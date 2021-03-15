Biden on Cuomo resign calls: "Investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us"

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
President Biden told reporters Sunday he'll wait for the outcome of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations leveled against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) before commenting on whether the governor should resign.

Why it matters: The only Democratic figure who could likely persuade Cuomo to resign is Biden, per Axios' Jonathan Swan. Their friendship and political alliance dates back years.

Driving the news: Cuomo has resisted calls to resign from lawmakers including Democratic leaders in New York like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. He denies all six sexual harassment claims.

What he's saying: Per a pool report, when asked by a reporter whether Cuomo should resign Biden said: "I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us."

