Biden Admin to Allow Child-Migrant Facilities to Operate at 100 Percent Capacity, Despite COVID Threat

Zachary Evans
·1 min read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is allowing child-migrant detention facilities to operate at 100 percent capacity, despite the threat of coronavirus spread, multiple outlets reported on Friday.

The agency recommended in an internal memo that the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Refugee Resettlement open its facilities at the U.S.–Mexico border to full capacity. According to the memo, the HHS facilities are better-equipped to prevent coronavirus spread than U.S. Border Patrol holding centers, so it is preferable that migrant children be housed by HHS.

“Additional shelter capacity will minimize the likelihood that children remain in Border Patrol stations longer than necessary, where they are also exposed to COVID-19 transmission risks as well as child welfare concerns associated with such settings,” the memo states. HSS “facilities should plan for and expect to have COVID-19 cases.”

There are currently 7,700 unaccompanied migrant children in HHS facilities, according to CNN, while the department has 13,650 beds available. The Biden administration is expecting to see a record number of migrant children cross the border in the coming weeks, and the administration has projected it will need roughly 20,000 beds to contend with the influx, Axios reported on Tuesday.

The expansion in available space at shelters comes as the Biden administration grapples with a major surge in illegal immigration at the Southern border. The surge can be attributed in part to the effects of two November hurricanes in Central America, as well as ongoing upheaval from the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, some migrants have cited what they perceive as the Biden administration’s looser immigration policies in making their decision to cross the border.

More from National Review

  • Exclusive: U.S. considering use of Virginia military base to house migrant children

    The U.S. government is evaluating whether to house unaccompanied migrant children at a military base in Virginia amid a sharp rise in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) notice seen by Reuters. A Pentagon spokesman confirmed that Fort Lee, a U.S. Army facility about 30 miles (48 km) south of Richmond, was under consideration. The number of migrant children arriving at the southwestern border has increased in recent months, putting pressure on HHS-run shelters that house the children before they are released to parents or other sponsors in the United States.

  • CDC lets child migrant shelters fill to 100% despite COVID concern

    The Centers for Disease Control is allowing shelters handling child migrants who cross the U.S.-Mexico border to expand to full capacity, abandoning a requirement that they stay near 50% to inhibit the spread of the coronavirus, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The fact that the country's premier health advisory agency is permitting a change in COVID-19 protocols indicates the scale of the immigration crisis. A draft memo obtained by Axios conceded "facilities should plan for and expect to have COVID-19 cases."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The document goes on to recommend detailed ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in shelters.It encourages operators to continue giving COVID-19 tests to newly arrived children, follow 14-day quarantine guidelines, wear masks, improve ventilation and ensure they save room for isolating any child who tests positive, among other actions.The memo states that there "is no 0% risk scenario" given the coronavirus, so "facilities should plan for and expect to have COVID-19 cases," CNN first reported.A spokesperson for HHS did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Driving the news: The memo, drafted on CDC letterhead and set for imminent delivery, said the "only available options" for housing minors who cross the border without their parents are "prolonged stays at [Customs & Border Protection] facilities operating significantly above COVID-19 capacities."The other alternative is increasing capacity at other shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services above what their own coronavirus protocols allow.The CDC says there is an assumed higher risk of migrant kids getting the virus at Border Patrol centers, and it alludes to other safety concerns with those facilities. It concludes the HHS shelters are the safer option, even with increased capacity.The CDC says these facilities, operated by HHS' Office of Refugee Resettlement, "may temporarily increase capacity to full licensed capacity ... while implementing and adhering to strict COVID-19 mitigation measures."Between the lines: The memo also spells out the dire problem.As Axios has reported, shelters have been getting an average of 321 children per day — up from 47 per day the first week of January — and expect to need 20,000 beds to accommodate an anticipated record number of child migrants."At this time, CBP does not have adequate space for physical distancing, quarantine of persons exposed to COVID-19 or isolation of ill or infected persons," the memo says."As of March 1, 2021, four CBP sectors are over COVID-adjusted capacity."Between the lines: The memo also comes amid a ferocious national debate over whether and when to reopen schools.While it states in its opening paragraph that children have been less affected by the coronavirus than adults, the memo makes clear its recommendations are only in response to rising numbers of migrant children — and don't apply to other group settings. The memo was drafted in a response to requests for guidance from the Office of Refugee Resettlement.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Migrant children are still being temporarily separated from relatives under Biden administration

    More than 4,000 migrant children were transferred in January to the custody of the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement.

