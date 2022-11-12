Biddeford police continue to investigate shots fired Thursday

Nov. 12—Biddeford police said Saturday it is continuing to investigate multiple gun shots before dawn on Thursday.

At around 12:15 a.m., police received a report of more than a dozen gun shots fired in the area of Pike Street, a residential neighborhood.

Police arrived at the scene and interviewed witnesses, said Biddeford Police Deputy Chief Joanne Fisk. Detectives are continuing to investigate, she said.

There were no injuries reported, Fisk said.