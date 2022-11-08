Biden admin nudging led Ukraine to drop Putin condition for peace talks

Peter Dejong/AP Photo
101
Alexander Ward
·3 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s new stance that peace talks with Russia can begin with Vladimir Putin in power was directly due to soft nudging by the Biden administration, according to two people familiar with the situation.

Zelenskyy outlined five conditions for negotiations on Monday, including ones he’s said before, like the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the punishment of war crimes and reparations. What he didn’t say, unlike in past announcements, was that Putin must be out of power before such conversations can take place.

The change, one of the people said, came after days of talks between Kyiv and Washington — including an in-person visit with Zelenskyy by national security adviser Jake Sullivan. U.S. officials didn’t directly tell Zelenskyy and his aides in Ukraine to alter their position, a senior administration official said, but did relay that Kyiv must show its willingness to end the war reasonably and peacefully.

The hope is it would reinforce to the world that it’s Ukraine, not Russia, that wants to resolve the conflict. “That doesn’t mean they need to go to the negotiating table right now. We don’t even think right now is the right time based on what Russia is doing,” the official continued. “But they must show a willingness to resolve the conflict because no one wants this conflict to end more than Ukraine.” The individuals were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive and private conversations.

Democrats and Republicans have in recent weeks put pressure on Biden’s team to push for a diplomatic resolution to the war. U.S. officials have since confirmed that they’ve been in touch with their Ukrainian and Russian counterparts to deescalate tensions and avoid miscalculations, though there’s no imminent campaign to get the warring parties talking.

Zelenskyy announced his new stance just before congressional elections in the U.S. in which Republicans are expected to recapture at least one chamber — potentially endangering further financial and military support for Ukraine.

Representatives for Ukraine’s government didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. The National Security Council declined to comment for this story, but pointed to Sullivan’s remarks while in Kyiv last week. “The conversation that we need to have with the international community in support of Ukraine is, what are the terms of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine? … That’s what we are intent on driving towards, that’s what we would support, and that’s what we believe our collective efforts can help achieve,” Sullivan said during his visit.

William Taylor, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, argued that Ukraine’s five conditions are reasonable since they adhere to international law and make Russia pay for its transgressions. He also said Zelenskyy seems sincere in his offer for peace talks as long as Putin is serious.

“We’ve seen President Putin bend to reality,” Taylor said, noting that Russia left and rejoined a grain-shipping deal and tamped down nuclear threats. However, real negotiations probably wouldn’t happen until Moscow “takes some more military defeats.”

Kurt Volker, special representative for Ukraine in the Trump administration, argues the U.S. shouldn’t publicly push Kyiv toward the negotiating table — at least not now.

“Clearly Putin has no intention of negotiating seriously or accepting these conditions. Putin is determined to continue fighting and targeting Ukrainian cities. Ukraine needs to be decisively winning on the ground, retaking its territory — and the U.S. should be trying to help the Ukrainians do that as quickly as possible,” he said.

The Washington Post first reported that the Biden administration wanted Kyiv to drop the Putin-out-of-power condition.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy open to talks with Russia — on Ukraine's terms

    Ukraine’s president has suggested he’s open to peace talks with Russia, softening his refusal to negotiate with Moscow as long as President Vladimir Putin is in power while sticking to Kyiv’s core demands. Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal to the international community to “force Russia into real peace talks” reflected a change in rhetoric.

  • Ukraine should independently decide on negotiations with Russia, says Steinmeier

    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is convinced that Ukraine should independently take decisions on the start of negotiations with the Russian Federation, German newspaper Spiegel reported on Nov. 7.

  • Ukrainian intelligence finds parts of Iranian drones were made after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

    Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence department on Nov. 8 revealed that at least some of the Iranian drones used by Russian forces against Ukraine were supplied to Russia after the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion.

  • Biden To Black College Students On Eve Of Midterms: Cannabis Reform 'Is In Your Hands'

    President Joe Biden told a group of college students at a rally on the eve of Tuesday's important midterm elections that the fate of cannabis reform rests on their votes, reported Marijuana Moment. “With your vote, I’m keeping my promise [that] no one should be in jail for the mere possession of marijuana, and their record should be expunged,” Biden said at Bowie State University, one of the country’s 107 historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). “Remember, the power is in your hands

  • Putin's Elite Tremble as Hardliners Call for ‘Stalinist’ Steps

    (Bloomberg) -- The rise of outspoken hardliners in the Kremlin is alarming insiders fearful the Russian president will heed their calls for even more confrontation abroad and sweeping repression at home. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressEvelyn De Rothschild, London Head of Banking Dynasty, Dies at 91CZ's Binance to Buy Rival FTX After Sam Bankman-Fried Faces Liquidity CrunchElon Musk

  • Russian fighters mock 'great generals' after suffering heavy losses; Zelenskyy cracks open a door to peace talks: Updates

    Russia's Defense Ministry downplayed complaints from troops of being sent into an "incomprehensible offensive" that resulted in many deaths. Updates.

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine has received new air defence systems; we are moving towards 100% protection of the sky

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Ukraine has received new anti-aircraft defence systems that significantly strengthen its air defence. Source: Zelenskyy's evening speech Quote from Zelenskyy: "We also received new systems that significantly strengthen our air defence.

