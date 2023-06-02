Bid To Win This Awesome 1968 Shelby GT500 Convertible 4-Speed On Bring A Trailer

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

When it comes to American muscle cars, few names carry as much weight and prestige as the Ford Shelby Mustang GT500.

Renowned for its powerful performance, iconic design, and rich racing heritage, the 1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 listed on Bring a Trailer is a rare gem that captures the hearts of automotive enthusiasts worldwide. Let's delve into the details of this extraordinary classic car that has the potential to make dreams come true for muscle car aficionados.

The 1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 represents the pinnacle of automotive excellence from the golden era of muscle cars. Born from the collaboration between Ford and the legendary Carroll Shelby, this model carries the DNA of a true high-performance beast. The GT500 boasts a commanding presence, with its aggressive lines, signature Shelby styling cues, and unmistakable dual racing stripes, evoking a sense of power even while standing still.

The heart of the 1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 lies beneath its iconic long hood. Nestled inside is a mighty 428-cubic-inch V8 engine, known as the "Cobra Jet." With a rating of 360 horsepower and a thunderous exhaust note, this engine catapults the GT500 from 0 to 60 mph in just over six seconds, delivering a thrilling and adrenaline-pumping driving experience. Paired with a four-speed manual transmission, the GT500 offers enthusiasts an authentic connection to the golden age of muscle cars.

The 1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 listed on Bring a Trailer showcases a meticulous restoration, breathing new life into this automotive legend. From the flawless exterior finish to the pristine interior, every detail has been carefully executed to honor the original design and craftsmanship. The attention to detail extends to the engine bay, suspension, and undercarriage, ensuring that the GT500 retains its original essence while meeting modern standards of performance and reliability.

The 1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 occupies a significant place in automotive history. The collaboration between Carroll Shelby and Ford resulted in the creation of an icon that dominated both the racetrack and the streets. This GT500 model year represents a transitional period for the Mustang, with unique features that make it highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts. As a result, it carries substantial collectible value, allowing owners to invest in a piece of automotive history.

Bring a Trailer, a renowned online platform for car enthusiasts, connects buyers and sellers, bringing dream cars to the fingertips of collectors worldwide. The listing of the 1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 on Bring a Trailer provides an opportunity for enthusiasts to own an iconic piece of American automotive history. Through transparent bidding and expert curation, the platform fosters a sense of community and excitement, making it the go-to destination for finding exceptional classic and collector cars.

The 1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 represents an era when American muscle cars ruled the roads and captured the imagination of car enthusiasts. Owning and maintaining these classics is a testament to preserving the heritage and legacy of American automotive craftsmanship. By investing in and cherishing vehicles like the GT500, enthusiasts play a crucial role in ensuring that the spirit of muscle cars continues to thrive and inspire future generations.

The 1968 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500 listed on Bring a Trailer embodies the power, performance, and unparalleled design that have made the Shelby Mustangs true icons of American automotive history.

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.