Biden admin upholds Trump rejection of Chinese government's maritime claims in South China Sea

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read

The Biden administration on Sunday reaffirmed a Trump-era policy rejecting the Chinese government's territorial claims on the South China Sea.

Why it matters: Secretary of State Antony Blinken's firm statement comes ahead of this week's fifth anniversary of an international tribunal's ruling backing the Philippines' government against the Chinese Communist Party's maritime claims in the region.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China's government has ignored the ruling and its "aggression" in the South China Sea is hurting the livelihoods of Filipinos who've fished in the region for years, the New York Times reports.

What they're saying: "Nowhere is the rules-based maritime order under greater threat than in the South China Sea," Blinken said. "The People's Republic of China (PRC) continues to coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastal states, threatening freedom of navigation in this critical global throughway. ...

  • "The United States reaffirms its July 13, 2020 policy regarding maritime claims in the South China Sea," he continued, referring to a statement issued by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"We also reaffirm that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the South China Sea would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments."

The big picture: Before the Trump administration's announcement last year, the U.S. position was to "insist that maritime disputes between China and its smaller neighbors be resolved peacefully through UN-backed arbitration," AP notes.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden backs Trump rejection of China's South China Sea claim

    The Biden administration on Sunday upheld a Trump-era rejection of nearly all of China's significant maritime claims in the South China Sea. The administration also warned China that any attack on the Philippines in the flashpoint region would draw a U.S. response under a mutual defense treaty. The stern message from Secretary of State Antony Blinken came in a statement released ahead of this week’s fifth anniversary of an international tribunal’s ruling in favor of the Philippines, against China’s maritime claims around the Spratly Islands and neighboring reefs and shoals.

  • U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

    The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth anniversary of a ruling by an arbitration tribunal repudiating China's vast territorial claims in the South China Sea. China - which lays claim to most of the waters within a so-called Nine Dash Line, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam - reiterated on Friday that Beijing did not accept the ruling.

  • Politics, health collided in Taiwan's tortured BioNTech vaccine talks

    As talks for Taiwan to access BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine via two major Taiwanese companies reached a head last week, the German firm's Chinese sales agent put forward a template contract seeking access to Taiwanese medical records. The clause sparked alarm, as such a requirement would be anathema for Taiwan's government, long wary of Beijing's attempts at influence over the democratic island, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. "The other side did propose such a contract template, which made negotiators in Taiwan and the Taiwan government feel puzzled and troubled, but after talks, the other side stopped insisting and adjusted it in a short time," the source said.

  • The Latest: Chinese vaccine makers sign COVAX agreements

    China’s two major COVID-19 vaccine makers have signed agreements to provide up to 550 million doses to COVAX, the U.N.-backed program that aims to deliver vaccines to poor countries and others that need them. Gavi, the vaccine partnership playing a leading role in COVAX, announced that it would buy 110 million doses from Sinopharm and Sinovac between now and October. In addition, it has the option to buy 440 million more doses by mid-2022.

  • In latest China regulatory move, common data platform planned for Greater Bay area

    China's southern Guangdong province said it plans to build a common data platform for the Greater Bay Area that includes Hong Kong and Macau, and will build a data trading market in Shenzhen - part of efforts to regulate data more thoroughly. Guangdong will also explore the establishment of a data "customs hub" to review and supervise data that crosses borders, the provincial government said on a notice on its website dated Sunday. The government will "promote the circulation and sharing of data between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau and the use of data to benefit industrial development, social governance and services for the people," the statement said.

  • VIDEO: Celebrations underway as Italy lift EURO 2020 trophy

    Green, white and red ribbons adorn the trophy as Italy celebrate their EURO 2020 triumph.

  • After G7 pledge, EU seeks to rival China's 'Belt and Road' with own infrastructure plan

    European Union foreign ministers agreed on Monday to launch a global infrastructure plan linking Europe to the world, its latest step after deals with India and Japan and a similar pledge by the Group of Seven richest democracies. Suspicious of Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative to link Europe to Asia via infrastructure in a bid for greater influence, the EU set out a formal path for an ambitious "connectivity" plan from 2022.

