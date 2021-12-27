Biden admin BUCKLES on student loan payments, RE-EXTENDS freeze to May. Is Debt Cancellation Next?
Team Rising discusses the re-extension of the student loan repayment freeze, and whether student loan debt will ever be cancelled.
Team Rising discusses the re-extension of the student loan repayment freeze, and whether student loan debt will ever be cancelled.
Harris' words sparked reaction from Twitter users, with some saying the administration will give out Starbucks gift cards or throw a pizza party.
Kristina Ellis offers tips on dealing with loan debt that will return in June 2022.
Retirement reform advocates are hoping to pass a bill in 2022 informally called SECURE 2.0. One provision in it aims to help people save for retirement and pay off student loan debt simultaneously.
Harris said the administration had to "figure out how we can creatively relieve the pressure that students are feeling because of their" debt.
Former Spice Girls member Posh Spice aka Victoria Beckham roasted her husband David Beckham and his singing skills in funny video.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called on President Biden on Sunday to "use executive action" to deliver his signature climate and social policy legislation that's stalling in the Senate, after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) rejected the plan.What they're saying: "Taking executive action will also make clear to those who hinder Build Back Better that the White House and Democrats will deliver for Americans," wrote Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in a Washington Post op-ed.Stay
The Taliban issued a new order on Sunday, AFP reported. The Taliban has restricted women's freedoms since it took control of Afghanistan in August.
Peters is responsible for launching the "Batman" franchise, but he's known better in Hollywood for womanizing and starting fights.
The Department of Defense (DoD) announced last week that troops in 15 metropolitan areas and 21 non-metropolitan counties in the continental United States will be cut off from a cost-of-living allowance starting Jan. 1.
"You might wanna avoid cliché 'waking up in the morning on an influential day' analogies in your personal essay."View Entire Post ›
2021 wasn't entirely devoid of laughter
The famous matriarch took to Instagram on Dec. 22 where she announced the 31-year-anniversary of her sobriety after struggling with heroin addiction.
In response to a column by David Lazarus, readers share horror stories of trying to get their deceased parents' money, only to be stalled by BofA.
Thousands of people in Miami-Dade lined up at their nearest local library on Monday morning.
The six Orient Express La Dolce Vita trains will pay homage to the craftsmanship, design and creativity of the 1960s and 1970s.
The following is the full transcript of an interview with Vice President Kamala Harris that aired Sunday, December 26, 2021, on "Face the Nation."
A Black mother was recently slammed with an outpour of mixed reactions after a photo of her two children receiving a vending machine for Christmas went viral.
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea authorised for emergency use Pfizer's antiviral pills targeting COVID-19 as the first of its kind to be introduced in South Korea, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said on Monday. South Korea restored tough distancing curbs last week after easing them in November, after a series of record daily new infections and serious cases stretched medical services, despite a vaccination rate of over 92% for those aged 18 or older. Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment, called Paxlovid, is "expected to help prevent serious deterioration of patients admitted to residential treatment centers or being treated at home," by diversifying coronavirus treatments beyond injections currently used in the field, drug safety minister Kim Gang-lip told a press briefing.
DIYARBAKIR, Turkey (Reuters) -Hazal Tunc and her friends founded Turkey's first women-only street market eight years ago to help victims of domestic violence and divorcees, and it has provided them with jobs and security - until now. Like organisations and companies across Turkey, the market has seen business shrivel dramatically as a result of a currency crisis in which the lira has lost as much as 48% of its value in the past two months alone. The market in the mainly Kurdish southeastern city of Diyarbakir enjoyed buoyant trade in its early years but declined in the last two, particularly in the last six months as the lira crash has sent prices soaring and ravaged household budgets.
Instead of running out the clock with 26 seconds left in the half, the Raiders ran a screen pass to running back Josh Jacobs. Carr's pass didn't get over Chubb, who tipped it to himself and intercepted it, then returned it to the 1-yard line. The Broncos scored on the next play.