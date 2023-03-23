Biden 2024 Budget Plan Would Impose a Significant Tax Hike on Top 1%: Report

Michael Rainey
·1 min read

The tax provisions in President Biden’s 2024 budget proposal would raise incomes at the bottom of the income distribution while lowering them at the top, according to a new analysis by the Tax Policy Center.

The Biden plan “would raise average after-tax incomes for low-income households in 2024, leave them effectively unchanged for middle-income households, and lower after-tax incomes significantly for the highest-income taxpayers,” TPC’s Howard Gleckman wrote Thursday.

Households earning $31,000 a year or less would see their after-tax incomes rise by about 3.2%, or $600. Those earning between $60,000 and $107,000 a year would see little or no change. Top 1% households earning at least $1 million, however, would pay $300,000 more in taxes on average, an increase of about 14%. And those in the top 0.1% would see their tax bills rise by almost $2 million on average, resulting in a 20% reduction in their after-tax incomes.

“The president is nothing if not consistent,” Gleckman writes. “As Biden has made clear since his 2020 campaign, he wants to raise taxes substantially on high-income households and corporations and provide modest tax cuts to low- and moderate-income households. And, like it or not, that’s what his budget does.”

Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

Recommended Stories