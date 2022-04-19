Bid to end Louisiana's death penalty fails in Senate committee

Brett Malone recalled a question a prosecutor asked him more than 20 years ago that he was unable to answer at the time.

“‘We’re going for the death penalty, do any of you have a problem with that?’” Malone, of Shreveport, recalls the prosecutor asking. He said he doesn’t remember him or his family members saying anything in response.

Malone’s mother was murdered in December 2000 in Plain Dealing, and her murderer was ultimately sentenced to the death. When the discussions about the death penalty were taking place ahead of the trial 20 years ago, Malone said he and his family were still in shock. But speaking to a Louisiana legislative committee Tuesday about abolishing the state’s death penalty, Malone said he found his answer.

“I’m here today to express very clearly that I strongly oppose anyone being killed in my name,” Malone said. “We want justice, not vengeance. We must end the cycle of violence.”

Malone was one of several to testify in favor of Senate Bill 294, which would eliminate Louisiana’s death penalty for crimes committed after Aug. 1, 2022. The bill, which was heard by the Republican-dominated Senate Judiciary C Committee, was defeated 5-1.

Over the course of two hours, several people testified in support of eliminating capital punishment, including religious leaders, criminal justice advocates, a member of the state’s Republican leadership, the son of a murder victim and a man who was sentenced to death and later exonerated.

Sen. Katrina Jackson, a Democrat from Monroe, said she brought up the bill for three reasons, including a moral opposition to state-sponsored killing, a lack of a need for the measure, and the fiscal impact of the death penalty. Her bill would have allocated money saved by abolishing the death penalty to Early Childhood Education Fund literacy programs.

The committee adopted an amendment that stripped the designation for the savings and would put the money in the state’s general fund instead.

“The fact is that we convict innocent people, who are later exonerated 30 or 40 years later,” Jackson said. “We’ve seen it all over the state of Louisiana. The one thing that we can not give back to a person when they’ve been convicted innocently is their life.”

Jackson, who is an attorney, repeatedly called the state’s criminal justice system “imperfect,” and referred to the state’s high rate of exoneration. The Death Penalty Information Center, a nonprofit that analyzes death penalty-related issues, says Louisiana has had 11 innocent people freed from death row.

Jackson also said that she does not think many legislators would be willing or capable of carrying out an execution themselves, and said she doesn't think it is right to put constituents in the same situation.

“Some of us will make that decision, but none of us will ever sign up to be the person that administers lethal injection,” Jackson said. “We still want to be able to make the decision, but please don’t ask me to be the one to administer the lethal injection.”

The bill faced sharp criticism from Sen. Bodi White, a Republican from Baton Rouge, who said Louisiana’s criminal justice system – which requires a unanimous jury to sentence someone to death – is as good as it can be.

“It takes 12 out of 12. You have to12 out of 12 to get a guilty verdict,” White said. “We have protected it as much as we can.”

Shareef Cousin took issue with White’s comments. Cousin, who is Black, was wrongly convicted for the murder of Michael Gerardi and was sentenced to death as a teenager. He was one of the youngest people to be sentenced to death in Louisiana.

After years on death row, Cousin was exonerated.

“So if people like me come through, I’m just collateral damage?” Cousin said.

King Alexander, who described himself as a conservative Republican and is on the Calcasieu Parish Republican Executive Committee, also spoke in favor of eliminating the death penalty. Alexander, who is white, said he does not normally buy arguments on systemic racism, but he said he believes it is true when it comes to the death penalty, particularly because of the role of juries.

“The one thing that I can say where there is systemic racism is in our jury system,” Alexander said. “The death penalty is not imposed when the victim is Black. The death penalty is imposed when the victim is white.”

Two people spoke against the bill, including longtime East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor John Sinquefield, who said he wants the death penalty to remain in the toolbox for prosecutors and judges. He repeatedly called people on death row “monsters.”

Sinquefield also said he did not agree with the assessment that eliminating the death penalty would ultimately save the state money. Bill Quigley, a Loyola University law professor, detailed his research on the cost of the death penalty in Louisiana.

Quigley has estimated that the state spends upwards of $15.6 million a year on the death penalty. From 1999 to 2019, Quigley estimated the state spent $284 million on its capital punishment system, and executed only one person in that 20 year period.

During the hearing, Quigley said the bulk of that money comes from the appeals process after sentencing, and the state has to pay the bill. It’s also more expensive to keep death penalty inmates on death row than in general population.

Sinquefield said the savings would be offset by plea deals that are made to avoid the death penalty. He also said the penalty is needed as a deterrent for serious crimes, such as school shootings.

“We can afford to protect our children,” Sinquefield said. “We can afford to protect our law officers.”

The death penalty as a deterrent has been at the center of capital punishment arguments for decades. Studies have shown that the threat of the death penalty has little impact on murder rates. Sinquefield did not provide evidence for his claim that the death penalty works as a deterrent, but he cited movies and television as an example of how it prevents people from killing police officers.

“You can talk to gang members, you can watch it in old movies, you can see it on Netflix,” Sinquefield said. “Some guy will say, ‘Wait a minute. We can’t kill a cop because we’ll get the death penalty.’ It’s known.”

The head of the Louisiana Public Defender Board said his office spends $7.7 million defending the death penalty in Louisiana.

Several of Louisiana’s religious leaders, including representatives from the Catholic and Episcopal faiths, argued in favor of the bill. Sister Helen Prejean, a Catholic nun and a prominent voice against capital punishment, said in her testimony that the Catholic Church sanctioned the death penalty for centuries, dating back to a time when it was the only means of keeping citizens safe.

But that isn’t the case anymore, she said. Pope Francis officially changed the church’s stance in 2018.

“We live in a time where we have a way to protect society, and we don’t have to imitate the worst possible behavior,” Prejean said. “They killed, so we’re going to kill them.”

Since 1722, Louisiana has executed at least 650 people, but no one has been executed in Louisiana since 2010. The state was bound by a moratorium on the death penalty, but it expired recently. Now, the only thing keeping Louisiana from resuming executions is procuring the drugs used for lethal injections, which has become a significant hurdle for several states.

Chris Walters, speaking on behalf of the Louisiana Attorney General’s office, did not explicitly take a stand on the bill, but he argued against claims that the penalty is not a deterrent for violent crime. He also said that the Louisiana legislature likely needs to act to ensure that the state can carry out the death penalty when sentenced.

That would likely mean the legislature would have to adopt another means of execution. He pointed to neighboring states as examples. Arkansas, for one, has a law that would allow the state to use electrocution if a court order prevents it from using the lethal injection.

The bill’s defeat does not necessarily mean the end of the most-recent push to end the death penalty. Another bill was filed in the House, but it is unlikely to gain much traction.

Sen. Mark Abraham, a Lake Charles Republican, voted against the bill, but he said that it may be something that he has a change of heart on in the future.

“It took time for these people to make their decisions,” Abraham said. “At this point, I cannot vote for this bill. I’m going to have to vote against it…I might change my mind in the future. But right now, I haven’t come to that conclusion yet.”

