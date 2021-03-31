Biden admin aims for U.S. leadership in offshore wind: official

FILE PHOTO: Construction crane floats next to a barge carrying jacket support structures and a platform for a turbine for a wind farm in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean off Block Island, Rhode Island
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nichola Groom
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nichola Groom

(Reuters) - The Biden administration aims to transform the United States into the world’s leading producer of energy from offshore wind after years of lagging behind Europe, a senior official said on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden’s cabinet earlier this week unveiled a plan to boost the industry that promised new acreage, faster permitting, and billions of dollars in financing - part of his sweeping plan to fight climate change by decarbonizing the economy.

"The distinction now is that we have a president and an administration that is really harnessing this opportunity to fight climate change and to create good paying union jobs," Amanda Lefton, director of the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, said in an interview. "We will soon be leading in this industry."

BOEM is the division of the Interior Department in charge of offshore energy leasing.

The administration’s plan this week set a goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030, enough to power 10 million homes. That is a major increase from the two tiny commercial wind farms the nation currently boasts.

Europe, by contrast, has more than 20 GW of capacity and plans to expand that more than ten-fold by 2050.

The plan would seek to create a domestic supply chain to support the industry and provide tens of thousands of jobs, including for workers that usually support oil and gas exploration in the Gulf of Mexico, Lefton said.

"We have an industry in the United States that knows how to do energy development in the Outer Continental Shelf," she said.

She added that components in one of the nation's two operating offshore wind farms came from a firm in Louisiana that supplies the oil and gas industry.

The administration has been criticized by oil and gas producers and Gulf Coast officials after Biden ordered a freeze of new federal drilling leases to conduct a review balancing the program’s economic benefits against its environmental costs.

They argue the pause, which is widely seen as a precursor to a permanent ban, will crush jobs and slash state revenues.

U.S. offshore oil and gas leasing operates on a five-year schedule overseen by BOEM, and Lefton said the administration's review would help determine the future of the program. The current five-year program goes through 2022.

BOEM this week said it had identified new areas for potential wind development off the coast of New York, and Lefton said the agency hoped to establish similar areas in the Pacific Ocean "within this year."

Once those areas are established, specific lease sites are determined and undergo environmental reviews before they are offered to developers at auction.

(Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says $2.3-trillion infrastructure package could shorten your daily commute, and how your stimulus check could help you save hundreds of dollars on your tax bill

    ‘Even with more Americans working from home, we will need these improvements,’ said Matt Casale, director of U.S. PIRG’s Environment Campaigns. When it comes to real estate, the pop star Ariana Grande goes big. Pending home sales dropped significantly in February, as Americans faced higher interest rates and a low supply of home listings.

  • Police release video of man attacking Asian American woman as witnesses watched

    The New York City Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on video repeatedly kicking a 65-year-old Asian American woman as witnesses stood by.

  • A supermoon played a crucial role in freeing the Ever Given from the Suez Canal, boosting the tide so it was easier to move

    The full moon was very close to the Earth on Sunday, which increased tides on Monday to help the Ever Given be dislodged from the Suez Canal.

  • 7 ways to repel backyard bugs, including cicadas

    Don't let mosquitoes ruin your nights. Keep bugs, including cicadas, away with these tips.

  • Micron outlook beats expectations as memory chip prices rise

    Micron Technology Inc on Wednesday forecast fiscal third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates due to a rise in demand for memory chips thanks to 5G smartphones and artificial intelligence software that is pushing memory chip prices upward. The Boise, Idaho-based company, which makes NAND memory chips that serve the data storage market as well as DRAM chips that are widely used in laptops and other computing devices, benefited from the coronavirus pandemic as a global shift to remote work boosted chip demand. On top of that, a global chip shortage has spurred buyers such as personal computer makers to begin snapping up supplies, sending memory chip prices upward.

  • GOP members respond to Pelosi 'power grab' to potentially remove Congresswoman Miller-Meeks

    Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy discuss Pelosi’s ‘power grab,’ and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., being investigated for sexual misconduct.

