Biden admin hits North Korea officials with sanctions over hypersonic missile test

Peter Aitken
·2 min read

The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday hit five North Korean officials with sanctions in response to a ballistic missile test Tuesday.

North Korea has now held two tests in the past week, both of which it claimed were successful. The tests involved a hypersonic glide vehicle, which was released from a rocket booster and demonstrated "glide jump flight" and "corkscrew maneuvering" before hitting a target 620 miles out to sea.

Leader Kim Jong Un reportedly oversaw the successful missile test, which he claimed would greatly increase the country’s nuclear "war deterrent."

The sanctions relate to the roles the officials played in obtaining equipment and technology for the nation’s weapons program.

NORTH KOREA CLAIMS SUCCESS AFTER SECOND HYPERSONIC-MISSILE TEST THIS WEEK

But officials hit by the sanction do not actually reside in North Korea: One currently resides in Russia while the other four operate out of China. All five stand accused of providing money, goods or services to North Korea’s Second Academy of Natural Sciences, which is allegedly involved in the country’s military defense program.

The sanctions will freeze any assets the five officials maintain in U.S. jurisdictions and bar any American from conducting business with them. Any foreign company or individual who conducts business with the officials may also face penalties.

NATO, RUSSIA SUMMIT WRAPS UP: ‘NOT AN EASY DISCUSSION,’ SAYS NATO CHIEF

"The DPRK’s latest missile launches are further evidence that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community’s calls for diplomacy and denuclearization," said Treasury's chief of terrorism and financial intelligence, Brian Nelson.

North Korea claimed to have conducted a successful hypersonic weapons test on Jan. 5, which marked the second overall successful test of such a weapon by the country.

The tests follow similar hypersonic weapons tests by Russia and China as part of what U.S. Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall called a new "arms race" that has been "going on for quite some time."

USAID ANNOUNCES $308M TO AFGHANISTAN IN AID

But a Congressional national security staffer told Fox News that while hypersonic weapons remain important, they’re just "one piece of the puzzle."

"Our fleet is 100 warships too small," the staffer said. "Our nuclear triad is decades old. New threats emerge in space and cyberspace almost daily. We risk falling behind everywhere."

"The second that Russia and China believe they can bloody the West's nose and get away with it, they'll take a swing. We damn well better be ready for it," the staffer added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

