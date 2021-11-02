  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Biden to take actions on forest protection, methane emissions on Day 2 of COP26 climate summit

Joey Garrison, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden will announce a set of new initiatives and actions Tuesday aimed at protecting forests globally, spurring clean-energy innovation and reducing methane emissions during his second day at the United Nations' COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Biden's plan to conserve forests includes a commitment of up to $9 billion of U.S international climate funding to the effort by 2030, according to senior White House official who discussed the announcements on the condition of anonymity.

Other components involve incentives for forest conservation and restoration, and efforts aimed at increasing private investment and data collections for forest protection.

More: Biden at COP26 climate change summit: 'None of us can escape the worst that is yet to come'

President Joe Biden delivers a speech on stage during a meeting at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021.
President Joe Biden delivers a speech on stage during a meeting at the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 1, 2021.

Biden's presence at the high-stakes COP26 summit comes as he's been unable to get his climate agenda approved at home with Democrats in Congress still divided over his $1.75 trillion spending package.

On the first day of the summit, Biden touted his "build back better" proposal as "the most significant investment to deal with the climate crisis that any advanced nation has made, ever." But until it passes, Biden must rely largely on executive authority for his biggest climate splashes.

As part of Biden's plan to curb methane gas emissions, the Environmental Protection Agency will propose a new rule to regulate leak detection and repairs for the oil and gas industry. The rule follows through on an executive order Biden signed on his first day of office.

The U.S. and European Union have a goal of reducing methane emissions by 30% below 2020 level by 2030.

The White House estimates that the EPA rule will cover about 75% of all methane emissions. The Department of the Interior is also planning a new rule to disincentive venting to dispose of gas.

In addition, the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will propose a series of new regulations to cover about 400,000 miles of previously unregulated pipelines including new safety requirements, mandatory inspections and oversight of leaks. A separate PHMSA rule will target 2.3 million miles of gas pipes in cities that have previously gone unregulated.

More: Manchin won't yet back Biden's social spending package, calls for infrastructure bill vote

To push for greater innovation, Biden plans to also announce a new "movers coalition" with 25 founding members from technology and other industries – including major companies such as Apple – that will each make commitments on clean energy. He will push companies to use renewable energy to offset electricity demand through a a new procurement platform that businesses can access.

The president will also highlight a "sustainable agriculture sector" and a "next generation of nuclear technology" as key pieces of growing the clean technology economy, the officials said.

Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden targets forest protection, methane emissions on Day 2 of COP26

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Biden an effective messenger on climate change?

    "The View" co-hosts react to President Joe Biden's address at the historic climate change summit in Scotland, where he pledged that the U.S. can become a leader in climate change reform.

  • Biden climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

    The Biden administration is launching a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was being announced Tuesday as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged during the summit to work with the European Union and other nations to reduce overall methane emissions worldwide by 30% by 2030.

  • U.S. gives 1.5 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States is delivering an additional 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Taiwan, a senior U.S. administration official told Reuters, increasing to 4 million the total number of shots donated by Washington to the self-ruled island, which is under increasing pressure from China. The new delivery of Moderna Inc doses will depart from Louisville, Kentucky, on Sunday aboard a flight belonging to Taiwan's China Airlines, the official said. The official added that Taiwan was a "vital partner" on global health issues.

  • Manchin wavers on Biden's plan, Democrats vow to push ahead

    Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin wavered Monday on his support for President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal, but Democratic leaders vowed to push ahead, with initial voting possible on the bill and a related $1 trillion infrastructure package in the House this week. The West Virginia Democrat's announcement came as Democrats wanted assurances from Manchin that he will support Biden's big package. Instead, the conservative Manchin rebuffed progressive Democrats, urging them to quit holding “hostage” the smaller public works bill as negotiations continue on the broader package.

  • U.S. EPA to draft power plant emissions rules despite court ruling

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will continue to draft rules targeting greenhouse gas emissions from power plants despite a surprise Supreme Court decision last week to review its authority to do so, its administrator told Reuters on Monday. "EPA will continue to move forward and use its statutory authority to be sure that we protect the public from harmful pollution, greenhouse gas pollution and pollution that contributes to the degradation of air quality," Michael Regan said in an interview with Reuters. The EPA is working on a proposal to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from coal-fired power plants, a major source of greenhouse gases, after a Trump-era rule was struck down by a federal appeals court in 2019 as "arbitrary and capricious".

