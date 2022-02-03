Biden and Adams Team Up to Support Cops, Risking a Rift With New York Liberals

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fola Akinnibi and Jenny Leonard
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Eric Adams
    American politician and retired police officer

(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and New York Mayor Eric Adams will promote increased federal support for police and a crackdown on illegal guns to fight crime on Thursday, policies that risk aggravating a divide with liberals who seek an overhaul of U.S. law enforcement.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Adams, who took office last month, shares Biden’s opposition to the “defund the police” movement promoted by some progressives in the Democratic Party. They support putting more cops on the street with better training to cut down on violence in encounters with civilians -- policies that some liberals say don’t go far enough to prevent killings by police.

There were more than 1,100 such deaths in the U.S. last year, according to Mapping Police Violence, a nonprofit data project.

Biden, who will travel to New York to meet with Adams as well as Governor Kathy Hochul, has frequently sought to show support for police. During a visit to the site of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh last Friday, he remarked to officers at the scene that “we’re going to give you guys more money.”

Senior administration officials told reporters in a briefing before Biden’s trip that he would press Congress to spend $300 million more in fiscal 2023 to hire police and $200 million more for community violence prevention programs.

Biden and Adams are “presenting themselves as middle-of-the-road reformers when it comes to criminal justice and public safety,” said Scott Roberts, senior director of criminal-justice campaigns at Color of Change, a racial-justice group. “Overall, these are politicians who have deeply bought into this failed strategy of continuing to invest more and more dollars into policing.”

The senior administration officials, who declined to be identified as a condition of the briefing, said New York had enacted many successful policing strategies that Biden supports.

Biden believes “effective, accountable community policing helps us fight crime” and “also makes us safer,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during the flight to New York.

“He also remains very committed to taking the steps we can to put in place police reform measures that he thinks are long overdue,” she said. “Obviously, his preference was to have that through legislative processes, but we are looking at what can be done through executive actions.”

Before departing Washington on Thursday, Biden announced that a raid by U.S. forces in Syria had led to the death of Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

Adams’s early days in office have been marked by violent crime, including the shooting deaths of two police officers responding to a domestic dispute. For the president, whose approval ratings have slipped badly in the last six months, it’s a chance to share the stage with a Democratic politician still enjoying a honeymoon from voters.

Political Issue

Republicans have sought to blame Democrats for an increase in violent crime over the past two years, seeing another issue that could potentially help them win control of Congress this fall. Polls show that while many voters believe crime has increased in their communities, they regard the issue as far less important than the economy or the pandemic.

Federal Bureau of Investigation data show a nearly 30% increase in murders from 2019 to 2020, with 21,570 homicides tracked nationwide in 2020. The overall violent crime rate was up 5.6% and property crimes were up 8% in 2020. Statistics for 2021 have not yet been released.

In New York, most categories of crime rose from 2020 to 2021, with the overall total for major crimes in the city exceeding 100,000 incidents for the first time since 2016.

But crime rates in New York and across the nation remain well below historic highs.

Biden and his allies have sought to shift the conversation about crime to focus on illegal guns they say are enabling more violence. Adams as well as Hochul and Phil Murphy of New Jersey have tried to make that point in recent public events. The Justice Department’s crackdown on gun trafficking won’t exclude legal and licensed gun dealers who “willfully break the law,” the agency said in a statement before Biden’s trip.

Hochul, who took office last year, released her own public safety plan in early January, a three-step proposal that essentially mirrors the plans Biden and Adams have put forth. Her plan calls for an increase in police resources to target guns, a gun consortium that allows for information-sharing within New York and between other states and increased investment in community violence prevention.

Everytown for Gun Safety, which advocates for universal background checks and gun-safety measures, is backed by Michael Bloomberg, founder and majority owner of Bloomberg News parent company Bloomberg LP and a former New York City mayor.

Stalled Bill

Many Democrats -- especially Black voters -- are disappointed with Biden’s failure so far to win passage of legislation that would overhaul U.S. policing. The bill -- named for George Floyd, whose May 2020 murder by a police officer set off nationwide protests -- passed the House last March but has been blocked by Senate Republicans.

Prospects for any gun-control legislation aren’t any better with a Senate divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.

Psaki said Tuesday that negotiations on the policing legislation are ongoing. She said Thursday that “we’re not close” on a police reform executive order “but we are working on it.”

Adams is enjoying a celebrity moment. He’s referred to himself as “the new face of the Democratic Party” and in recent weeks has been parodied favorably on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” and featured in multiple national news appearances.

Biden’s visit will help burnish that image, though some progressive critics and criminal-justice activists say they regard the president as rubber-stamping anti-crime policies from the new mayor that have failed in the past.

“These are policies and practices that we know harm Black, Brown and low-income communities,” said Keli Young, the civil rights campaign coordinator for Vocal NY. “With the anti-crime unit, we’ve seen it harm police officers as well. We’re for the safety of everyone, but that requires investment in our communities.”

As one example, different iterations of a plainclothes unit Adams wants to revive racked up more than 7,000 misconduct complaints between 2001 and 2020, according to data from the New York City Civilian Complaint Review Board, an independent agency charged with overseeing the Police Department. Its members were responsible for the high-profile killings of Amadou Diallo and Eric Garner, among others.

(Updates with Psaki remarks in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Titans will “do everything we can” to keep Harold Landry

    Titans edge rusher Harold Landry set a career-high with 12 sacks during the 2021 season and it was a good time for him to show off his pass rushing ability. Landry was in the final year of the four-year contract he signed after the Titans took him in the second round of the 2018 draft. [more]

  • In the wake of police killings, Biden to visit New York to discuss combatting gun crime

    New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants federal help to stop guns coming into the state after two NYPD officers were recently killed in the line of duty.

