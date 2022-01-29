Bidding hits $1M for a '68 Ford Mustang at Friday's Barrett-Jackson collector car auction

A 1968 Ford Mustang Custom Fastback brought in $1 million and a first production 2022 Ford Shelby GT500KR went for $700,000 on Friday at Barrett-Jackson.

Both were auctioned for charity. The Mustang was custom-built and auctioned to benefit The Stars Foundation, which is the Saskatchewan-based Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service that was instrumental in assisting during the 2018 tragedy in which 16 people died when the bus of a hockey team from the Canadian province crashed.

Friday's top non-charity sale was a 1956 Chevy Bel Air Custom Coupe that sold for $352,000.

The nine-day collector car auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale offers a stream of classics from an array of generations to interest collectors locally and from across the country.

While Barrett-Jackson is the biggest Arizona car auction, and can be watched on TV, other auction houses are in the Valley for Arizona Car Week, as well.

Here are nine auctioned at Barrett-Jackson Friday, and the sale prices.

1971 Ford Bronco

1971 Ford Bronco

This red Bronco was meticulously restored and customized, according to the descriptor, including a three-inch lift supported all around by Rancho shocks, Eibach springs and modern power steering to balance on and off-road handling. The Bronco is powered by a Blueprint Ford Racing 347-cubic-inch stroker crate engine with 416 horsepower. Went for: $181,5000.

1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Coupe

1956 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Coupe

Silver, black and lots of chrome. This '56 Bel Air has a fuel-injected LS3 6.2-liter V8 engine. The matching silver, grey and black custom interior includes power windows, power seats and a resized factory-style steering wheel with tilt column, according to the descriptor. Went for: $352,000.

1956 Chevrolet 210 Custom Sedan

1956 Chevrolet 210 Custom Sedan

This polished red '56 Chevy was featured in October's edition of Hot Rod magazine. Among the customizations are a 3-inch chopped top, custom glass and window seals, a flipped and reprofiled Studebaker front bumper and a flush-mount rear bumper with exhaust cutouts. It's powered by a JMS Racing LS 427/725-horsepower V8 engine. Went for: $104,500.

1950 Mercury Custom Coupe

1950 Mercury Custom Coupe

This Black Cherry-painted Mercury features a nosed hood and decked trunk, new stainless-steel hardware and fasteners, hand-formed windows and sail panels, functional wing windows and quarter-windows, filled and peaked front and rear bumpers and a 3-inch chop, according to the descriptor. It's powered by a Roush Racing 302-cubic inch V8 crate engine with Holley Terminator fuel injection. Went for: $99,000.

1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Custom SUV

1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Custom SUV

This gray green custom Blazer received a full frame-off restoration and is powered by a Holley Sniper fuel-injected 5.7-liter V8 engine. It has a 4-inch Rough Country lift with Pro Comp 17x9 wheels wrapped in 35-inch tires, according to the descriptor. The interior features brown leather and suede with custom Autosound Bluetooth radio. Went for: $220,000.

2014 Ferrari 458 Spider

2014 Ferrari 458 Spider

This red Ferrari is powered by a 570-horsepower 4.5-liter V8 engine coupled with a 7-speed dual-clutch paddle-shifted automatic transmission. It has a beige leather interior with black leather inserts, full power controls, a premium Bluetooth satellite sound system and navigation. Went for: $253,000.

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Custom Coupe

This sleek black Camaro is powered by a new dyno-tested 525-horsepower 6.0-liter LS V8 engine with Holley fuel injection. It features 18-inch BC forged custom wheels and BFGoodrich G-Force Rival tires. Went for: $275,000.

1966 Chevrolet C10 Custom Pickup

1966 Chevrolet C10 Custom Pickup

This deep blue custom resto-mod with imported Italian leather interior is powered by a GM performance 525-horsepower LS3 6.2-liter engine. Its polished fuel tank has been relocated to the rear of the truck between the frame rails and accessed by raising the center section of the bed floor. The bed floor features polished Cambria Ash wood. Went for: $143,000.

1973 de Tomaso Pantera

1973 de Tomaso Pantera

This black Pantera has a 351-cubic inch Windsor V8 engine and is described as "an outstanding classic Italian supercar in all respects." The Pantera should cross the auction block around 3:30 p.m. and the full sale price will be donated to the Barrow Neurological Foundation. Went for: $155,000.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: How much 9 cool cars and top seller went for Friday at Barrett-Jackson