  • Biden team visits Haiti amid power struggle and request for troops after assassination

    A “technical team” of U.S. officials went to Haiti on Sunday and will brief Biden on its findings as the White House debates its response.

  • ‘Starting to make some headway’: How some in Horry are fighting back against development

    Residents along the Highway 90 corridor have begun organizing.

  • Opposition Party Leader: Seoul Needs to Fight China ‘Cruelty’

    Jul.11 -- The newly-installed 36-year-old leader of South Korea's biggest opposition party says his fellow millennials will push back against what he call Chinese cruelty in places such as Hong Kong, signaling a tougher line with Beijing if his group regains power. In an exclusive interview, Lee Jun-seok told Bloomberg's Jeong-Ho Lee he feels a strong obligation towards the Hong Kong democracy movement.

  • World’s Billionaire Factory Shudders as China Cracks Down

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the kind of brazen PR stunt that Jack Ma might have dreamed up.But this wasn’t the flamboyant Chinese billionaire who disappeared from public view eight months ago. It was Mark Zuckerberg, bobbing up and down on a hydrofoil surfboard, clutching an American flag and exuding all the confidence of a man worth $130 billion.The contrast between the social media mogul’s July 4th Instagram video and the day’s big event in China could hardly have been starker. Regulators in Beijing

  • ‘Flag Day’ Review: Sean and Dylan Penn Make a Touching Pair in Father-Daughter Criminal Drama

    Cannes: Penn's first directing effort since "The Last Face" brings him back to "Into the Wild" turf.

  • As Texas governor, Don Huffines says he’ll kill property taxes. Why that’s not so easy

    “Texans are tired of renting their homes from the government,” the Republican says. But are they ready to pay double the sales tax instead? [Opinion]

  • Opinion: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates Suns with historic performance in must-win Game 3

    The Bucks superstar turned in an historic performance when his team needed, pouring in a dominant 41 points to cut the Suns' series lead to 2-1.

  • EU regulators may revise rules defining companies' market power

    The comments from the European Commission on Monday followed feedback from national competition watchdogs, experts and other parties during a 16-month consultation of the Commission's rule known as the market definition notice. The rule, which dates back to 1997, helps regulators measure a company's pricing power in a merger or its power to shut out rivals in an antitrust case. Lawyers and academics have in recent years criticised EU antitrust laws for failing to keep up with the times, especially regarding U.S. tech giants' merger deals and market power.

  • Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan is stepping down

    The end of Gen. Austin "Scott" Miller's command of U.S. and NATO forces marks the symbolic end of the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan.

  • A fraudster set up fake call centers to threatened Spanish-speaking immigrants to the US with deportation if they didn't buy bogus English classes

    Omar Cuzcano Marroquin set up call centers in Peru that threatened immigrants to the US with deportation if they didn't buy bogus English classes.

  • ‘Rick and Morty’ Gets Messy With Killer Space Semen in ‘Rickdependence Spray’

    SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you have watched “Rick and Morty” Season 5, Episode 4, “Rickdependence Spray.” Whether intentional or not, it’s an interesting bit of timing that — considering the inspiration for the title — “Rickdependence Spray” is the “Rick and Morty” Season 5 episode that airs the week after Independence Day. That’s […]

  • Cunningham announcing plan to legalize marijuana in SC

    Joe Cunningham — the former one-term Democratic congressman now running to unseat South Carolina Republican Gov. Henry McMaster — is pushing for medicinal and recreational legalization of marijuana, changes he says would offer health care options and spin off millions in tax revenue for state coffers. “This is going to be a game changer in South Carolina,” Cunningham told The Associated Press last week, several days ahead of Monday's official rollout of his marijuana plan. To Cunningham, legalization solves multiple problems: freeing up police to focus on violent criminals, providing a health care alternative for those who are terminally or chronically ill, and generating millions for a state he says is “dead last” in areas where funding has been a struggle, like education and health care.

  • A new US-Europe rare earths supply chain is using a “very Chinese model” to counter China

    A new transatlantic supply chain takes inspiration from China's strategy of extracting rare earths from the byproducts of existing mining operations.