Biden addresses House Democratic retreat: Watch live

President Biden is slated to address House Democrats on Thursday at the party’s annual conference.

It’s the third time Biden will speak as president at the House Democratic Caucus Issues Conference, where lawmakers will gather to devise strategy and messaging, ahead of the 2024 election.

The retreat is taking place at Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va. The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. EST.

Watch the live video above.

