A Bid for Kohl’s: What’s Simon Thinking?

David Moin and Evan Clark
·9 min read

If there’s a deal to made for acquiring Kohl’s Corp., the Simon Property Group would probably be the frontrunner.

The nation’s largest developer and operator of shopping centers has the wherewithal to outbid others; confidence in managing retail chains, having invested in J.C. Penney Co. Inc., Forever 21 and Aéropostale in recent seasons, and, according to sources, lots of ideas of how to turn around the fortunes of J.C. Penney through consolidations with Kohl’s.

More from WWD

“One hundred percent, Simon put in a bid for Kohl’s,” said a source close to the Kohl’s auction process, which has continued for the past three months. “No one will outbid David Simon (chairman, president and chief executive officer of SPG) if he really wants it. He wants to bolster J.C. Penney by merging it with Kohl’s. I think he is going to keep both nameplates, have one team do it all. There could be a tremendous amount of cutting, even closing down Kohl’s Wisconsin headquarters.”

Neither Simon nor Kohl’s has confirmed media reports this week, first appearing in the New York Post, that Simon, in partnership with Brookfield Asset Management, put in a $68-a-share offer valued at more than $8.6 billion for Kohl’s.

If David Simon does manage to seal the deal and buy Kohl’s, it would mark a significant step in his evolution from landlord to multifaceted retail force.

Simon has had to repeatedly walk Wall Street through his company’s growing investments in retail — from the SPARC joint venture with Authentic Brands Group, which owns Reebok, Forever 21, Eddie Bauer, Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale and more, to J.C. Penney, which Simon owns with Brookfield Asset Management. Brookfield Asset Management is the parent of Brookfield Properties, the second-largest U.S. shopping mall owner, next to Simon.

While many of the investments came at low prices, rescued companies out of bankruptcy and helped avoid a wave of store closures in Simon properties, Kohl’s is clearly a different case, since it’s stronger and has a large base of off-mall stores.

But where some analysts appeared skeptical of the company’s adventures in retail at first, Simon has been crowing over the investments lately.

And he, in effect, was already doubling down, touting this as a transitional and investment year, setting up bigger gains in retail for the future.

Simon told analysts in February that the company’s “platform investments,” including Penney’s, SPARC, ABG and Rue Gilt Groupe produced “terrific results in 2021.”

“J.C. Penney’s results were impressive,” he said. “Their liquidity position is growing, now $1.6 billion. [The] company de-levered their balance sheet [and] has no borrowings on their line of credit. CEO Marc Rosen strengthened his management team with a new [chief information officer] and chief digital officer. RGG [Rue Gilt Groupe], including our Shop Premium Outlet marketplace growth, continues, and we expect continued investment in 2022 to drive customer acquisition and sales growth. SPARC Group will be the operating partner for Reebok in the U.S. There’s a tremendous opportunity for SPARC to develop sportswear and footwear expertise. The Reebok integration will require additional investment by SPARC as it expands its capability and reach.”

J.C. Penney, in particular, seems to be a source of pride.

“Penney’s success is an excellent example of how to better understand our company,” Simon told analysts in November. “We appointed Stanley Shashoua as the interim CEO nearly a year ago and look at the results. Much like the variety of our investments, no other company or industry has the capability to put an executive in an interim role and produce these results. This is a testament not only to Stanley but to the Simon culture.”

Simon seems to have caught the retail bug.

And while he is still very much in the real estate game, he has encouraged investors to look at his company more broadly as well.

“We have growth levers beyond our real estate assets that are unique attributes of our company,” Simon said. “We have proven to be astute investors. We have unique business models and diversity of income streams.”

That being said, Simon Property still gets something like 80 percent of its cash flow from its U.S. property business as dynamic as the retail business, generally speaking, has been.

“It’s more it’s a tail wagging the dog,” Simon told analysts. “But you know, it’s an important tail and it’s a beautiful tail and it wags nice and is very friendly.”

Bringing Kohl’s on board would give that tail even more heft.

Among the others said to have bid for Kohl’s are the Hudson’s Bay Co., which operates the Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th and The Bay brands; Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm that has Belk, Loft, Express, Hot Topic, Ann Taylor and other retailers in its portfolio; Leonard Green & Partners, a private equity firm that has been active in the retail sector, and Starboard Value’s Acacia Research Corp.

Representatives for Simon, Brookfield and Goldman Sachs, which is running the Kohl’s sale process, did not reply to WWD queries. Kohl’s said in March that Goldman had talked with more than 20 potential buyers.

The bidders each believe that Kohl’s, which operates more than 1,100 stores and generated $19.4 billion in volume last year, has the potential for greater profitability, shareholder value and sales, and that they each know how to help the retailer improve its financial performance.

