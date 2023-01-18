Biddeford police investigate reports of gunshots fired early Tuesday
Jan. 17—Biddeford police on Tuesday investigated reports of guns being fired in the vicinity of 61 and 63 South St., but have yet to charge anyone.
A caller contacted police around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday to report that they heard gunshots on South Street, according to a release from Deputy Police Chief JoAnne Fisk.
Fisk said there were no reported injuries.
Biddeford police responded, but did not locate a suspect, Fisk said. Police closed off a section of South Street on Tuesday morning.
The police department's crime scene van spent several hours on South Street, according to WMTW-TV. Officers could be seen collecting bullet casings and there appeared to be bullet holes in the side of a building and garage. Fisk said she would release more details about the incident as soon as they become available.