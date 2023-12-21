A 66-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car and killed while crossing a busy roadway in Apple Valley, according to investigators.

Gerald Duncan, of Apple Valley, was identified as the victim in Tuesday night's fatal collision on Navajo Road, Apple Valley sheriff’s officials reported.

At 5:48 p.m., first responders were called to a collision near Navajo and Ottawa roads.

Deputies say a white 2016 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling in the No. 1 southbound lane of Navajo Road approaching Ottawa Road. Duncan was wearing dark clothing and riding his bicycle west across Navajo Road when he was hit by the Chevrolet.

Duncan suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

The Chevrolet was driven by a 31-year-old Apple Valley man, authorities said. He was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators.

Navajo Road was closed between Powhatan and Osage roads for roughly five hours while deputies processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Witnesses or anyone with any information about the collision is asked to call the Apple Valley sheriff’s station at (760) 240-7400 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to contact the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Bicyclist struck, killed while crossing road in Apple Valley