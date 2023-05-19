Biddeford man pleads not guilty to assault charge in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

May 18—A Biddeford man accused of assaulting officers during the U.S. Capitol riot more than two years ago pleaded not guilty to several criminal charges Thursday, according to prosecutors.

Christopher Maurer, 45, is charged with seven counts related to civil disorder, assaulting officers with a deadly weapon, and illegally entering and committing violent acts on restricted grounds.

Maurer, who according to court records was living at a rental property in Biddeford in January 2021, became the sixth person with Maine ties to be charged in the insurrection following his arrest three months ago. After a brief court appearance in Portland on the day of his arrest, Maurer was transported by the U.S. Marshals Service to Washington, D.C., where he was arraigned Thursday and remains in custody.

He could face up to 37 years in prison, according to U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen Wolf.

The FBI used surveillance, body camera, and another video to track Maurer as he walked around the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol on the afternoon of Jan. 6, according to an affidavit written by Special Agent Kurt Ormberg. The FBI first identified him as "150-AFO" after seeing him confront police at least twice in 90 minutes.

At around 3 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Maurer grabbed at an officer's shield and struck officers who were helping another rioter who was experiencing a medical emergency near a police barricade on the Lower West Terrace, according to court documents. After leaving the area, he allegedly returned about 90 minutes later and began screaming and making obscene gestures at officers. Police pepper-sprayed him before he picked up what appeared to be a long metal pipe from the ground and swung it at the line of officers.

The affidavit does not say if he injured anyone.

Over two years, the FBI was able to verify Maurer's identity using public tips, interviews with a former neighbor in Biddeford, and police records, according to the affidavit. Cellphone tower data, along with charges from a rental car company and a Dunkin' coffee shop also linked Maurer to the Capitol around the time of the riot.

Story continues

Maurer's attorney did not answer a voicemail Thursday asking to discuss the case.

Nearly a thousand individuals have been arrested and charged with breaching the U.S. Capitol, and a little more than 300 of those defendants have been accused or convicted of assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Of the seven people arrested with ties to Maine, two have been convicted of serious offenses.

Kyle Fitzsimons, 37 of Lebanon, was found guilty on 11 charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in June. He was originally scheduled for sentencing in February but had to request a new court date after his publicly appointed defense attorney resigned following his conviction.

Glen Mitchell Simon, 30, a former Minot resident who moved to Georgia, was sentenced to eight months in prison after pleading guilty to his role in the riot.

Nicholas Hendrix, 35, of Gorham, pleaded guilty last year to participating in the attack and was sentenced to 30 days in prison. Joshua Colgan, 35, of Jefferson pleaded guilty in January under a deal with prosecutors to parading, demonstrating, or picketing a Capitol building and was sentenced in April to three years probation.

Todd Tilley, 61, of South Paris, pleaded guilty in March to the same offense and was sentenced to a week in jail. David Ball of Wells was arrested and charged in March with four misdemeanors and faces up to three years in prison.