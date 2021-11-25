Bid target Telecom Italia's auditors meet before key board meeting -sources

FILE PHOTO: The Tim logo is seen at its headquarters
Elvira Pollina
·2 min read

By Elvira Pollina

MILAN (Reuters) -Telecom Italia's (TIM) auditors and risk committee will examine its financial health on Thursday ahead of a board meeting which could decide the future of Italy's biggest phone group and its chief executive, two sources told Reuters.

Italy's former telecoms monopoly has received a 10.8 billion euro ($12 billion) buyout approach from U.S. private equity group KKR in the midst of a boardroom row between CEO Luigi Gubitosi and TIM's top investor Vivendi.

Vivendi is pushing for change at the helm of TIM after two profit warnings since July, partly due to a costly deal with sport streaming service DAZN to screen Italy's top soccer matches, which failed to boost its revenue.

Auditors will examine TIM's earnings and discuss whether a third profit warning may be necessary as a result of the DAZN rights deal, Italian newspapers reported.

A third downgrade to TIM's outlook would further strengthen Vivendi's hand in seeking a change of CEO.

Gubitosi has close ties with KKR, which last year bought a 37.5% stake in Telecom Italia's last-mile grid and is seeking to preserve its investment while Italy prepares to spend billions of euros of European recovery funds on a broadband rollout.

On Friday, the board is also expected to decide whether to grant KKR access to data for the four-week due diligence period it has requested before making a binding offer, the sources said. TIM is also expected to appoint advisers.

Vivendi has just two representatives on TIM's 15-member board which has a majority of independent directors. Another three independent directors are seen as close to Vivendi.

One seat belongs to state investor CDP, which holds 10% of TIM to oversee its fixed network assets, which are deemed of strategic national importance.

Treasury-controlled CDP has so far opposed any major management changes at TIM, sources have said.

A management reshuffle could complicate KKR's offer, which is conditional on the support of TIM's board and the government's approval.

"I will not comment on this while financial markets are open," new CDP CEO Dario Scannapieco said on Thursday when asked whether the powerful institution wanted to keep or increase its shareholding.

TIM shares ended 2.65% lower at 0.4840 euros on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Alexander Smith, Kirsten Donovan)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Every retail investor wants to ensure a solid portfolio return. The only question is, how? The stock market produces a vast mine of data, that by its nature forms a barrier to access. Some investors take a path of low resistance, and follow one or more market legends. These legends are the giants of the investing world, people like Steven Cohen. The billionaire trader behind Point72 Asset Management has shown that he can survive the vicissitudes of Wall Street. After recovering from Federal inve

  • Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed's inflation screwup will 'go down in history' — but he's using these 3 stocks to take advantage

    The economist and adviser at Allianz SE says high inflation is here to stay.

  • Why AT&T's Entertainment Merger With Discovery Is a Win for Shareholders

    The telecom titan is partnering with the cable network giant to form a new media company. Here's why it's a boon for investors.

  • JPMorgan says this cryptocurrency is a better buy than Bitcoin as interest rates rise — here are 3 easy ways to invest

    The cryptocurrency's growing applications make it less susceptible to the interest rates.

  • 2 Top Dividend-Paying Oil Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The energy sector is changing, albeit slowly. Here are two different ways to play the space while keeping pace with a greening world.

  • Warren Buffett is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, also known as the Oracle of Omaha, is one of the most well-known and successful investors of all time. […]

  • The Market Believes the Fed Will Have to Raise Rates Soon. What It Means for Stocks.

    Minutes from the Fed's meeting earlier this month show that members of the central bank are prepared to increase rates sooner than previously anticipated if inflation remains high.

  • 2 Lithium Stocks You Can Buy Right Now to Play the EV Boom

    Why should you invest in lithium stocks? According to Albemarle's (NYSE: ALB) latest investor presentation, global demand for lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) is projected to grow more than eightfold from just about 0.3 million metric tons in 2020 to 2.5 million metric tons by 2030, driven almost entirely by demand for battery-grade lithium. LCE is the standard unit of measurement in the lithium industry, and Albemarle is the world's largest lithium mining company.

  • Bill Gates Portfolio: Most Recent Investments

    In this article, we discuss the most recent investments of Bill Gates. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Bill Gates Portfolio: 4 Most Recent Investments. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust manages the endowment assets of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a private foundation founded […]

  • Mario Gabelli says more companies will catch the 'contagion' to split up — watch for these 4 potentially lucrative breakups

    Companies split for many reasons, but creating value for shareholders is a common one.

  • 10 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we discuss the 10 blue chip dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield. In an era of stock volatility and soaring valuations, the advent of inflation fears has added […]

  • These 2 Cathie Wood Stocks Are Screaming Buys

    One such famous figure is Cathie Wood, CEO of the investment management firm ARK Invest. Below are two Cathie Wood stocks that could perform well for many years to come. Cancer is one of the world's leading causes of death, but one way to prevent the worst outcome is by catching the disease early.

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Richer Over the Next 20 Years

    Investing for the long term requires taking an overarching thematic view of the development of businesses rather than getting caught up in how they are doing over a quarter or two. The machine vision specialist's third-quarter results were a disappointment.

  • Sundial Growers Made a Surprise Announcement That Shareholders Will Love

    Cannabis companies often need to raise money through new share offerings in order to help fund their future growth plans. Investors would probably be happy with a company that simply doesn't issue new shares on an ongoing basis. The idea of a pot producer announcing share repurchases is almost unheard of.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

    Western Union (NYSE: WU), Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ: MSBI) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) are dividends stocks that hit the sweet spot with trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios below 12, dividend yields above 4%, safe cash dividend payout ratios that are below 55% and a history of raising their dividends by double digits over the past five years. Bear in mind, none of the three companies have shown explosive revenue growth of late. The company has raised dividends by nearly 47% over the past five years, and this year, it raised its dividend 4% to $0.235, which brings the dividend yield to nearly 5.6%.

  • Rivian Stock Crashes After Blockbuster IPO As Ford Co-Development Plans Canceled

    Electric vehicle company Rivian saw its stock crash following the announcement that it no longer plans to co-develop an EV with Ford. See: Here's How Much You'd Save on Gas With a Tesla and Other...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest founder, CEO, and primary stock picker Cathie Wood has seen many of last year's big winners prove mortal this year, but she's not retreating. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of her fund holdings, down 54%, 58%, and 53% respectively from their all-time highs. ARK Invest added to all three positions on Tuesday.

  • Cardano leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post drops

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were down during morning trading on Wednesday, with Cardano (ADAUSD) seeing the biggest move, declining 7.99% to $1.62. Seven additional currencies posted reductions Wednesday.

  • 3 Pharma Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Here's why they think Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY), Novartis (NYSE: NVS), and Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) are too cheap to ignore. Prosper Junior Bakiny (Bristol Myers Squibb): Investors are sometimes wary of undervalued companies.

  • Black Friday Sales Come Early for Cryptocurrency Investors: 2 Top Tokens That Just Went on Sale

    For investors looking for deals on top cryptocurrencies, this past week provided what may turn out to be an early Black Friday sale. The majority of large-cap cryptocurrencies have taken a hit of late, outside of specific groups of digital assets, such as those tied to the metaverse, that cryptocurrency investors have latched on to. Unfortunately, the cryptocurrency world appears to be taking on some of the characteristics of other asset classes.