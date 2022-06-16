Bidding found guilty of assaulting police officer, striking man with vehicle

Jun. 16—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury deliberated for more than two hours Thursday before finding Willard S. Bidding Jr. guilty of striking a man with a vehicle and assaulting a Plymouth police officer with blood.

"An innocent man is going to jail," a shackled Bidding, 54, said after President Judge Michael T. Vough revoked his bail sending him to the county correctional facility.

Bidding, of Pringle, faced a two day trial on allegations he intentionally struck Mackenzie Wydawski with his vehicle, a Toyota Scion, in the driveway of a home at 115 Nottingham St. in Plymouth on June 9, 2021.

After Bidding was handcuffed at the Plymouth home, assistant district attorneys Kim Moraski and Julian Truskowski argued Bidding injured himself by banging his head against a police cruiser and spat blood that struck the face of Officer Nicholas Riebel.

Bidding, represented by Attorney Enid Harris, claimed the officer smashed his head against the cruiser calling it a "blood bath."

Moraski and Truskowski, in response, said Bidding "weaponized his blood" describing his actions as a "tornado with violent threatening behavior" toward Riebel. Prosecutors further argued Bidding threatened Riebel by saying, "I will find you off duty and not one will be left."

During the trial, Wydawski testified he was renovating a building adjacent to a shared driveway when he was struck by Bidding, who he claimed revved the Toyota's engine several times. Wydawski said he was gathering tools and waiting for a co-worker to park a truck in the driveway when he was struck.

Wydawski said he landed on the trunk of Bidding's vehicle and after 20 feet, he fell off running when Bidding suddenly stopped.

During Harris' defense, Bidding's wife and two daughters testified the landlord caused tension by turning the water off to their home and placing a dumpster in the driveway to block in one of their vehicles.

Story continues

Bidding testified in his own defense, denying he struck Wydawski and blamed his injuries on police.

Bidding was convicted on charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and resisting arrest, and acquitted on charges of reckless endangerment and institutional vandalism.

Vough said he will sentence Bidding on Aug. 4.