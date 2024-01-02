Bidal Duran to seek Republican endorsement for Minnesota House District 2A

Jan. 2—BEMIDJI — Bidal Duran, a deputy sheriff for the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, has announced he will be seeking the Republican endorsement for Minnesota House District 2A, currently represented by Rep. Matt Grossell who recently announced

that he will not be seeking reelection.

"I'm grateful to Rep. Grossell for his service to this district, and I hope to continue his record of strong support for our law enforcement, veterans, and for the conservative values of this district," Duran said in a release.

Duran has served as a law enforcement officer since 2013, starting as a Bemidji Police Department patrol officer and moving to Hubbard County recently as a deputy sheriff. He is also a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and served in Afghanistan.

He has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Bemidji State University and a master's degree in criminal justice leadership from Concordia University St. Paul. Duran is also currently obtaining a doctorate in public management and leadership from Walden University.

Duran lives in Bemidji and has been married for 15 years with three daughters.

"I'm excited to bring my leadership experience from years in law enforcement and the Marine Corps and be the voice our district needs in St. Paul to push back against the out-of-control Democrat agenda," Duran said in the release.

His plans for the spring and summer will include several events to meet with citizens of the district, allowing them a chance to voice their concerns and what they would like to see happen.

Duran's core campaign priorities are public safety, stopping government overreach, restoring fiscal responsibility to the state budget and engaging with the community, the release said.

Duran previously ran for sheriff of Beltrami County in 2022

but did not make it past the primary election

.