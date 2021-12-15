Biddeford man pleads not guilty in shooting death of landlord

Dec. 15—A Biddeford man charged with killing his landlord pleaded not guilty Wednesday in York County Superior Court.

Randal J. Hennessey, 31, has been held without bail at Cumberland County Jail since his arrest in the shooting death of Douglas Michaud Jr., who leased him an apartment in a three-story building on Union Street.

Police say Hennessey was being evicted on Sept. 14 when he got into a confrontation with Michaud on the building's porch, retrieved a gun from inside and shot his landlord multiple times in the chest in front of the landlord's girlfriend.

Hennessey retreated briefly, police allege, but returned moments later and fired another round at close range into Michaud's head as the landlord's girlfriend was comforting him.

Hennessey was arrested in New Hampshire a few hours after the shooting.

In addition to a murder charge, Hennessey faces one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person because of prior felony convictions for theft and burglary.

His attorney, Tina Nadeau, entered the plea on his behalf during a video conference at York Superior Court in Alfred.

Michaud lived on the third floor of the building he owned with his girlfriend, Jamie Wakefield, and Hennessey lived one floor below.

Biddeford police received a 911 call at 3:14 p.m. on Sept. 14 from Wakefield, who said her boyfriend had been shot. Michaud was dead when officers arrived a short time later.

Wakefield told the officers several times, "Randy shot him," according to court documents. She told police that she and Hennessey had been talking outside the building when Michaud arrived and told Hennessey to leave his girlfriend alone.

Hennessey fled the scene of the shooting on a dirt bike and rode along railroad tracks into New Hampshire, according to court records. Police reached him on his cellphone and arranged for his surrender and extradition.

Michaud had tried to evict Hennessey once before in 2020, but the court case was dismissed when the parties came to an agreement.