  • How Ben Ray Luján's absence could affect the Senate's agenda

    While Luján is recovering from a stroke he suffered last week, Senate Democrats will not have enough votes to pass legislation on their own.

  • A story that needs telling

    We have seen an appalling increase in law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty this past year. It’s a tragedy that deserves much more attention than it’s getting. Seventy-three officers were murdered in the line of duty in 2021, the highest annual number since the 9/11 attacks and the equivalent of one officer murdered every five days. It’s heartbreaking to realize how many officers left home to protect and serve but didn’t return to their loved ones.

  • Here Is Why Lumber Inflation Is Great for Weyerhaeuser

    The increase in wholesale lumber prices is creating revenue that's dropping right to the bottom line.

  • Here’s Whether There’ll Be an ‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 After That Samantha Twist

    And just like that...could Carrie and Samantha be friends again?

  • Caught on Camera: Clerk, robbery suspect exchange gunfire inside Philadelphia store

    A shootout between a Philadelphia store clerk and two armed robbery suspects was captured on the store's surveillance video. The clerk is in critical condition and police say one of the suspects was also shot.

  • Putin accuses U.S. of trying to lure Russia into war

    Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its western allies on Tuesday of ignoring Russia’s security concerns and deliberately creating a scenario designed to lure Russia into war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis for nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and possible excuses to launch an invasion. PUTIN: “We already can see…[FLASH] that fundamental Russian concerns were ignored." Russia is demanding that NATO halt any further enlargement, bar Ukraine from ever joining the alliance, and pull back forces and weaponry from eastern European countries. Putin said Washington is not primarily concerned with Ukraine's security, but with containing Russia. "That is the problem. In this context, Ukraine is just a tool to reach this goal. It can be reached by various means: by drawing us into a military conflict and making their European allies impose against us those tough sanctions the U.S. talks about today."Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade.Russia denies this but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries have rushed to show solidarity with Ukraine. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv and accused Putin of holding a gun to Ukraine's head to demand changes to the security architecture in Europe.He also warned that any Russian invasion would lead to a military and humanitarian disaster. "There are 200,000 men and women under arms in Ukraine, they will put up a very, very fierce and bloody resistance. I think that parents, mothers in Russia should reflect on that fact and I hope very much that President Putin steps back from the path of conflict and that we engage in dialog." Zelenskiy, who has repeatedly played down the prospect of an imminent invasion, signed a decree on Tuesday to boost his armed forces by 100,000 troops over three years.He urged lawmakers to stay calm and avoid panic, saying he had ordered the troop increase "not because we will soon have a war... but so that soon and in the future there will be peace in Ukraine."

  • Kim Reynolds wants Iowa schools to publish their curriculums, book titles. Here's what else is in her bill.

    Iowa's governor reintroduced a plan for state funding to be used for private schools. She's also pushing for schools to publish curriculums online.

  • Is Carrie Bradshaw’s Paris Gown Enough To Save ‘And Just Like That’?

    And just like that, I ordered some pink evening gloves on Amazon.

  • WATCH: Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi throws hilarious shade at Lincoln Riley

    When asked about USC's Lincoln Riley, Oregon DC Tosh Lupoi had a comical answer about their coaching history against each other.

  • Susan Sarandon Trolls Cop Funeral To Seemingly Accuse Police Of Fascism

    The Oscar-winning actor retweeted a photo of police at a funeral for a slain NYPD offficer with a message questioning the need for cops.

  • Sean Hannity defends Whoopi Goldberg following her suspension: 'I think her apology is sincere'

    While Hannity gave Goldberg credit for what she got right in her remarks about the Holocaust, he questioned what made her say them in the first place.

  • Lumber Prices Crash 30% as Mortgage Rates Start Going Up

    The prospect of a cooling housing market tied to higher mortgage rates and ongoing supply-chain issues has sent the price of lumber tumbling from the lofty heights it hit last month. See: Housing --...

  • Fort Bragg 82nd Airborne Division paratroopers, 18th Airborne Corps soldiers head to Europe

    More than 2,000 Fort Bragg soldiers including those with the 82nd Airborne Divison and 18th Airborne Corps will deploy to Europe.

  • Raiders hire former Bears exec Champ Kelly as assistant GM

    The Bears lost a valuable member of their front office in Champ Kelly, who was hired as the Raiders' assistant GM.

  • See the Adorable Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's Daughter Modeling Her New Line

    Wade crouches down to smooth out Kaavia's dress while the two hang out on the set of the Janie and Jack campaign. Union and Wade sandwich their little girl and give her a smooch while she holds onto a sunflower.

  • Treasury yields turn up as Bank of England delivers second hike, ECB’s Lagarde sees upside inflation risks

    Treasury yields moved broadly higher Thursday morning as weekly U.S. jobless claims fell and the Bank of England delivered a second consecutive rate increase, marking its first back-to-back rate hikes since 2004.

  • 'Beyond the Edge': Watch Jodie Sweetin, Colton Underwood and 7 More Celebs Compete in CBS Reality Series

    The new reality competition series launches Wednesday, March 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. The nine celebrities competing are Lauren Alaina, Ray Lewis, Craig Morgan, Metta World Peace, Paulina Porizkova, Mike Singletary, Jodie Sweetin, and television personalities Colton Underwood and Eboni K. Williams.

  • White House, EPA urge US Postal Service to reconsider gas-powered vehicle plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The White House and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday urged the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) to reconsider its plan to buy a new multibillion-dollar fleet of primarily gasoline-powered delivery vehicles. The EPA sent a letter to the USPS on Wednesday urging it to hold a new hearing on its 10-year contract with Oshkosh Corp that could be worth $6 billion or more to build up to 165,000 next-generation delivery vehicles.