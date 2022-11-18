U.S. administration says Saudi prince has immunity in Khashoggi killing lawsuit

4
Dan Whitcomb and Steve Holland
·2 min read

By Dan Whitcomb and Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration has determined that Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has legal immunity from a lawsuit filed against him over the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a court filing on Thursday.

Khashoggi was killed and dismembered by Saudi agents in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in an operation which U.S. intelligence believed was ordered by Prince Mohammed, who has been the kingdom's de facto ruler for several years.

"Jamal died again today," Khashoggi's former fiancée, Hatice Cengiz, said on Twitter minutes after the news became public. She added later: "We thought maybe there would be a light to justice from #USA But again, money came first. This is a world that Jamal doesn’t know about and me..!"

A spokesperson for the Saudi consulate in Washington could not be reached for comment on Thursday evening after business hours.

“This is a legal determination made by the State Department under longstanding and well-established principles of customary international law," a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said in a written statement. "It has nothing to do with the merits of the case."

The spokesperson referred further questions to the State and Justice Departments.

In a document filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Justice Department attorneys wrote that "the doctrine of head of state immunity is well established in customary international law."

Justice Department lawyers said that the executive branch of U.S. government, referring to the Biden Administration, had "determined that defendant bin Salman, as the sitting head of a foreign government, enjoys head of state immunity from the jurisdiction of U.S. courts as a result of that office."

Biden was criticized for fist-bumping the crown prince on a visit to Saudi Arabia in July to discuss energy and security issues. The White House said Biden had told Prince Mohammed that he considered him responsible for Khashoggi's killing.

The prince has denied ordering Khashoggi's killing but acknowledged later that it took place "under my watch."

Khashoggi had criticized the crown prince's policies in Washington Post columns. He had traveled to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to obtain papers he needed to marry Cengiz, a Turkish citizen.

"It's beyond ironic that President Biden has single-handedly assured MBS can escape accountability when it was President Biden who promised the American people he would do everything to hold him accountable. Not even the Trump administration did this," Sarah Lee Whitson, a spokeswoman for Democracy for the Arab World Now, said in a written statement.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Additional reporting by Steve Holland, Brad Brooks and Mike Scarcella; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. moves to shield Saudi crown prince from lawsuits in journalist’s killing

    The Biden administration declared Thursday that the high office held by Saudi Arabia's crown prince should shield him from lawsuits for his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying.

  • US moves to shield Saudi crown prince in journalist killing

    The Biden administration declared Thursday that the high office held by Saudi Arabia's crown prince should shield him from lawsuits for his role in the killing of a U.S.-based journalist, a turnaround from Joe Biden's passionate campaign trail denunciations of Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the brutal slaying. The administration said the prince’s official standing should give him immunity in the lawsuit filed by the fiancée of slain Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and by the rights group he founded, Democracy for the Arab World Now. The State Department on Thursday called the administration's decision to try to protect the Saudi crown prince from U.S. courts in Khashoggi's killing “purely a legal determination."

  • Biden administration says Mohammed bin Salman should be granted sovereign immunity in Khashoggi civil case

    Court filing says Saudi crown prince’s promotion to the role of prime minister meant that he was ‘the sitting head of government and, accordingly, immune’

  • Russia launches missile barrage on Ukraine as 1st snow falls

    Russian airstrikes targeted Ukraine’s energy facilities again Thursday as the first snow of the season fell in Kyiv, a harbinger of the hardship to come if Moscow’s missiles continue to take out power and gas plants as winter descends. Separately, the United Nations announced the extension of a deal to ensure exports of grain and fertilizers from Ukraine that were disrupted by the war. At least seven people were killed and more than two dozen others wounded in the drone and missile strikes, including one that hit a residential building, authorities said.

  • Joe Biden's granddaughter Naomi is getting married at the White House. Meet his 6 grandchildren, whom he calls every day.

    President Joe Biden's grandchildren call him "Pop." His granddaughter Naomi is getting married at the White House on November 19.

  • Berkeley joins Harvard and Yale boycott of U.S. News law school rankings

    The University of California, Berkeley, School of Law on Thursday joined the law schools at Yale and Harvard in withdrawing from U.S. News & World Report's influential law school rankings. Berkeley Law dean Erwin Chemerinsky said in a message to students that the rankings penalize schools whose graduates pursue public interest careers and advanced degrees, while rewarding spending that drives up tuition. "Now is a moment when law schools need to express to U.S. News that they have created undesirable incentives for legal education," Chemerinsky wrote.

  • Norm Roberts updates MJ Rice's availability, more ahead of KU vs. Southern Utah

    The Jayhawks could once again only have nine scholarship players available for a game. Here’s assistant coach Norm Roberts on that and more:

  • U.S. Centcom says Iranian-made drone hit Pacific Zircon tanker off Oman

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An attack on a tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday was carried out by an Iranian-made drone, U.S. Central Command said in a statement, adding that a multilateral maritime operation led by a British Royal Navy frigate had responded to the area. An Israeli official had blamed Iran for the strike on the Pacific Zircon tanker managed by Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping. A White House official earlier said the United States was "confident that Iran likely conducted" the hit using an unmanned aerial vehicle.

  • China's Xi Jinping was filmed lecturing Justin Trudeau in an awkward exchange. It offers a rare glimpse into Xi's personal style of diplomacy.

    "That's not appropriate," Xi told Trudeau at the G20 Summit, in a rare unscripted interaction from the typically calculated Chinese president.

