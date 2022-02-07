Biddeford man accused of violent assault and shootings arrested

Feb. 6—A Biddeford fugitive accused of two separate shootings and a violent assault on a woman was arrested on Friday.

David Matos, 27, was sought out by officials on warrants for criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, reckless conduct with a firearm, two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and elevated aggravated assault, according to the U.S. Marshal's Service.

On Dec. 21, 2021, Matos allegedly shot at a man in a vehicle near 21 George St. in Biddeford and fled in a vehicle.

More than a month later, on Feb. 3, Matos allegedly hit a woman multiple times in the face with a firearm in Biddeford, sending her to a Boston-area hospital for severe injuries.

A day later, Matos allegedly fired six shots at the occupants of a vehicle near Jefferson and Center Streets in Biddeford and fled to an address in Saco.

The Maine State Police Tactical Team deployed to the Saco address, however, Matos fled prior to their arrival to an address in Biddeford, officials said.

U.S. Marshals were able to apprehend Matos later that evening as he left the residence on foot and he was taken to the local county jail.

The Biddeford Police Department is continuing the investigation and additional charges are expected, officials said.