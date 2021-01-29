Biden’s 40 executive orders ‘an attempt to govern by executive fiat’: Sen. Josh Hawley
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., argues Biden’s executive orders are costing American jobs.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., argues Biden’s executive orders are costing American jobs.
For weeks the news about America’s slow, sloppy COVID-19 vaccination rollout has been dispiriting. There’s been too much demand and too little supply. At the same time, roughly half of the distributed doses haven’t even been administered.
‘I’m not trying to talk down on people with Down’s syndrome, but that’s what these people are’, says GOP congresswoman in clip
A Maryland appeals court on Friday overturned a wealthy stock trader's conviction on a murder charge in the fiery death of a man who was secretly helping him dig tunnels for a nuclear bunker beneath a home in a tony suburb of Washington, D.C. Daniel Beckwitt, 29, was sentenced in 2019 to nine years in prison after a jury convicted him of second-degree “depraved heart” murder and involuntary manslaughter for the death of 21-year-old Askia Khafra, who was burned beyond recognition in the September 2017 fire at Beckwitt's home. A three-judge panel from Court of Special Appeals ruled this week that the evidence wasn't sufficient to sustain Beckwitt's murder conviction.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says freedom is 'earned with the price of blood' in newly-resurfaced video
Psychiatrists fear that transgender children are being “coached” into giving rehearsed answers when trying to access puberty blockers, the Court of Appeal has heard. Dr David Bell, a former governor at a gender identity NHS trust, expressed concern that children may be pressured by parents, friends or websites when trying to address feelings of gender dysphoria. Dr Bell, who was a psychiatrist at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust from 1996 until earlier this month, was granted permission on Friday by two senior judges to intervene in a landmark case examining whether transgender children can legally take puberty blockers. In November, the High Court ruled that children should not receive the controversial drugs unless they understand the "long-term risks and consequences" of them. The NHS was forced to change its guidance overnight, preventing children from accessing the hormonal treatment without a court order. The Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust has since launched an appeal against the ruling. In a preliminary hearing on Friday, lawyers on behalf of Dr Bell told the court that he wishes to intervene in the appeal as he has since retired from the NHS Trust and feels he can speak more freely. In legal papers lodged before the Court, Dr Bell is described as a “high profile whistleblower” after he published a report in August 2018 which “investigated serious concerns” raised by ten clinicians working at the Tavistock. The report found that the Tavistock’s gender identity clinic, GIDS, “is not fit for purpose” and some young patients “will live on with the damaging consequences.” Dr Bell said he felt “victimised for whistleblowing” by the Trust in the wake of the report and as a result “did not feel able to participate” in the initial High Court dispute. However, Dr Bell retired from the Trust earlier this month on January 15 and “is no longer subject to the same constraints,” the legal documents said. "There is evidence that staff members may be frightened of coming forwards," the documents continued. "Dr Bell, a highly eminent psychiatrist who until recently occupied a senior position with the Appellant, is now free from his employment and able to describe the concerns, which he investigated in some detail." Lady Justice King and Lord Justice Dingemans granted his application to intervene in the appeal, which will be heard over two days in April, while other groups, including the LGBT charity Stonewall, had their application denied. Lawyers for Dr Bell said he wants to tell the court about concerns that were raised to him by gender identity practitioners, including that “children may be ‘coached’, whether from parents, peers, or online resources, to provide rehearsed answers in response to particular questions.” The practitioners were also concerned that “highly complex factors” - including historic child abuse and family bereavement - can influence children’s attitudes towards gender, meaning puberty blockers is not always the best course of treatment. The landmark case on puberty blockers was first launched against the Trust by Keira Bell, a 23-year-old woman who began taking puberty blockers before deciding to reverse the process of changing gender. Ms Bell said the clinic should have challenged her more over her decision to transition to a male when she was 16. It was also brought by a woman who can only legally be identified as "Mrs A", the mother of a 15-year-old autistic girl who is currently on the waiting list for treatment. At the initial High Court hearing in October, their lawyers said that children going through puberty are "not capable of properly understanding the nature and effects of hormone blockers". They argued there is "a very high likelihood" that children who start taking hormone blockers will later begin taking cross-sex hormones, which they say cause "irreversible changes", and that the NHS Trust offers "fairytale" promises to children because they are unable to give their consent to the sex-change process.
A Filipino American father and daughter were electrocuted in the backyard of their home in Panorama City, California, on Monday. The victims were identified as Ferdinand Tejada, 53, and Janine Reyn Tejada, 20, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office via CBS Los Angeles. Ferdinand was reportedly trying to move a downed electrical wire outside his home when the fatal accident occurred.
China toughened its language toward Taiwan on Thursday, warning after recent stepped-up military activities near the island that "independence means war" and that its armed forces were taking action to respond to provocation and foreign interference.