  • G20: Xi accuses Trudeau of leaks to media about China-Canada relations

    China's president was filmed rebuking his Canadian counterpart over alleged leaks of their meeting.

  • House Republicans allege Biden directly involved in business dealings with son Hunter Biden

    Rep. James Comer said a Republican investigation into Hunter Biden's overseas business dealings found direct collaboration between Hunter and President Biden.

  • Former team psychologist settles suit with Spurs, Josh Primo

    A psychologist who worked for the San Antonio Spurs has settled her lawsuit against the team and former player Josh Primo over allegations he had exposed himself to her multiple times in private sessions, her attorney said Thursday. Hillary Cauthen worked as a performance psychologist for the team. In a lawsuit filed earlier this month in Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, she had accused the 19-year-old Primo of exposing his genitals to her nine times “despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership.”

  • Raphael Warnock rails against Herschel Walker in statewide tour kickoff: 'You actually have to know stuff'

    Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock railed against Republican Herschel Walker during one of the first stops on his statewide "One More Time" tour.

  • 3 top law schools quit US News rankings over equity concerns

    The University of California, Berkeley's law school on Thursday joined the law programs at Harvard and Yale in pulling out of U.S. News & World Report's rankings over concerns that they punish efforts to attract students from a broad range of backgrounds. Deans of all three law schools said the magazine’s influential ranking system is biased against programs meant to increase socioeconomic diversity, support lower-income students and encourage the pursuit of public service. “We have reached a point where the rankings process is undermining the core commitments of the legal profession,” Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken wrote in a blog post Wednesday.

  • Homelessness: Oregon's next governor focuses on vexing issue

    Signs of the housing crisis in Oregon are widespread: cluttered tent encampments in city parks, and along bike trails and sidewalks, as well as people living in parked recreational vehicles. Sky-high property prices and a shortage of 111,000 housing units in Oregon have exacerbated the situation. Now, Oregon Gov.-elect Tina Kotek says solving the housing crisis will be her top priority.

  • Warnock expands ground game to try to ensure turnout in Georgia Senate runoff

    Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign is expanding its field organizing program, offering a look into the areas his team is focusing on ahead of the Dec. 6 runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. As Georgia's Senate candidates look to drive turnout ahead of the state's shortened runoff cycle, Warnock has added roughly 300 paid staffers and new offices across the state to his voter contact program, his campaign said -- increasing the direct voter contact programs to 18 counties and 19 offices across the state, and more than 900 paid staffers, according to details shared first with ABC News. Campaign officials claimed the added investments and staff capacity would allow the campaign to knock on more doors during the four-week runoff than in the 16 weeks leading up to the general election, in which Warnock narrowly beat out Walker but failed to crack the 50% threshold required to win.

  • Record fall in household incomes erases a decade of growth

    Britain's cost of living crisis will wipe out eight years of growth in household incomes and plunge the economy into a recession lasting more than a year, the government's independent forecaster said.

  • On The Money — Democrats push to fix debt ceiling during lame duck

    A Democratic-led push for a bipartisan fix to the nation’s debt ceiling is meeting resistance from Senate Republicans. We’ll also look at the recent slowdown in rent growth nationwide, the decrease in new home construction and more. 🎤 But first, more bad news for Swifties. Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to…

  • With House majority, GOP to rein in Biden’s agenda

    STORY: "Well, good evening. I'm proud to announce the era of one-party Democrat rule in Washington is over. Washington now has a check and balance."Kevin McCarthy, the Republican leader in the U.S. House of Representatives, heralded what will likely be two years of divided American government after Republicans clawed their way across the finish line to eke out what will likely be a razor-thin majority in the House.While President Joe Biden's Democratic Party defended its hold on the Senate, gains in the House give Republicans the power to rein in Biden's agenda, as well as to launch potentially politically damaging probes of his administration and family.While it falls far short of the "red wave" his party had hoped for, McCarthy tried to sound an optimistic note this week about the direction of the new Congress:"And this new Republican leadership team is ready to get to work to put America back on the right track. It was our commitment to America that we create an economy that is strong. A nation that is safe. A future that is built on freedom and a government that is accountable and that's exactly what we'll do."Republicans will hold power over the purse strings of government, and wield the gavels in powerful committees.Already, they are planning to probe the Biden Administration's policies and scrutinize spending.In an interview with Reuters, Representative Michael McCaul, the Texas Republican in line to lead the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said he'd keep a close eye on the flow of weapons and aid to Ukraine.McCaul told Reuters he had no plans to undercut Ukraine’s defense, but said he wanted to see NATO partners bear part of the burden.McCaul is also set to probe the hasty 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and scrutinize business dealings between the president's son Hunter Biden and a Chinese energy firm in 2017.Despite their new majority, Republicans' overall influence on foreign policy and beyond will be limited.To become law, any bills supported by Republicans must be passed by the Democratic-controlled Senate and be signed by the Democratic president.

  • Sri Lanka urged to drop terror charges for 2 protest leaders

    The Sri Lankan government is being urged to drop charges against two protest leaders detained for more than three months following the anti-government demonstrations that engulfed the island nation earlier this year. Amnesty International also renewed its call for Sri Lanka to repeal the harsh, civil war-era Prevention of Terrorism Act under which the two protest leaders are being held. Wasantha Mudalige and Galwewa Siridhamma, both university student leaders, were arrested in August and have been detained for more than 90 days under the PTA.