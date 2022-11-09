Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County jail

Nov. 9—The death of a Biddeford man at the Cumberland County Jail Wednesday is under investigation by local and state authorities.

A corrections officer doing rounds in the medical unit found 62-year-old Richard Putze unresponsive in his cell around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. Life-saving efforts by the corrections officer and Portland MEDCU were unsuccessful, according to Capt. John Costello.

Putze recently was discharged from a local hospital after a medical procedure, Costello said.

His death is being investigated by Portland police, Maine Department of Corrections and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, which will determine the cause and manner of death.

Authorities have investigated several other deaths in county jails this year, including three in Cumberland County. Last week, a Buxton man died at a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency in the York County Jail.