  • North Korea making winter uniforms for Russian soldiers in Ukraine

    Russia is seemingly struggling to provide its army with winter gear, so North Korean factories are now producing cold weather uniforms for Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine, Radio Free Asia reported on Nov. 7, citing sources inside North Korea.

  • Military cargo truck collision caused fatal crash at Pennsylvania base

    Spc. Mackenzie Shay, 20, was driving the second truck when it rear-ended the first.

  • Asian man punched, shot with gel pellets by muggers on NYC subway

    A 34-year-old Asian man was robbed of his prescription glasses in a violent attack involving a gel gun on the New York City subway on Sunday. The incident, initiated by a group of muggers, began inside a Manhattan-bound No. 7 train at the Main Street station in Flushing at around 4:30 p.m., according to police. As the victim got off at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street station, the perps followed, snatched his $500 prescription Ray-Ban glasses and smacked him in the face, the New York Daily News reported.

  • Prosecutors to jury on woman who stormed Pelosi's office: 'Looks can be deceiving'

    Despite repeatedly posting on social media about the events of the day, Riley Williams later deleted her social media accounts and messages and considered fleeing before turning herself in to police.

  • Ukraine says heavy Russian casualties in Donetsk

    STORY: Ukraine's President said on Monday hundreds of Russian soldiers are dying every day in Donetsk. One of the epicenters of the fighting has been in the town of Avdiivka, where few buildings remain intact. A local commander Maksym Morozov says they have repelled attacks from the Wagner Group - a Russian private militia, and defending the town becomes more of a challenge every day. “The situation is extremely difficult. You can hear it for yourselves. There is constant fighting and combat. We have close combat, machine gun duels, as well as artillery duels. Our positions are constantly being bombarded, but the city is also under fire. Despite our heroic defense, the enemy has a definite advantage in numbers, in terms of soldiers and artillery.” For civilians who remain in Avdiivka, life is difficult. Explosions in the distance, and a ticking clock, are sounds that accompany 71-year-old Valentyna every day in her underground shelter. She says, it’s horrible to live under constant shelling, under the terrifying howl and buzz of shells. In nearby Bakhmut, where fighting has also been fierce, police continued to evacuate residents as shelling knocked out power and heating. In the South, Ukraine accuses Russian soldiers of looting empty homes in Kherson disguising themselves in civilian clothes, while bolstering positions for possible street-to-street fights with Ukrainians. Those claims couldn’t be independently verified. Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a, 'special military operation' designed to demilitarize its neighbor. Ukraine and its allies accuse Moscow of an unprovoked war to grab territory. On Monday, Kyiv said it had seized control of stakes in five strategic enterprises, citing wartime laws, to aid its wartime effort. Those firms include a top engine-maker, energy firms, producers for vehicles and electricity grid parts. Some were controlled by oligarchs whose political power the Ukrainian president has long sought to curb.

  • Analysis-North Korea's missile launches show no scarcity of weapons funding, materials despite sanctions

    North Korea's record year of missile launches has shown its willingness to pour resources into producing and deploying more weapons than ever - and sanctions have done little to hinder their development, analysts say. Last week the country fired more than 80 missiles, including its latest short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) and a new variant of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), by far the North's most launches in such a short period. Although North Korean weapon costs are not known, ICBMs in other countries can cost tens of millions of dollars, and SRBMs such as Russia's Iskander up to $3 million.

  • Mykolaiv paratroopers show how they destroy Russian military equipment

    Paratroopers from the Mykolaiv-based 79th Air Assault Brigade have destroyed another Russian tank. Source: Press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "The anti-tank unit of the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is continuing to destroy enemy equipment on the front in Donbas.

  • Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House

    The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived. The panel, like all other select committees established this Congress, will sunset with the start…

  • Racism: Bethesda family suffer microaggressions and jokes

    Medwen Edwards lives in north Wales with partner Lamin Touray, who is from The Gambia.

  • Is Russia withdrawing from Kherson?

    All evidence points to “yes,” but Ukrainians fear a trap.

  • COP27: Island nations want China, India to pay for climate damage

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Highly polluting emerging economies including China and India should pay into a climate compensation fund to help countries rebuild after climate change-driven disasters, the prime minister of island nation Antigua and Barbuda said on Tuesday. The comments marked the first time the two nations have been lumped into the list of major emitters that island states say should be held to account for damage already being wrought by global warming. Prime Minister Gaston Browne, speaking on behalf of the Association of Small Island States (AOSIS) negotiating bloc,told reporters the world's first- and third-biggest greenhouse gas emitters - though still emerging economies - have aresponsibility to pay into a fund.

  • Russians blow up communication towers of Ukrainian operators in Kherson Oblast

    The occupiers blew up mobile communication towers of Ukrainian operators in at least two villages in Kherson Oblast. They are also planning to extend the curfew to covertly bring in new forces to the right bank [of the Dnipro River - ed.

  • Tell them it is a trap: Russian media find out how Russian propaganda is preparing for possible retreat from Kherson

    The Kremlin has developed a number of recommendations (manuals) for Russian propagandists, which should prepare the audience for the fact that the Russian Federation may leave Kherson. Source: Russian news website Meduza, which received two so-called documents with recommendations Details: The first manual proposes that the Russian propagandists insist that the Kherson front is very important for the Ukrainian government, and that is why it will send "tens of thousands" of troops to secure victo