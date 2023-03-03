Biden admin works on 'green' natural gas as U.S. vies for top LNG spot

1
Timothy Gardner and Jarrett Renshaw
·5 min read

By Timothy Gardner and Jarrett Renshaw

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is holding talks with global energy companies and foreign officials in an effort to set standards for certified natural gas, a form of the fuel that producers market as climate friendly.

The effort comes as the United States seeks to sustain its liquefied natural gas, or LNG, exports to Europe to displace Russian fuel, while also promoting efforts to fight global warming.

A credible market for certified natural gas could help it tackle both goals at once. Gas can be certified as low- or no-carbon if its producers can prove they have reduced greenhouse gas emissions associated with getting it to market, or if they purchase carbon offsets to cut its net climate impact.

"It's a big priority for us to make sure that the role we're playing in ... supplying natural gas to our allies at a time of great energy security need is done in a way that is climate responsible," said Brad Crabtree, an assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) fossil energy and carbon management office.

The United States has become the world’s top gas producer in recent years, and competes with Qatar to be top LNG exporter.

Crabtree said he hosted a workshop in October with gas industry representatives, including a new industry group called the Differentiated Gas Coordinating Council (DGCC), to discuss standards for certified gas.

His office has also had talks with European Union representatives, Japan, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, and Britain, and others on approaches to reduce methane emissions from the industry, a spokesperson said.

On March 9 Crabtree will also host a private meeting on certified gas at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston with about 20 speakers, according to a copy of the invitation seen by Reuters.

Gas producers have attempted to market certified gas at a premium for years, using third-party certifiers - like non-profit MiQ and startup Project Canary - to prove the fuel has been produced and transported in ways that minimize emissions.

But a lack of unified standards on measuring and verifying emissions across the gas supply chain, and Europe’s energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have prevented low-carbon gas markets from taking off.

While gas burns cleaner than other fossil fuels, its main component is the powerful greenhouse gas methane, which can leak into the atmosphere from drilling, processing, shipping and distribution.

'CHAOTIC'

Certifiers rely on a dizzying array of competing measurement technologies to evaluate those emissions, including satellites, planes, drones and land-based systems, along with differing methodologies for how to interpret the data.

"The downside of all the innovation and creativity is that it also is very chaotic," Crabtree said.

Tom Hassenboehler, a lobbyist who helped form the DGCC industry group said the administration can help promote the certified gas market by laying out practices and standards to boost trust in the product.

During the Obama administration, the DOE helped build confidence in fracking by collaborating on a report and website on the disclosure of fracking fluids. It could play a similar role in certification markets, said Hassenboehler.

Williams Cos Inc, a gas processing and transportation company aligned with DGCC, says it will certify emissions cuts across the gas supply chain, to be verified by the auditor KPMG, LLP.

“The market is driving that because our customers want to see a credible documentation of the of the emissions,” said Chad Zamarin, a Williams executive vice president. Any government help to "verify that or provide additional comfort ... is something that makes a lot of sense.”

PureWest Energy, a private gas producer aligned with DGCC, did not immediately comment.

MiQ, which says it certifies nearly 20% of U.S. gas output, said Washington needs to show leadership.

"Any silence from the administration on this only results in more opacity and blurriness," said Ben Webster, MiQ's director of policy.

At Project Canary, which is in DGCC and says it certifies nearly 11% of U.S. gas output, Chief Commercial Officer Tanya Hendricks said the administration should use funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to deploy advanced monitoring technologies.

The U.S. does not endorse any one verification system, Crabtree said.

'TRAIN HAS LEFT THE STATION’ If successful, certified gas could help sustain U.S. LNG exports to European markets and put perhaps put pressure on Russia to clean its gas once the war in Ukraine ends, experts said.

The thousands of miles of pipelines from Russian gas fields to Europe leak methane but there is little transparency about how much, said Leslie Palti-Guzman, president and founder of the research group Gas Vista.

Meanwhile, U.S. LNG is not only linked to methane leakage, but takes large amounts of energy to supercool and ship, adding to its carbon footprint.

