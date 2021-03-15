Biden admin can’t admit ‘they planned’ this immigration crisis: Tom Homan
The former acting ICE director slams the Biden administration for blaming Trump over immigration problems.
A host of senior Republicans have hit out at “absentee” President Joe Biden, who has not held a single press conference during his first 50 days in office. Critics noted this week that Mr Biden has now set the record for the longest time a new president in the past century has gone without giving an official conference. “It’s Day 52 of Joe Biden’s presidency, and still no scheduled press conference,” tweeted Ronna McDaniel, chairperson of the Republican Party. “Americans deserve to know why, but Biden is too afraid to have a press conference.” Meanwhile, the GOP Twitter account posted: "50 days in office, and Pres. Biden still hasn't held a press conference. Americans deserve answers on our border crisis, continued school closures, & his job-killing energy agenda."
Publicly, the European Union has dismissed Russia's global coronavirus vaccine supply campaign as a propaganda stunt by an undesirable regime. Behind the scenes, the bloc is turning to Moscow's Sputnik V shot as it tries to get its stuttering efforts to vaccinate its 450 million people back on track, EU diplomatic and official sources told Reuters. An EU official who negotiates with vaccine makers on behalf of the bloc told Reuters that EU governments were considering launching talks with Sputnik V developers and it would take requests from four EU states to start the process.
President Biden has pleasantly surprised progressive lawmakers in the Democratic Party throughout the first several weeks since he took office, The Washington Post reports. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), the chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called his agenda "bold" and "transformative," adding that "where candidate Joe Biden started is different from where President Joe Biden started." Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), meanwhile, compared Biden favorably to former President Franklin Roosevelt, arguing that just as Roosevelt understood during the Great Depression, Biden is aware "this country today faces a series of unprecedented crises." At the same time, Republicans are confident the tide will turn against Biden thanks to "classic Democratic overreach," Doug Andres, the press secretary for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), told the Post. Chris Hartline, a spokesman for the National Republican Senatorial Committee, pinpointed immigration as the issue that could come back to bite Biden. "Democrats saw the 2020 election as a repudiation of all of [former President Donald] Trump's policies and all of the Republicans' policies, when in fact the things we've proposed on immigration are very popular, in a way that not just unifies our base but also helps us bring back a lot of the moderates and independents and Hispanic voters," he told the Post. Even some Democrats agree Biden can't leave the GOP completely in the dust. Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.) said "we have to have bipartisan cooperation if we're going to tackle" issues like immigration. "We don't want to pass these with Democratic votes alone," he continued. "And I'm not talking about one or two Republicans; I'm talking about a significant number of votes from the opposing party." Read more at The Washington Post.
A quarter of young, educated people in Hong Kong are planning to emigrate, according to a new survey, raising fears of a growing brain drain amid China’s crackdown on opposition in the city. When asked why, more than half cited the implementation of a sweeping national security law, under which more than 100 activists and lawmakers have so far been arrested, while others said it was down to poor governance or deep social divisions. Britain, New Zealand and Australia were the top destinations for those hoping to leave. “Hong Kong is deeply polarised,” said Leung Wing-man, a researcher from the organisation that conducted the survey, the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups. “Worries over the city’s future are resurfacing and there may be a new wave of mass migration.”
The U.S. Congress is investigating a multibillion-dollar subsidy for chemically treated coal that is meant to reduce smokestack pollution, after evidence emerged that power plants using the fuel produced more smog not less. The Government Accountability Office, the investigative arm of Congress, is examining the refined coal tax credit program which generates at least $1 billion a year for U.S. corporations, according to GAO analysts that contacted Reuters requesting information. Three U.S. Democratic senators called for the investigation after a Reuters Special Report series in December 2018 revealed that many power plants burning the fuel, which supporters call "clean coal", pumped out more pollution than previously.
The US Department of Justice has charged two individuals associated with encrypted phone software maker Sky Global, including the company's CEO, for allegedly facilitating global drug trafficking organizations.
