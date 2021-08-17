Biden administration will advise most Americans to receive coronavirus booster 8 months after vaccination: report

Morgan Keith
·2 min read
A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Natick, Mass.
A man gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Natick Mall on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Natick, Mass. U.S. experts are expected to recommend COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all Americans, regardless of age, eight months after they received their second dose of the shot, to ensure lasting protection against the coronavirus as the delta variant spreads across the country. An announcement was expected as soon as this week, with doses beginning to be administered widely once the Food and Drug Administration formally approves the vaccines. Matt Stone/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

  • Boosters may be offered as early as mid- to late-September, Biden administration officials told The New York Times.

  • Nursing home residents and health care workers will likely receive the first boosters.

  • More than 198 million Americans have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

The Biden administration is planning to announce early this week that most Americans should get a coronavirus booster vaccination eight months after their last shot, with boosters being made available as early as mid- to late- September, The New York Times reported.

Individuals who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines will be notified that they need additional protection against the Delta variant, although the administration's new policy regarding additional shots will depend on authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, according to the New York Times.

The Delta variant, which causes more infections and spreads faster than earlier forms of the virus, is currently the predominant strain of the virus in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in an August 6 update.

Biden administration officials anticipate that individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also need an additional dose but are waiting for clinical trial results, which are expected later this month, according to The New York Times.

Nursing home residents and health care workers will likely receive the first boosters, and officials envision giving them the same vaccine they originally received, according to The New York Times.

More than 198 million Americans - 59.8% of the country's population - have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, according to August 16 data from the CDC.

Read the original article on Insider

