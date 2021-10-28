Biden addresses the nation after announcing 'Build Back Better' framework
"This framework includes historic investments in our nation and in our people," President Joe Biden said.
Revelation of incident ‘buried’ by Abedin contained in new memoir Both/And, to be published next weekUS politics – live coverage Huma Abedin pictured in 2016. Abedin does not name the senator, their party or give any other clues as to his identity. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters Huma Abedin, a longtime close aide to Hillary Clinton, has written in a new book that she was sexually assaulted by a US senator, an incident she “buried” until allegations against the supreme court justice Brett Kavan
Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ
For many people, the land of opportunity can become a bit less appealing beyond the working years. Perhaps you yearn for the tropical beaches of Costa Rica. Or maybe you want to take advantage of free...
President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.
It’s not with the Republican grassroots, Max Boot argued in The Washington Post.
A legal hearing this week in judge could decide the fate of a money-laundering probe into Donald Trump's Scottish golf course Turnberry. The ruling could come at any time.
Donald Trump's "letter to the editor" was crammed full of nonsense, but the newspaper published it anyway,
Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino dropped a real whopper this week.
This week, House Representative John B. Larson, chairman of the House Ways and Means subcommittee on Social Security and major advocate of the enhanced Child Tax Credit, presented a revised Social...
It was strangely refreshing to hear the words that appellate lawyers in the office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody used, in newly released emails, to describe the desperate attempt by the Texas attorney general to overturn the results of the 2020 election by suing four swing states in 2020.
A House Democrat proposal to reform Social Security is being reintroduced to Congress. The new version of the bill, dubbed Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust, is now aimed at drawing more support...
North Korea is telling its hungry citizens to be prepared to eat less for a few years.
The sum is far less than many Democrats wanted to spend to provide new social benefits for Americans, including new child tax credits.
The Pentagon has denied accusations of a cover-up, pointing to public comments and a press statement on the incident.
The conservative pundit ripped her one-time "uncle" in a blistering message to the media.
Not much is known about North Korea's huge special-operations force, but they are believed to be well trained and highly motivated.
Graham said that "nobody showed up uninvited" to the late senator's funeral
India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute. Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas. It stipulates that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China are sacred and inviolable.
A former army private admitted at a trial on Tuesday that he had helped transport a hit squad to assassinate Burkina Faso's revolutionary leader, Thomas Sankara, 34 years ago.
Donald Trump’s disgraced former campaign manager Paul Manafort has disposed of his Hamptons home for slightly more than its asking price. The property, off Jobs Lane in Water Mill, sold for $10.1 million, as the N.Y. Post was first to report. The asking price was $10 million, so seems Manafort got lucky (again). Susan Breitenbach […]