Biddeford police investigate gunfire incident

Oct. 31—Someone fired multiple shots near Green and Mason streets in Biddeford on Friday night and police are looking for witnesses to the gunfire.

Multiple people called 911 to report the sound of multiple gunshots about 9:30 p.m., said Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk in a statement released Saturday.

Police found evidence of gunfire at the scene, but did not disclose the number of shots they believe were fired. No one was injured and no structures or property were struck by the rounds.

Investigators are looking for a white sedan with possible damage to its windshield that may be connected to the shooting, but Fisk said the incident does not appear to have been a drive by-style shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call 287-5127 to speak with investigators.