Biden admin proposes phase out of climate-damaging refrigerant

FILE PHOTO: Michael Regan testifies before a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Valerie Volcovici
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Environmental Protection Agency on Monday proposed a rule to slash the use of a potent climate-warming gas commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners by 85% over the next 15 years, a move it said will play a big part in U.S. plans to halve its greenhouse gas emissions this decade.

The proposal to curb the use of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) would keep the equivalent of 900 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions from reaching the atmosphere over that period, it said, a climate impact similar to preventing the combustion of a trillion tons of coal.

“By phasing down HFCs, which can be hundreds to thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide at warming the planet, EPA is taking a major action to help keep global temperature rise in check," said EPA Administrator Michael Regan.

The proposal would sets annual “allocations” for each U.S. HFC producer and importer that gradually decline over time. It arises from a law passed by Congress in December 2020 that directed the EPA to issue regulations phasing down HFC production and imports.

The EPA said the move will contribute significantly to U.S. President Joe Biden's broader climate goals, which include reducing national greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% below 2005 levels by 2030 - a target he announced last month at a U.S.-hosted international climate summit.

Biden campaigned on a promise to decarbonize the U.S. economy by 2050 to help the planet avert the worst impacts of global warming.

The proposal to cut HFC use won the support of the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute trade group for providing the industry with clear targets.

Some companies had already moved to alternative refrigerants with lower global-warming potential, along with so-called "natural refrigerants" such as ammonia and propane.

"EPA’s action will help create the certainty necessary for U.S. companies to maintain their natural technological advantage in the global HFC marketplace," said AHRI President and CEO Stephen Yurek.

Karen Meyers, vice president of the Rheem Manufacturing Company, a member of another trade group called Alliance for Responsible Atmospheric Policy, said the company will work with the EPA as the industry moves "to next generation compounds and user technologies and improving refrigerant management."

Previously popular refrigerants like CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) and HCFCs (hydrochlorofluorocarbons) were banned decades ago under a global treaty called the Montreal Protocol after scientists learned they were depleting the ozone layer.

Biden issued an executive order earlier this year seeking to ask Congress to ratify the Kigali Amendment to the 1987 protocol which calls for a phase down of HFCs. The EPA proposal would put the United States on track to achieve the goals of that amendment if Congress decides to ratify it.

(Reporting by Valerie VolcoviciEditing by Mark Heinrich and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Letters to the Editor: Using our coastal waters as a DDT dump is criminal. Prosecute the offenders

    A veterinarian says the presence of toxic chemicals such as DDT in seawater causes cancer in marine mammals and affects humans too.

  • Signs All Point to a Gasoline Shortage This Summer, CNN Warns

    Yes, now there's one more thing to worry about as a lack of qualified tanker-truck drivers starts to eat into gasoline supplies at stations.

  • Keegan Bradley, Sam Burns stay atop Valspar leaderboard

    Second round co-leaders Keegan Bradley and Sam Burns each had an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys and stayed atop the leaderboard after Saturday's third round of the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla. Bradley, who also led after Thursday's first round, and Burns shot 2-under 69s to close Saturday at 14-under 199, good enough for a one-shot lead over Max Homa. The difference in the leaders' cards was that Burns' eagle came on the par-5 first hole at Innisbrook Resort's Copperhead Course, while Bradley scored an eagle on the par-5 14th hole.

  • Mantis shrimp throw deadly punches just 9 days after birth

    Baby animals are often adorable, but this belies the fact that many are born with some pretty intense survival skills. This is especially true for creatures that don't nurture their young since newborns have to fend for themselves as soon as they are brought into the world. A new study of the infamous mantis shrimp reveals that for many species, newborn mantis shrimp pack a serious punch within about a week of hatching, though their strength is nothing compared to that of their parents. The research, which was published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, looked at the larvae of several different species of mantis shrimp and found that many exhibit incredible abilities as little as nine days after hatching. Mantis shrimp are famous for their incredible punching and spearing abilities. Adult mantis shrimp can accelerate their folded appendages so fast that they create an air pocket when they punch. As it turns out, that ability is present in even the youngest mantis shrimp. Mantis shrimp are capable of their incredible feats of fisticuffs thanks to a spring-like mechanism built into their front legs. The exoskeleton of the shrimp actually deforms, holding stored energy and then releasing it like a rubber band all at once as soon as the shrimp decides it's time to go hands-on. Because of the transparent nature of especially young mantis shrimp, the researchers were able to study this mechanism in great detail, but it doesn't answer all of the questions that scientists have about the various species. In studying the tiny shrimp, the authors of the paper reveal that juvenile mantis shrimp as small as a grain of rice possess the same punching ability as their parents. They may use this in order to subdue tiny prey which they must consume to grow bigger and become a real heavyweight knockout artist. However, the speed at which the baby shrimp punch isn't anywhere near the power they will eventually have, which is something of a mystery for scientists. Because the baby shrimp are smaller but use a similar spring mechanism in their legs, you'd think that they might punch even faster, but with less overall force, when compared to the adults. That doesn't seem to be the case, and the research team offers a few guesses as to why that might be. "Theoretically, they should be producing the highest acceleration but we don't find that," Jacob Harrison of Duke University, lead author of the work, said in a statement. "There are limitations to these spring and latch structures that we don't fully understand, but whenever biology moves away from theoretical models it highlights some pretty interesting areas for us to learn." One possibility is that water resistance is simply too strong to overcome for the smaller shrimp, reducing the speed at which they punch. Another theory is that the shrimp's spring-actuated punching power is enhanced as it grows due to chances in its exoskeleton or other parts.