Texas Rep. Chip Roy objected to claims N.Y. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made in her Twitter back-and-forth with Ted Cruz. A Texas Republican congressman sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday calling for her to demand an apology from his fiery Democratic colleague, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Rep. Chip Roy objected to allegations Ocasio-Cortez made in a Twitter back-and-forth she had this week with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.
A German court sentenced a far-right sympathiser to life imprisonment on Thursday for shooting dead a pro-immigration politician, in a case that raised questions about whether the country is doing enough to tackle right-wing radicalism. Walter Luebcke, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, was found dead in a pool of blood outside his house in the western state of Hesse in June 2019. The court convicted the defendant, Stephan Ernst, of the murder of Luebcke by shooting him.
The FBI is seeking information from the public on a suspect alleged to have placed two pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., the night before this month's Capitol riot. The FBI said Friday that an individual allegedly placed a pipe bomb at the Republican National Committee headquarters and another at the Democratic National Committee headquarters between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Jan 5., the night before the deadly attack on the Capitol building that left five people dead. "The unknown individual wore a face mask, a grey hooded sweatshirt, and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes in yellow, black, and gray," the FBI said. "The individual carried a backpack in their hand." According to The Washington Post, which on Friday published video of the suspect, the FBI has interviewed over 1,000 people as part of its investigation. The two bombs were discovered on the afternoon of the riot and were defused by experts, NBC News reports, but according to CNN, "it's still unknown why the devices did not explode." Authorities are now offering an increased reward of up to $100,000, raised from $75,000, for information leading to the suspect's arrest. More stories from theweek.comThe Capitol insurrection isn't moderating the GOP. It's making them more extreme.Democrats plan to make every House Republican take a vote on GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor GreeneRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says freedom is 'earned with the price of blood' in newly-resurfaced video
The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest
China could strip Hong Kongers of their right to vote if they opt to hold British-issued travel documents allowing them to resettle in the UK, experts said last night. The warning came after Beijing announced yon Friday that it would "no longer recognise" the British National (Overseas) passport for Hong Kongers, through which a visa scheme opens on Sunday allowing them to move to Britain. The scheme - announced by Boris Johnson last year in the wake of Beijing's human rights clampdown in Hong Kong - is expected to be used by more than 300,000 people in the coming five years. Beijing’s foreign ministry declared that as of Sunday, it would no longer recognise the "so-called BN(O) passport as a travel document and ID document, and reserves the right to take further actions." The declaration thus far appears to be largely symbolic, because Hong Kongers also have their own Hong Kong passport and ID cards, which Beijing still recognises.
Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.
At least 30,000 Republicans across the country drop their affiliation with the GOP in wake of violent attacks
Inyoung You, the former Boston College student who allegedly encouraged her then-boyfriend Alexander Urtula to commit suicide in May 2019, will now face trial. Court decision: Suffolk Superior Court Judge Christine Roach denied the motion to dismiss the charges against You, according to Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins via the Boston Herald. “Judge Roach denied the motion dismiss on the theory of ‘manslaughter by commission,’ finding that Ms. You’s words could have caused Mr. Urtula to take his own life,” Rollins said.
France decided against imposing a third coronavirus nationwide lockdown on Friday and instead ordered tighter controls at its borders, increased police action against curfew breakers and a greater adherence to working from home. Prime Minister Jean Castex said the public health crisis remained of great concern as France's death toll jumped above 75,000, the seventh-highest in the world. Speaking shortly after President Emmanuel Macron conferred with senior ministers about the crisis, Castex said that from Sunday all arrivals into France from outside the European Union would be banned, except for essential travel.
Donald Trump met with US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in Florida on Thursday amid a tug of war over the Republican Party's future, with congressional leadership appearing eager to present a united front with the former president. Winning back the House of Representatives from Democrats in 2022 was the primary topic of the meeting at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, according to a readout provided by Save America, a political action committee linked to Mr Trump. "President Trump's popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time," it said. Mr McCarthy, an ally who encouraged Mr Trump's baseless election fraud claims, distanced himself from the outgoing president after Mr Trump was accused of inspiring his supporters to storm the US Capitol earlier this month. He declared that Joe Biden was the winner of the November election and that Mr Trump "bears responsibility for (the January 6) attack on Congress by mob rioters".
Mexico’s pandemic-hit economy shrank 8.5% in 2020, the largest single-year drop since 1932 and the second consecutive year of economic contraction. Mexico’s gross domestic product grew 3.1% in the final three months of the year, according to preliminary data released Friday by the National Statistics and Geography Institute. Growth in the second half of 2020 allowed Mexico to beat projections earlier in the year of a double-digit contraction.
‘My son Beau, after a year in Iraq, came back with stage four glioblastoma. They took care of him with great grace and dignity’
Holden White, a 19-year-old student in Louisiana, says police failed him.