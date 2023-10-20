Biden address mentions local boy killed in apparent hate crime
"Wadea, a proud American, a proud Palestinian American family. We can't stand by and stand silent when this happens," Biden said during a rare primetime address Thursday.
Police say Wadea Al-Fayoume and his mother were attacked by their 71-year-old landlord because they were Muslim and he was angry about the Israel-Hamas war.
In a rare primetime speech from the Oval Office on Thursday night, President Biden addressed the nation about the U.S. response to the ongoing wars between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine and Russia.
The president argued that the United States remained a global beacon, and that the struggles in Israel and Ukraine were important for the survival of democracy.
According to the Geneva Conventions, attacks on civilians, like Hamas’s initial attack and Israel’s bombings of targets such as apartment buildings, are war crimes. But Hamas fighters are enmeshed in the Gaza civilian population, complicating the options for an Israeli military response.