  • Millions of Cicadas From Brood X Will Soon Take Over the Eastern U.S.

    They last came out by the millions in 2004—and they’re back to make some noise!

  • Tech Giant Microsoft Just Became A Much Bigger Pentagon Contractor

    Microsoft received an AR headset contract from the Army Wednesday as the tech giant continues to expand its work with the military.

  • Woman killed after shooting gun in Indonesia's police HQ

    A woman entered Indonesia's National Police Headquarters in Jakarta and fired a gun at several officers before being shot dead by police, in the latest militant attack in the world’s most populous Muslim nation, officials said. Authorities had earlier imposed a counterterrorism crackdown and were on heightened alert for possible attacks against police and places of worship following a suicide bombing during Palm Sunday Mass at a Roman Catholic cathedral on Sulawesi island which wounded at least 20 people. Television video on Wednesday showed a woman wearing a long black robe and a blue veil walking near a parking lot at the police headquarters toward the police chief’s office building.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Former president attempts to jab Fauci and Birx as US vaccinations climb to over 95 million

    In January, Fauci described working for President Joe Biden's administration as "a somewhat liberating feeling."

  • Belgium orders hospitals to save more beds for COVID-19 patients

    Belgian hospitals have been ordered to reserve 60% of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients as a third wave of infections takes hold, doctors said on Wednesday. With the resurgent pandemic ravaging Europe, Belgium, home to NATO and the European Union, already has one of the world's highest per capita death rates and Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has warned of a breakdown of its health system. Infections have doubled in recent days from a daily average of about 2,000 cases over the past three months, putting pressure on hospitals.

  • Egypt has opened a formal investigation into how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    A Suez Canal Authority advisor told Reuters that authorities plan to focus on the state of the ship and the captain's actions before the grounding.

  • Switch from growth to value not done yet -fund mgr

    Improving economic fundamentals are likely to drive interest rates higher still, which will continue to favor the economically-sensitive stocks that have lagged over the past year, at the expense of the high-flying tech names that dominated during the darkest days of the health crisis, said Bray.

  • In congressional rematch, Democrat Christy Smith hopes GOP Rep. Mike Garcia's voting record gives her an edge

    The northern Los Angeles County congressional district is likely to be among the most contested in the midterms.

  • Austria likely to order Russian Sputnik V vaccine next week, Kurz says

    Austria will probably order a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine next week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday, without specifying whether the country would await approval by the European Medicines Agency before using it. The conservative Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme. Only two other EU countries, Hungary and Slovakia, have ordered the Russian vaccine and only Hungary has used it.

  • Blackhawks survive rocky start, hold off Hurricanes, 2-1

    Even Vincent Trocheck’s return to the Canes lineup couldn’t save the team against Chicago on Tuesday.

  • U.S. consumer confidence hits one-year high; house prices soar

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer confidence raced in March to its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting views that economic growth will accelerate in the coming months, driven by more fiscal stimulus and an improving public health situation. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also showed consumers were fairly upbeat about the labor market, with a measure of household employment rebounding after declining in February. The survey showed more consumers intended to buy homes, cars and household appliances over the next six months.

  • Leaders of 23 countries back pandemic treaty idea for future emergencies

    Leaders of 23 countries and the World Health Organization on Tuesday backed drawing up an international treaty that would help deal with future health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic by tightening rules on sharing information. The idea of such a treaty, also aimed at ensuring universal and equitable access to vaccines, medicines and diagnostics for pandemics, was floated by the chairman of European Union leaders, Charles Michel, last November. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has endorsed the proposal, but formal negotiations have not begun, diplomats say.

  • Price gets 1st shutout of season, Montreal tops Oilers 4-0

    Brendan Gallagher and Artturi Lehkonen each had a goal and an assist and the Montreal Canadiens returned from lengthy break and beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-0 on Tuesday night. Montreal was playing for the first time since a 5-4 home shootout victory over the Vancouver Canucks on March 20. Two days later, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia went on the NHL’s COVID list.