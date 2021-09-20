Biden to address U.N. General Assembly amid foreign policy and domestic challenges

Reuters

Serbs in the north of Kosovo blocked roads on Monday near border crossings with Serbia after authorities barred cars with Serbian licence plates from coming into Kosovo. Kosovo police are forcing all drivers from Serbia to remove or hide their car plates and use temporary printed registration details that are valid for 60 days and cost 5 euros. Serbia, which lost control of Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombing, does not recognise Kosovo and has not been allowing cars with Kosovo licence plates to enter the country.