Nobody knows which is cleaner, "but certified gas could strengthen the case for the U.S. and challenge the Russians to report credible numbers" on its methane emissions, said Robert Kleinberg, a Columbia University research scholar who advises DGCC, free of charge.

Palti-Guzman said certified gas could also be key to securing a longterm role for U.S. LNG in Europe where carbon prices last month hit a record 100 euros per tonne.

"The train left the station," she said. "It's only a matter of time before Europe makes (climate change) a priority again."

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; additional reporting by Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Richard Valdmanis and Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • EPA proposal expected to expand sales of high-ethanol gasoline in Midwest states

    The Environmental Protection Agency is proposing action that’s expected to expand the sale of gasoline made with higher concentrations of ethanol in eight states near the Midwest. The move is expected to allow more sales of gasoline with 15 percent concentrations of ethanol, rather than the more common type with 10 percent concentrations of ethanol,…

  • Midwest could add more ethanol to gasoline under EPA plan

    Gasoline with higher blends of ethanol could be sold year-round in eight Midwestern states beginning in 2024 under a rule proposed Wednesday by the Environmental Protection Agency. The proposed rule is a victory for the biofuels industry, which for years has pushed to allow sales of gasoline blended with 15% ethanol during the summer, which hasn't been allowed because of concerns that it would worsen smog during hot weather. The industry and members of Congress welcomed the EPA's proposal, which had been requested by governors in the eight states.

  • Biden Sets in Motion Gasoline Policy Shift to Boost Ethanol

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is advancing a fuel policy shift demanded by Midwest governors who expect it will encourage filling stations to sell higher-ethanol E15 gasoline and offer it year round. Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsUnder the Environmental Protec

  • Blinken, Lavrov spoke briefly on margins of G20 meeting - U.S. official

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov spoke for less than 10 minutes on the margins of the G20 meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, a senior U.S. State Department official said. In what is believed to be the two top diplomats' first one-on-one conversation in person since before Russia's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Blinken reiterated that Washington is prepared to support Ukraine's defense as long as it takes, the official said. Lavrov did not mention the meeting during a news conference he gave after Thursday's G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

  • 'We don't know' what apparently poisoned Iranian schoolgirls, White House says

    The White House on Thursday said the Biden administration does not know what is causing the apparent poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran and called for the Iranian government to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation. On Sunday, Iran's state-run IRNA news agency filed multiple stories that included officials acknowledging the scope of the crisis.

  • Why Thursday’s US-Russia diplomatic meeting was so important

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held their first in-person meeting since the invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. Blinken and his opposite number were both attending the G-20 summit in New Delhi, India. The conversation was unexpected but brief — it reportedly lasted around 10 minutes — and there was…

  • Blinken, Lavrov meet for first time since Ukraine invasion

    STORY: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke face-to-face with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov for the first time since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine one year ago."I spoke briefly with Russia's foreign minister, Lavrov, on the margins of our G20 meeting, today."The two diplomats were both at a G20 meeting of foreign ministers in New Delhi.In remarks, Blinken said he urged Moscow to reverse its suspension of the New START nuclear treaty, emphasized that the U.S. would support Ukraine as it fought back against Russia's offensive, and called on Moscow to withdraw its forces."End this war of aggression. Engage in meaningful diplomacy that can produce a just and durable peace."Blinken also said he pressed Lavrov to release American citizen Paul Whelan, who Russia accused of spying and sentenced to 16 years in prison. Washington says Whelan is not a spy and the charges against him are a sham.Russian news agencies reported the Russian foreign ministry said Lavrov and Blinken spoke "on the move" for less than 10 minutes at the end of the closed-door session, and did not engage in any negotiations. Relations between Washington and Moscow are at their worst level in decades. Blinken said that despite these tensions, the two great powers should be able to work together on matters of global security.“I told the foreign minister that no matter what else is happening in the world or in our relationship, the United States will always be ready to engage and act on strategic arms control, just as the United States and the Soviet Union did even at the height of the Cold War. ”Inside the summit, the United States and European allies urged the Group of 20 nations to keep up pressure on Moscow to end the conflict. Russia, which calls its actions a "special military operation," hit back, accusing the West of turning work on the G20 agenda into a "farce."Host nation India sought to highlight the economic impact of the war as well as issues such as climate change and poorer countries' debt.But New Delhi's efforts to bridge differences and produce a joint statement or a communique stumbled due to differences over the war. The meeting produced an "outcome document" instead.India has declined to publicly blame Russia for the war and has sought a diplomatic solution while boosting its purchases of Russian oil.

