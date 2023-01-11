Biden addresses computer outage that forced FAA to stop all U.S. departures
Departing the White House on Wednesday morning, President Biden said he had been in communication with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the computer outage that forced the Federal Aviation Administration to halt all domestic air departures. Biden said the cause of the computer failure was still unknown. Just before 9 a.m. ET, the FAA said, “Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually” and that the ground stop had been lifted.