  • Driver Fatally Hits San Jose Siblings During Car Chase With Police

    An 18-year-old driving a 2017 Honda Accord killed two San Jose siblings in a car accident while attempting to flee the Santa Clara County sheriffs last week. What happened: The fatal crash happened around 10 p.m. on April 26 when officers attempted to pull over the suspect, Roberto Joseph Garcia of Morgan Hill, Calif., at Lawrence Expressway, according to KTVU. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Precious Nievas, 25, and Philip Nievas, 21, on April 30, Mercury News reported.

  • South Africa to clamp down on captive lion breeding, minister says

    South Africa will clamp down on captive lion breeding after a review panel concluded the industry risked the conservation of wild lions and harmed tourism, the environment minister said on Sunday. In the nearly 600-page report, the panel appointed by the ministry in 2019 recommended that South Africa end the breeding and keeping of captive lions for economic gain, including hunting them and tourist interactions such as cub petting. The panel also recommended an immediate moratorium on the trade of lion derivatives such as bones, which they found to pose major risks to wild lion populations in South Africa.

  • Electric Boats Are Coming, but How Fast Will They Get Here?

    Silent Yachts, Navier, and a dozen other brands are developing different types of electric boats for what they expect will be a huge market.

  • EPA rule to phase out gases used in refrigerators, coolants

    In the first Biden administration rule aimed at combatting climate change, the Environmental Protection Agency is proposing to phase down production and use of hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases commonly used in refrigerators and air conditioners. The proposed rule follows through on a law Congress passed in December authorizing a 15-year phaseout of HFCs. The new rule is intended to decrease U.S. production and use of the gases by 85% over the next 15 years, part of a global phaseout intended to slow climate change.

  • Kyle Busch gets personal in Victory Lane after first win of 2021

    Listen as Kyle Busch gets personal about his on and off-track challenges as he wins his first race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season at Kansas Speedway.

  • Why the experts think Jabril Cox was a great get for Cowboys

    The linebacker position had a rough go of it for the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. Jaylon Smith took a step back, Leighton Vander Esch missed six whole games and parts of others with multiple injuries, and newly retired Sean Lee was absent for seven games ...

  • Bills exercise fifth-year options on QB Josh Allen, LB Tremaine Edmunds

    Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds have fifth-year options picked up by Buffalo Bills

  • Canada backing vaccine passports, health minister says

    ‘Canadians will want to make sure they have the right credentials’ to travel

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • US has thrown away almost 130,000 doses of the Covid vaccine

    The pharmacies wasted more doses than the states, US territories, and federal agencies combined

  • Black man enslaved by white boss for 5 years should be paid $500,000, court rules

    John Christopher Smith, who has a learning disability, forced to work as a cook for 100 hours a week without pay

  • Democrats have raised more in Biden’s first 100 days than in either Obama’s or Trump’s

    DNC reveals it has brought in $15.4m during Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office

  • Warren Buffett says that trimming his Apple stake was 'probably a mistake' - and Charlie Munger told him not to sell

    The famed investor said his right-hand man only allows him a few missteps, and he used them up selling Costco and Apple shares.

  • Analysis-Bank of Canada's hawks unlikely to fly too far ahead of Fed

    The Bank of Canada's signal that it may begin hiking interest rates before the Federal Reserve has lit a fire under the Canadian dollar, but past tightening cycles show faster liftoff may not be sustained, particularly if the loonie overshoots. In a move that surprised some investors last week, Canada's central bank sharply upgraded its forecasts for economic growth and changed its guidance to show it could start raising its benchmark interest rate from a record low of 0.25% in late 2022. It also tapered its bond purchases, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programs.

  • NASCAR results: Kyle Busch wins race at Kansas

    Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway on Sunday. Kevin Harvick finished in second place.