It appears President Biden is getting the silent treatment from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. The United States has been reaching out to North Korea to no avail since mid-February, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official provided few details, but said Washington has tried to get Kim's attention through "several channels," including Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations in New York. "To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang," the official told Reuters, adding that it appears there has been no active dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea for more than a year, including the final months of the Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump met with Kim on three separate occasions, and it appeared the two leaders developed a surprising rapport on a personal level, but their historic talks made little headway in terms of nuclear negotiations, and engagement eventually fizzled. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has kept its North Korea plans mostly under wraps, saying only that a comprehensive policy review is underway. It's unclear how the failed attempts at communication will affect the strategy. Read more at Reuters.
People who have talked to the disgraced former Missouri governor have come away from the conversations convinced he's running for the state's newly open Senate seat.
On March 1, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), joined by Representatives Pramila Jayapal (D., Wash.) and Brendan Boyle (D., Pa.), introduced the so-called Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act of 2021. The bill would impose an annual “wealth tax,” starting at 3 percent and reaching as high as 6 percent, on the richest .5 percent of all Americans. The merits of the tax itself have been discussed at length. What has not been discussed is the new IRS-enforcement scheme that the bill would create, which would include a staggering increase in the size of the IRS, a substantial expansion of the IRS’s already-oppressive information-reporting requirements, and many more audits and collection actions. Let’s examine these elements more carefully. IRS Funding The bill proposes to increase the IRS’s funding by $100 billion over the next ten years. To put this in perspective, the IRS’s FY 2021 budget is $11.92 billion, up by $409 million from FY 2020. Warren’s bill would nearly double the agency’s funding for FY 2022, and leave it nearly ten times bigger by 2031. What’s more, the bill stipulates that 70 percent of the new money must be used for tax-law enforcement, compared to just 10 percent allocated for “taxpayer services” such as pre-filing assistance and education, filing and account services, and taxpayer-advocacy services. Again, for perspective, the IRS’s FY 2021 budget allocates $2.556 billion for taxpayer services and $5.213 billion, or just about twice as much, for enforcement activities such as audits, collections, litigation, and criminal investigations. Warren’s bill would give the IRS seven times more money for enforcement than for taxpayer services. This huge imbalance betrays the leftist mantra that “government is here to help you.” If that were true, more money would be spent on giving people the information they need to comply with the massive four-million-word tax code than on after-the-fact enforcement. Yet for decades, spending on enforcement has outpaced spending on education — and Warren would make the imbalance much worse. While it’s admittedly naïve to believe that enforcement is unnecessary, the fact is that 98 percent of every dollar owed to the IRS is paid without the need for any agency intervention. People screw themselves into the ground working to comply with our massive tax code. In 2019, over 67 million Americans sought some form of compliance help from the IRS in some capacity; just 1,800 were charged with a tax crime. Clearly, the IRS has much more to gain by teaching people to comply than by grinding them into powder if they don’t. Expanded Information-Reporting RequirementsSpeaking of being ground into powder, one of the IRS’s chief compliance tools is “information reporting,” which comes from the “information returns” the IRS uses to collect data. Form W-2, which reports wages paid by an employer to an employee, and 1099 forms, which report interest, dividends, independent-contractor payments, etc., are two prominent examples of such “information returns.” But there are literally dozens of other forms that the IRS uses to collect data so that it can verify the income reported on tax returns. The scale of that data is staggering. In 2019 alone, a total of 3,503,499,195 information returns were filed with the IRS. The U.S. population in 2019 was 328,239,523, meaning that more than ten information returns were filed with the government for every man, woman, and child in America in 2019 — not even counting income-tax returns. Yet according to Warren, it’s not enough. Under her bill, within twelve months of enactment, the IRS must create a palette of new regulations designed to force the reporting of “any information concerning the net value of assets” that the agency deems relevant. The reporting burden may be based on “ownership, control, management, claim to income from, or other relationship to assets” subject to taxation under the law, including “financial institutions, business entities or other persons” with any