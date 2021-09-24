Biden to discuss COVID-19 response after CDC backs boosters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday will deliver remarks on the nation's COVID-19 response, including vaccinations, the White House said, one day after federal health agencies backed a booster rollout.

The boosters will be available for people 65 and older, people at high risk of severe disease or of contracting COVID-19 through their work, and who were vaccinated six months ago with the Pfizer Inc and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Biden had called for booster shots against the novel coronavirus to begin this week for all people once they were eight months out from vaccination, pending regulators' approval.

But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week only cleared the way for a subset, though it did broaden the timeframe for eligibility by two months.

Biden administration officials have said they would follow the science on additional vaccines and had set the week of Sept. 20 as a goal in order to prepare for more inoculations.

Biden, who is scheduled to speak at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT) at the White House, has said he will receive a third booster dose when available.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

