Bicyclists among victims of armed robbery crew hitting North, Northwest sides: police

Chicago police said a group of armed robbers hit the North and Northwest sides overnight, targeting several victims including at least three bicyclists.

In all the robberies, a group of three males jumped out a silver sedan and robbed victims of their belongings at gunpoint, according to police.

The first robbery happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Ave., police said, when a 53-year-old man was walking on the block.

The trio of robbers struck again about 1 a.m. in the 2000 block of West Superior Street where a 30-year-old woman was riding a bicycle and was cut off and forced of the street by the driver of a silver sedan, according to police. Three people exited the sedan and took the woman’s cell phone and bag by gunpoint, police said.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the robbery, police said.

Around 1:05 a.m., a 36 year old man was walking in the 1900 block of West Chicago Avenue when three males exited a silver sedan and robbed the victim at gunpoint of his cell phone. The victim sustained a minor injury to the head during the incident.

Shortly before 1:50 a.m., another bicyclist, 32, was cut off and forced off the street by what may have been the same car in the 3000 block of West Armitage Avenue. Again, three males exited the vehicle and robbed him of his cell phone and backpack, police said. That victim also suffered a minor injury.

Shortly before 2 a.m., a bicyclist was cut off and forced off the street in the same Armitage Avenue location. The victim, 30, was robbed at gunpoint for a cell phone and backpack, and suffered a minor injury, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating, police said.