  • Democrats Scramble for a Compromise on Drug Pricing Reform

    As they work to finalize the details of their Build Back Better plan, Democrats reportedly say they are close to a compromise deal that would restore to the package measures to lower prescription drug prices. The latest plan would allow the government to negotiate prices on a reduced number of drugs. “The proposal has coalesced around allowing Medicare, with nearly 50 million participants in its drug program, to negotiate the price of some drugs no longer covered by exclusivity periods granted b

  • Sen. Joe Manchin Was A Headliner At A Secretive Coal CEOs' Confab

    The West Virginia Democrat's conflict of interest is showing as he complains about efforts to battle climate change in the president's infrastructure package.

  • Terry McAuliffe and Wife Dorothy Hope for Return to Va. Governor's Mansion in Tough, High-Stakes Race

    The couple speak with PEOPLE from the trail — "It's not about us, it's about helping other people" — before voters cast their ballots in an election with consequences that could extend way beyond Virginia

  • PetSmart accused of throwing alive hamsters and a bird into the trash

    Superstore allegedly investigating incidents after findings by dumpster divers

  • What does ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ mean? Everything you need to know about the Joe Biden insult

    "Let's go, Brandon" is becoming a rallying cry and is all the rage for the Republican base, filling as a stand-in for insulting President Joe Biden.

  • This Is Where the First Climate Wars Will Break Out

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf

  • Biden scratches head when asked about possible payments to illegal migrants

    President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.

  • The science everyone needs to know about climate change, in 6 charts

    Scientific instruments in space today can monitor hurricane strength, sea level rise, ice sheet loss and much more. Christina Koch/NASAWith the United Nations’ climate conference in Scotland turning a spotlight on climate change policies and the impact of global warming, it’s useful to understand what the science shows. I’m an atmospheric scientist who has worked on global climate science and assessments for most of my career. Here are six things you should know, in charts. What’s driving climat

  • Analysis: In Washington state, the tide might be turning on breaching Snake River dams

    Idaho Republican Rep. Mike Simpson’s proposal seems to have kickstarted action, Statesman contributor Rocky Barker writes.

  • Manchin Not Ready to Vote ‘Yes,’ Blasts ‘Shell Games’ and ‘Gimmicks’

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) slammed House progressives during a Monday press conference for refusing to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill until he agrees to back President Biden's proposed reconciliation package.

  • Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert 'fantasize' about blowing up Capitol metal detectors after Gaetz joked about it while stumping for a Florida congressional hopeful

    While stumping for a Florida state representative, Gaetz proposed two explosives that could be used to destroy Capitol metal detectors.

  • Lindsey Graham urged police to use their guns during the Capitol riot, report says

    "What are you doing? Take back the Senate! You've got guns. Use them," Graham told Capitol police on January 6, according to a Washington Post report.

  • Gun rights at the Supreme Court: justices will consider if the fundamental right to keep a gun at home applies to carrying weapons in public

    Dozens of people attended an open carry rally led by Joey Gibson, leader of the Patriot Prayer group, on May 20, 2018, in Seattle. Karen Ducey/Getty ImagesThe Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Nov. 3, 2021, on a clear question: Does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home? The answer may alter gun regulations in many states. The crux of the issue before the court is captured by a debate that Thomas Jefferson had with himself at the time of the founding. When Jeffer

  • Tiny seedlings of giant sequoias rise from ashes of wildfire

    Ashtyn Perry was barely as tall as the shovel she stomped into barren ground where a wildfire last year ravaged the California mountain community of Sequoia Crest and destroyed dozens of its signature behemoth trees. The 13-year-old with a broad smile and a braid running to her waist had a higher purpose that — if successful — she'll never live to see: to plant a baby sequoia that could grow into a giant and live for millennia. The bright green seedling that barely reached Perry's knees is part of an unusual project to plant offspring from some of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if genes that allowed the parent to survive so long will protect new growth from the perils of climate change.

  • Sea level is already guaranteed to rise by 5 feet, climate scientist says

    Based on the amount of greenhouse gases humans have already added to the atmosphere that have caused global temperatures to rise, the world is guaranteed to experience about 5 feet of sea level rise in the coming decades, climate scientist Benjamin Strauss told “The Climate Crisis Podcast.”