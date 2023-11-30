Bicyclist sustains serious injuries after rear-ending UPS truck on Niwot Road

Nov. 29—A bicyclist rear-ended a UPS truck on Niwot Road near 63rd Street Wednesday and sustained serious injuries, according to officials.

According to Colorado State Patrol, a UPS truck was parked on the shoulder of Niwot Road and idling while the driver was delivering a package when the biker hit the back of the delivery truck.

Colorado State Patrol stated that the biker suffered serious bodily injuries and was later transferred to a nearby hospital.