However, the Kohl’s board and management also believe they have a strategy in place that will generate improved results over time, making it conceivable that Kohl’s decides against being acquired.

The Simon-Brookfield bid for Kohl’s came as a surprise despite the developers’ recent track record of buying up retail.

“This doesn’t make sense to me,” said one retail source. “Other acquisitions and joint ventures Simon has done with other retailers and brands and with Jamie Salter [CEO of ABG] made sense, but Kohl’s is not a mall-driven retailer. Kohl’s is an off-the-mall retailer. The question is what economies of scale would Simon and Penney’s bring to Kohl’s?

“There could be back-office efficiencies, but this reminds me of what Eddie Lampert tried to do with Sears and Kmart. He did fine for himself, but the concept of Kmart and Sears, bringing two struggling retailers together, didn’t work,” added the source. Both chains are on the verge of extinction.

Kohl’s, the source suggested, could be best off staying independent.

“Kohl’s is a great operation. Michelle Gass [the CEO] has done a wonderful job of moving the business forward and trying to attract different customers as an off-mall retailer and navigating the business the last couple of years through COVID[-19].”

Under the leadership of Gass, Kohl’s has implemented several growth strategies that haven’t fully kicked in yet and could bear fruit in the future, namely the rollout of Sephora shops inside its stores; the addition of several high-profile brands such as Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger; the plans to open 100 new stores over the next four years, on top of the 1,100 or so already operating, and digital growth. Kohl’s has about 200 Sephora shops installed in its stores, and plans to have Sephora in 850 units by 2023. Before Kohl’s partnered with Sephora, Penney’s had a 10-year run with the beauty retailer.

“I’m wondering if David Simon is thinking of bringing Kohl’s to the mall. But everybody is talking about how off-mall and open-air centers are more attractive in the COVID[-19] environment, and Kohl’s whole concept is being closer to the consumer and situating in neighborhood and strip malls. Do you come up with some sort of hybrid for Kohl’s?” the source wondered. “Everyone is testing smaller formats, so would you bring Kohl’s down to 30,000 square feet,” from its average of about 80,000 square feet.

Kohl’s competes directly with Penney’s. The retailers have similar customer demographics. It’s believed that Kohl’s, which expanded aggressively in the ’80s and ’90s, took market share from Penney’s.

But Kohl’s has been under pressure from Macellum Capital Management, which is seeking to take control of the company’s board and has been highly critical of the company’s management and strategies.

On Tuesday, Morgan Stanley & Co. in a report indicated that Kohl’s has been underperforming its peers, and reduced its share price target to $42 from $50. On the Simon-Brookfield bid for Kohl’s, Morgan Stanley wrote that “media reports on the $68[-a-share] bid would imply a value within 6 percent of our $72 bull case….Kohl’s appears to be significantly lagging department store peers, with first-quarter-to-date traffic down 1 percent, while Nordstrom, [at] plus 32 percent; Macy’s, plus 25 percent and Nordstrom Rack, plus 14 percent, are all experiencing a meaningful year-over-year recovery.

“Further, our store checks throughout the quarter show a recent increase in clearance activity, a potential early indicator of margin pressure to come. We are slightly trimming our [first-quarter 2022] revenue estimate from plus 1.5 percent to plus 0.5 percent and lowering our [first-quarter 2022] EPS down 10 percent to 70 cents, slightly below consensus’ expectation of 72 cents.

“In a bull case, Kohl’s stock could rise to $72 if its financial targets prove achievable. Should management deliver its long-term targets over the next three years, we see upside potential to a $72 price target. However, given that Kohl’s has struggled to deliver on its long-term targets for the past 13 years, we see a low probability of the bull case playing out.

“Is the board serious about a sale? Or are they just buying time? There is always scope for shareholder value to be maximized in the event of a sale to the highest bidder. That said, there has been no announcement by Kohl’s regarding a potentially binding agreement,” Morgan Stanley indicated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • JCPenney Owners Reportedly Make a Bid to Acquire Kohl’s

    The deal values Kohl's at more than $8.6 billion, or $68 per share.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Kohl's reveals locations for new small-format stores, opens more Sephora shops this week

    Kohl’s Corp. revealed the first five locations for its new small-format stores even as new Sephora shops are scheduled to open this week inside Kohl’s stores in multiple states.

  • 3M Acquires LeanTec For Undisclosed Sum

    3M (NYSE: MMM) has acquired the technology assets of LeanTec, a provider of digital inventory management solutions for the automotive aftermarket segment in the U.S. and Canada. Deal terms were not disclosed. The acquisition highlights 3M's commitment to its "connected bodyshop," one of its active digital platforms that blend data collecting and analysis with material product platforms to capitalize on evolving requirements and trends. "This acquisition adds new levels of data integration and in

  • Congress Members Tiptoeing Into Crypto Raise Conflict Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- As efforts to regulate the rapidly-growing cryptocurrency market increase, some observers are raising concern about the rising number of U.S. lawmakers beginning to dabble in digital assets.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 BillionRussia Warns of Nuclear War Risk as Ukraine Talks Go OnUkraine Latest: Lavrov Warns of Nuclear War; Biden Names EnvoyAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lo

  • Why Haven't Crypto Payments Taken Off?