connection whatsoever to persons liable for the tax. Moreover, business entities owned by persons subject to the tax must “provide estimates of value of the [business] entity itself.” And in case you’re planning on avoiding the new requirements, the bill further provides that the IRS is empowered to write new regulations specifically deemed “necessary to prevent taxpayers from avoiding the purpose of information reporting.” Now, a reasonable person might ask whether all this data might not simply overwhelm the IRS, making enforcement of reporting requirements untenable. Well, the “We’re Here to Help” crowd thought of that also: The law would direct the IRS to “develop a comprehensive plan for managing efforts to leverage data collected” to enhance compliance efforts, with the stated goal of addressing “noncompliance with such requirements.” Increased Overall Enforcement In 2019, there were 154.1 million individual tax returns filed. Warren’s wealth tax is directed at only the richest .5 percent of filers. Do you think the IRS needs a doubling of its budget to handle just .5 percent of America’s taxpayers? No, friends, the enforcement component of the Ultra-Millionaire Tax Act of 2021 is not just for ultra-millionaires. It’s for you. If Warren’s bill passes, you should expect the IRS to hire legions of new auditors and tax collectors who’ll be turned loose on American taxpayers over the next ten years. As the tax code becomes more voluminous and complex, more people make honest mistakes in calculating their taxes. This reality leads to tens of millions of penalty assessments. In 2019, the IRS assessed over 40 million civil penalties. Nearly 33 million were assessed against individuals, the vast majority of whom are honest taxpayers caught in tax-code booby traps and potholes they didn’t even know existed. Those same people then became the targets of a blizzard of IRS notices and payment demands, and, if that fails, eventually, tax liens and levies. Ultra-millionaires tend not to have this problem; they can afford to just pay their taxes, because they’re ultra-millionaires. But when middle-income Americans fall into tax debt, they become enforcement victims precisely because they don’t have the money to settle up. And that’s the most sinister thing about Warren’s bill: It purports to be a crackdown on the richest Americans, but in reality will most likely hit ordinary taxpayers the hardest.
The United States overtook Saudi Arabia as India's second biggest oil supplier after Iraq last month, as refiners boosted cheaper U.S. crude purchases to record levels to offset OPEC+ supply cuts, data from trade sources showed. The switch in supplies, triggered by lower U.S. crude demand, coincided with Saudi Arabia's voluntary extra 1 million barrel per day (bpd) output cut, on top of an agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) to maintain lower production. India's imports from the United States - the world's top producer - rose 48% to a record 545,300 bpd in February from the prior month, accounting for 14% of India's overall imports last month, the data obtained by Reuters showed.
When her teenage son was murdered outside a church in 2006, Pam Bosley contacted ministers around Chicago, hoping someone would help make sense of it. Michael Pfleger, a charismatic priest of a thriving Black Catholic parish, inspired her to become an activist and recruited her to run his South Side church's violence prevention office. Stories like Bosley’s are recurrent at St. Sabina Church, a close-knit community that’s been a social activism hub for 40 years under Pfleger.
The first thing N’Jai-An Patters may do in a few weeks, after congratulating the class of 2021, is dust off her resume. After eight successful years in the classroom, she is supposed to get a permanent teaching credential this summer. But a bill moving forward in the Legislature could block her path, one of two […]
They're valuable and, unfortunately, easy to steal, and the thefts have skyrocketed during this pandemic year, but at least this set of bad guys got caught.
PM accepts he made a mistake in delaying first lockdown Lockdown one year on: Ten reasons why so many Britons have died Why did Boris Johnson take so long to tell us to stay at home? Turkey plans to be first to accept UK holidaymakers without Covid checks Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People across the UK have been urged to get their coronavirus vaccine, despite a growing list of countries temporarily suspending use of the AstraZeneca jab amid concern around blood clots. The vaccine's manufacturer has insisted it is safe, saying a review of available data in more than 17 million people who have been vaccinated across the UK and EU has shown no evidence of an increased risk. After Ireland announced on Sunday that it was suspending use of the jabs as a "precautionary step", the UK's medicines regulator said the available evidence "does not suggest the vaccine is the cause" of clots. Dr Phil Bryan, vaccines safety lead at the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), said people "should still go and get their Covid-19 vaccine when asked to do so". Denmark, Norway and Bulgaria suspended the rollout of the jabs after reports of blood clots developing in patients who had received the shot. The Netherlands also said on Sunday that it was suspending use of the vaccinations as a precaution for two weeks. Follow the latest updates below.