  • China prepares for key leadership meetings in Beijing

    Amid escalating tensions with the U.S., Beijing is preparing for its annual "two sessions" meetings, which kick off this weekend. Both the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference will hold their annual gatherings where legislation and personnel changes will be ratified. Amy Celico, a principal at Albright Stonebridge Group, a part of Dentons Global Advisors and co-lead in the firm's China practice, joined Anne-Marie Green on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.

  • Ukraine says it's ready if Russia tries to invade again from Belarus

    Russian troops poured across Ukraine's northern border a year ago in a failed bid to capture Kyiv. If they try again, Ukrainian forces will be waiting.

  • UK navy seizes anti-tank missiles being smuggled out of Iran, adding to a mountain of weapons intercepted by the US and its partners at sea

    British forces found Iranian-made versions of Russia's 9M133 Kornet anti-tank guided missiles and parts used to make medium-range ballistic missiles.

  • "Dear White Women": An Open Letter From A Woman Of Color For Women's History Month

    This Women’s History Month, consider blowing the roof off the castle of white supremacy and getting to work on setting ALL of us women — Black, Indigenous, brown, and yes, you, white women — free.

  • Democrats ask Fox not to push 'propaganda' on 2020 election

    The two top Democrats in Congress are asking Fox News executives not to spread “grave propaganda” about the 2020 election and are demanding that commentators who have falsely suggested that the election was stolen acknowledge on the air that they were wrong. The letter to Fox Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., comes a day after an unsealed deposition revealed that Murdoch had acknowledged that some network commentators endorsed former President Donald Trump’s false claims.

  • Amazon Pauses Construction on Second Headquarters in Virginia as It Cuts Jobs

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is pausing construction on its sprawling second headquarters near Washington, a decision that coincides with the company’s deepest ever job cuts and a reassessment of office needs to account for remote work.Most Read from BloombergFed Event Scrapped After Participant Shows Porn in Zoom RoomSingapore PM Lee’s Estranged Brother Weighs Presidential RuniPhone Maker Plans $700 Million India Plant in Shift From ChinaIsrael’s Window to Strike Iran Narrows as Putin Enters

  • Mysterious ‘ball’ seen beside road was 14-foot invasive snake, New York officials say

    It was nearly as long as the pickup officers were driving.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Has Brutally Blunt Advice For Marjorie Taylor Greene

    “Why do we listen to this crazy fool?" Steele wondered as he lit into the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Ron DeSantis loses his cool with a reporter after failing to answer a question on how his Ukraine policy would differ from Biden's

    The Florida Gov., who is rumored to have 2024 election ambitions, has criticized Joe Biden's Ukraine policy without explaining how his would differ.

  • Salt River Project opens Bartlett Dam floodgates to make room for spring snowmelt

    To make room in its Verde River dams, Salt River Project started releasing water toward urban areas Thursday. The flow could close McKellips Road.

  • Wagner Boss Trots Out Terrified Ukrainians to Deliver Grim Message

    Yan Dobronosov/ReutersIt is a battle that has cost thousands, perhaps even tens of thousands, of lives, but Vladmir Putin’s army appears to be on the verge of its first major victory in six months with the capture of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.Yevgeny Prigozhin, the brutal oligarch whose Wagner Group mercenaries have led the months-long assault on Bakhmut, claimed Friday the town was all but surrounded and said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should order his forces to leave via the on

  • Bald eagle gets stuck in tree, then a lineman came to the rescue, Kansas photos show

    “A day in the life of a lineman never gets boring!”

  • Bald eagle’s egg breaks in nest, Minnesota photo shows. ‘We have never seen this’

    The female eagle was incubating two eggs before one broke, wildlife officials said.