    As part of CoinDesk’s Payments Week, we asked a number of engineers, executives and experts to weigh in on the substantial questions weighing on the industry. In this roundtable discussion, they answer the question of why after 13 years, haven’t crypto payments taken off?

  • FTX.US President on What to Expect From Crypto Bahamas

    Brett Harrison, president of crypto exchange FTX.US, the stateside wing of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire FTX, joins "All About Bitcoin" live from Crypto Bahamas to share a preview of his upcoming keynote speech. Plus, his take on crypto's role in Russian sanctions, algorithmic stablecoins and more.

  • Florida legislators mostly silent on Rep. Fine's threats to pull Special Olympics funding

    "It's a new level of low when you don't hear from leadership," said Deltona Commissioner Dana McCool.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Could Triple in 2022

    Starting lines matter, and these three growing companies just happen to have stocks that are 52% to 93% off their all-time highs.

  • Pfizer submits application for COVID booster dose in children ages 5-11

    Yahoo Finance Live reports on Pfizer submitting its application for children to receive a third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

  • Pickleball becomes one of America’s fastest-growing sports

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at the trending popularity of pickleball in communities across the United States.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of a handful that has elected to split its stock in a bid to make it more attractive to smaller investors. While the move doesn't add any value to the underlying company, Tesla's recent operational performance certainly does. When Tesla announced plans to split last month, its stock jumped over 8% on the day.

  • Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion

    Twitter is reportedly planning to accept Elon Musk’s offer of $43 billion to buy the company as early as Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides “worked through the night” in order to finalize the details. Musk initially made his bid on April 14th, calling it his “best and final offer” at … The post Elon Musk officially acquires Twitter for $44 billion appeared first on BGR.

  • Cathie Wood Is Buying These Top Growth Stocks – And Both Could Make You Rich Over Time

    Cathie Wood, CEO of ARK Invest, is known for embracing the latest technologies in her firm's exchange-traded funds. Here are two recent Cathie Wood buys that are down by 80% or more from their highs, and that have massive market opportunities that could deliver home-run returns for patient investors over time. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) has declined by 80% from its 52-week high and is the better performer of the two.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy Right Now

    The rise of the metaverse has the potential to be one of the most influential technology trends of the next decade. Video games already boast levels of engagement that trounce those of nearly every other entertainment medium, and applying some of the basic precepts of interactive virtual worlds to platforms for online socialization and business could present revolutionary growth opportunities. While the metaverse has huge potential over the long term, the market has recently lost its appetite for stocks that trade at forward-looking, growth-dependent valuations.

  • Japanese household that accidentally received $360,000 COVID subsidy says it ‘can’t be returned’

    A town in western Japan revealed on Friday that a household who mistakenly received 46.3 million yen (around $361,450) in COVID-19 subsidies said they now cannot return the money. The town of Abu in Yamaguchi Prefecture planned to distribute the COVID subsidy funds amongst 463 low-income households exempt from residential taxes. Each household who applied was to receive 100,000 yen (around $781).

  • Jim Cramer Suggests 2 Airline Stocks to Buy; Here’s What Morgan Stanley Thinks

    This last week of April is bringing us another round of the market volatility that we’ve been seeing all year. Conditions like these – featuring sharp swings both up and down – are confusing but not necessarily bad for investors. There are opportunities to be found, and that’s the key point in the view of CNBC's Jim Cramer. In fact, Cramer is not shy about making two specific recommendations for investors given today’s market conditions. Cramer is recommending airline stocks. Not the smaller dis

  • Lucid lands 100K EV order from its Saudi investors

    Lucid Group's largest shareholder has agreed to buy 100,000 of its electric vehicles over the next decade. The government of Saudi Arabia, which is connected to the kingdom's Public Investment Fund that owns 61% of Lucid, has made an initial commitment to buy 50,000 of Lucid's EV with an option to purchase an additional 50,000 vehicles over that same 10-year time frame, according to an announcement Tuesday. The pledge includes the Lucid Air, a luxury sedan that launched last year, as well as future models such as the upcoming Gravity SUV.

  • 3 Soaring Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Buy for $76 or Less

    They aren't the most exciting stocks out there, but these long-term winners have what they need to keep climbing.

  • Boeing Stock Falls. Its Newest Jet Has Hit a Possible Snag.

    Boeing has amassed roughly 375 orders for the 777X twin-aisle jet, which lists for roughly $425 million.