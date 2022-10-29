In his bid for reelection, Democratic AG Peter Neronha leans on his record for Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE — Attorney General Peter F. Neronha trumpets transforming the office he has led for the past three years from an organization set back on its heels into one ready and willing to take on behemoths on behalf of Rhode Islanders.

“We were a defense shop when we took over,” Neronha said this week. “We really weren't out on offense really at all and we shifted that.”

During his tenure, Neronha objected to the $5.3-billion sale of Narragansett Electric to PPL Corporation, arguing ratepayer costs could skyrocket and service suffer if it went through. The deal was ultimately finalized after Neronha agreed to drop the objections in exchange for concessions he valued at $200 million for Rhode Islanders. In part, PPL signed off on $50 million in bill credits to Narragansett Electric’s gas and electric customers, and forgave $43.5 million in money owed by low-income and other protected classes of customers.

Even so, the irony is not lost on him that the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission has since signed off on a 47% increase in residential electricity bills.

Attorney General Peter Neronha

“It’s just remarkable. It really is,” Neronha said.

The former U.S. Attorney also intervened in the dispute over the proposed expansion of Champlin’s Marina on Block Island due to what he characterized as an attempt by Champlin’s and the Coastal Resources Management Council to circumvent the public regulatory process.

He denied the proposed merger between Lifespan and Care New England, insisting that the plan was not in the best interests of health-care consumers or health-care workers.

“I thought we needed to be more proactive and objectively skeptical, if you will, of the transactions that were before us,” he said.

As one of his greatest and hardest-fought accomplishments, he said he looks to the battle his office waged in challenging Prospect Medical Holdings’ plan to sell off Roger Williams Medical Center and Fatima Hospital — a bruising clash that included threats of hospital closures. The state eventually consented to the deal with strict financial conditions aimed at protecting the facilities from a looming crisis.

And Democrat Neronha promises more of the same if reelected.

“I’m going to be out on offense for [Rhode Islanders] every day. I’m going to be coming to work everyday to try to make their lives better,” Neronha, 58, pledged during a Zoom interview this week as he continued to recover from COVID.

“If the fight is worth fighting, then I’m going to take it on. That’s the role of the attorney general, to be out on the offense everyday and, when we do that, we have the best prospect of impacting their lives in a positive way.”

Neronha defends grand juries

Neronha, of Jamestown, served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island from 2009 through 2017 after being nominated to the post by President Barack Obama. He joined the office in 2002 after working six years as state prosecutor.

Neronha this week defended the use of the grand jury in two high-profile cases, both involving law enforcement officers. He beat back criticism from his opponent, Republican Charles Calenda, that he opted to put them to a grand jury to avoid talking about charging decisions as grand jury proceedings are cloaked in secrecy.

In both cases — one involving a Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility guard accused of driving his truck into protesters, the other a Newport detective captured on video apparently punching a man — prosecutors needed the grand jury’s power to investigate the incidents, he said. Both men were cleared of wrongdoing.

“The grand jury is not just a charging tool, it's an investigative tool,” Neronha said. A grand jury, he said, is a method of getting witness testimony under oath and to obtain evidence.

“We needed the grand jury to get evidence. … Where it’s necessary, we use it,” he said, while emphasizing that he has unsuccessfully sought the passage of legislation that would allow the release of grand jury reports in cases that do not end in indictments, such as those involving excessive force by police and institutional misconduct.

He contrasted those cases with that of Pawtucket police Officer Daniel Dolan, who the office charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one of discharging a gun while committing a crime of violence after determining he was not justified when he fired a gun at a West Greenwich teenager. In that case, and another clearing Providence police officers of wrongdoing in an incident that left 24-year-old Jhamal Gonsalves in a coma, prosecutors had video footage and cooperating witnesses to rely on, he said.

Neronha also stands by his advocacy at the State House for gun control laws. Gov. Daniel McKee in June signed into law legislation barring the possession of gun magazines that hold more than 10 rounds, raising the age to buy a firearm or ammunition from 18 to 21 and prohibiting people from openly carrying loaded rifles and shotguns in public.

“I don’t think keeping Rhode Islanders safe is a partisan issue," Neronha said. "Keeping Rhode Islanders safe is what the attorney general should be doing."

He also touted his push to change consumer protection laws to restore the office’s authority to prosecute people accused of violating the state’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“It’s not about partisanship," he said. "It’s about making Rhode Islanders lives better."

He backed a law also that allows the state to charge parents and caretakers who wantonly put children at risk with felony child endangerment, closing a loophole that previously allowed parents to dodge accountability, he said.

In a second term, he said he would continue to fight to make wage theft a felony.

“I do think there’s a role for the attorney general to go to the General Assembly to seek changes in the law where changes in the law would makes the lives of Rhode Islanders better and it doesn’t matter whether it is firearms or child safety or consumer protection, as long as I’m attorney general, we’re going to continue to do that."

He praised his civil team for taking proactive and innovative approaches to issues, such as initiating enforcement action against landlords accused of exposing tenants to lead poisoning.

“The office has tremendous power but a lot of it was just lying dormant," Neronha said. "We just decided to use it. I think we’ve had a positive impact on Rhode Island."

He praised his criminal chief, Stephen Dambruch, as “probably the most accomplished prosecutor in the history of the state” and dismissed suggestions by his opponent, Calenda, that prosecutors were being overmanaged and left unable to use their discretion in handling cases.

“There’s a fine line between overmanagment and appropriate management. I think we’ve struck the right balance,” Neronha said.

He said he has never heard complaints internally or externally about cases getting bogged down in court because of prosecutors being hamstrung by their superiors — an unlikely prospect, he said, as the office currently has about 14,000 pending cases.

“I don’t believe it,” he said.

As attorney general, Neronha oversees a $38.7-million budget for 2022, and a staff of 247 full-time employees. The office typically charges about 5,000 new cases annually, according to spokesman Brian Hodge.

Neronha also advocated for changes in state law to reclassify simple possession of 10 grams or less of certain controlled substances as a misdemeanor charge rather than a felony.

“Possession of narcotics for personal use is not a criminal justice issue. It’s a public health issue,” he said. He believes he has backed “common-sense changes while keeping true to the office’s public safety mission.”

Neronha, a native Rhode Islander who lives in Jamestown with his wife, Dr. Shelly Johnson, pledges to harness the powers of the office for the betterment of the state if reelected.

“Rather than letting the work come to us, it’s been really important to me, civil and criminal, to get out on offense and to think of new ways to have a positive impact."