A woman who was pinned down and arrested by police at the Sarah Everard protest has called on activists to “rally the troops” for a larger demonstration outside Parliament on Monday. Patsy Stevenson was pictured being held down on the Clapham Common bandstand before officers hauled her and other women into a police van. Speaking after the Reclaim These Streets protest on Saturday night, Ms Stevenson said the actions of the Metropolitan Police had been “disgraceful” and questioned their heavy-handed tactics. The physics student at Royal Holloway, University of London and part-time actress called for another “bigger” protest in London’s Parliament Square at 5pm on Monday. She told the left-wing blog Counterfire: “The fact that the police turned up was just disgraceful, because before then it was a peaceful process.
Regular booster vaccines against the novel coronavirus will be needed because of mutations that make it more transmissible and better able to evade human immunity, the head of Britain's effort to sequence the virus's genomes told Reuters. The novel coronavirus, which has killed 2.65 million people globally since it emerged in China in late 2019, mutates around once every two weeks, slower than influenza or HIV, but enough to require tweaks to vaccines.
President Biden told reporters Sunday he'll wait for the outcome of an investigation into sexual harassment allegations leveled against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) before commenting on whether the governor should resign.Why it matters: The only Democratic figure who could likely persuade Cuomo to resign is Biden, per Axios' Jonathan Swan. Their friendship and political alliance dates back years.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Cuomo has resisted calls to resign from lawmakers including Democratic leaders in New York like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand. The governor denies all sexual misconduct claims leveled against him. New York Attorney General Letitia James is conducting an investigation into the allegations.What he's saying: Per a pool report, when asked by a reporter whether Cuomo should resign Biden said: "I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us." Go deeper: Reading between Cuomo's linesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free
The same factors that led up to his incursion into Ukraine are in place again, including domestic protests, a struggling economy and a desire for glory.
As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.
President Joe Biden on Sunday declined to call for the resignation of Andrew Cuomo, even as the New York Governor is embroiled in scandals over his alleged harassment of women and his mishandling of nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic. “I think the investigation is under way and we should see what it brings us,” Biden told reporters in response to a question over whether Cuomo should step down. New York attorney general Letitia James announced earlier this month that her office had received a referral from the Cuomo administration allowing for an independent investigation of the harassment claims, which now include the allegations of at least seven women, including former aides. The sexual harassment allegations come as the New York governor had already been facing a scandal over his directive early in the pandemic that forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus-positive patients from hospitals. The Cuomo administration later reportedly worked to coverup the toll the virus took on nursing homes, with top aides to the governor reportedly rewriting a July report by state health officials to conceal the number of nursing home residents who died from coronavirus in the state. On Friday Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, both Democrats from New York, joined most of the state’s congressional delegation in urging the third-term governor to resign. The mounting calls for the governor to resign came one day after the Albany Times Union reported that a sixth woman had accused the governor of sexual misconduct. A member of the executive chamber staff, whose name the paper withheld, says the governor “reached under her blouse and began to fondle her” last year at the Executive Mansion after she had been called to do work, according to the report. A source reportedly told the paper that the woman, who is much younger than the 63-year-old governor, told Cuomo to stop and that her “broader allegations include that he frequently engaged in flirtatious behavior with her, and that it was not the only time that he had touched her.” Cuomo again denied the allegations on Friday and called it “reckless and dangerous” for politicians to call for his resignation before the investigations have concluded. “Women have a right to come forward and be heard, and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear: There is still a question of the truth. I did not do what has been alleged, period,” Cuomo said on a call with reporters. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) also declined to call for Cuomo’s resignation, though she told ABC’s This Week that the allegations must be investigated. “What these women have said must be treated with respect. They are credible and serious charges,” Pelosi said. “The governor should look inside his heart – he loves New York – to see if he can govern effectively.” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio told CBS’ Face the Nation he did not believe the governor would resign any time soon. “I think an impeachment proceeding will begin, and I think he will be impeached and perhaps right before that he’ll decide to resign,” said de Blasio, a Democrat. “He should resign right now because he’s holding up our effort to fight COVID. He’s literally in the way of us saving lives right now.” New York State Assembly speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat from the Bronx, announced last week that the body’s judiciary committee would open an impeachment inquiry into the governor’s conduct.