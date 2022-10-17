Biddeford sexual abuse trial to be rescheduled

Oct. 17—The civil trial for a Portland woman who has accused a family friend of sexually abusing her in the 1990s will be rescheduled.

Julia Russell filed a civil complaint against Philip Chenevert in U.S. District Court in Portland in July 2021. The complaint details allegations that Chenevert abused her for two years in the early 1990s, starting when she was about 6 years old.

The trial was set to begin Monday.

Chenevert owned Dr. Volvo, an auto dealership and service center on Route 1 in Arundel, and was a groomsman in her parents' wedding. Today he lives in Florida. Russell, who grew up in Saco, co-owns Magnus on Water in downtown Biddeford.

The jury trial was canceled on Sunday, according to federal court records, but no immediate reason was listed. Russell's attorney and an attorney for Chenevert are scheduled to have a private conference with the judge Monday morning.

On Thursday, following a story from the Portland Press Herald previewing the trial, Chenevert's lawyer Gene Libby filed a motion to reinterview the jurors about "potential prejudicial pretrial publicity."

According to Libby's motion, the court only had one alternate juror left, and if more than one juror was dismissed, they would have to reschedule a trial and select a new jury.

Libby also asked the court to sanction Russell because her attorney, Taylor Asen, spoke to the Press Herald.

"At this late stage, losing another juror will result in tremendous loss of time and resources for the parties, the Court, and the dozens of prospective jurors who came to court to participate in jury selection," Libby wrote. "If another juror is lost because of the article, the Court should entertain a request for sanctions against Russell to include, at a minimum, Russell's payment of Chenevert's attorney's fees, costs, and expenses incurred in connection with the jury selection."

Asen said that jurors were already instructed before the article was published to ignore media coverage about the case.

"Since the Court had instructed the empaneled jurors to avoid media, Defendant has not demonstrated how counsel's responses to the reporter's questions created a 'danger of interference with the administration of justice,'" Asen wrote in a reply to Libby's motion. "If a juror chose to ignore the Court's instructions and read media accounts, then any interference with justice was caused by the juror's misconduct, not by counsel's response to the media inquiry."

Russell spoke to the Portland Press Herald last spring, shortly after filing her complaint, and was featured in a column by the Portland Press Herald's columnist Bill Nemitz detailing Russell's experience telling her family she had been abused. She told Nemitz that she thought could help other potential victims.

Since the article was published, at least two other women have come forward to say they also were abused by Chenevert as children. They also were scheduled to testify during the trial.