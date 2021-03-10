Biden administration aims to avoid public feud with Israel over Iran

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Barak Ravid
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

State Department Iran envoy Rob Malley tells Axios the U.S. and Israel want to avoid the sort of public confrontation over Iran that took place during the Obama administration.

Why it matters: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly campaigned against Obama's attempts to reach an agreement with Iran between 2013 and 2015 — including in a highly controversial speech to Congress. This created a rift that scarred both sides.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Driving the news: U.S. and Israeli interagency teams led by national security Adviser Jake Sullivan and his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat will hold a first round of talks on Iran on Thursday via secure video conference.

  • The Israelis are very happy that the U.S.-Israel strategic forum, which was established during Obama’s first term, has been resumed by the Biden administration.

  • Israeli officials tell me they want to use the first meeting to lay out the latest intelligence and data on Iran's nuclear program and assess whether the U.S. and Israeli intelligence pictures align.

  • National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne confirmed that the meeting would take place on Thursday.

What he's saying: Malley told me the Biden administration is committed to being consultative and transparent with Israel and that he had already spoken extensively with Israeli officials.

  • “We don’t always agree, but the talks are extremely open and positive. While we may have different interpretations and views as to what happened in 2015–2016, neither of us wishes to repeat it," Malley said.

  • Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a briefing with Israeli ambassadors abroad last week there is an understanding between the U.S. and Israel on a “no surprises policy” — meaning the Biden administration will give Israel prior notice of any decision regarding Iran.

Go deeper: Malley on the U.S.-Iran nuclear deal timeline

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive: Biden envoy says Iran's elections are not a factor in timetable for nuclear talks

    Iran's elections in June are not a factor in the Biden administration’s decision-making for how to proceed with nuclear talks, State Department Iran envoy Rob Malley told me in his first interview since taking office.Why it matters: Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who pushed for the 2015 nuclear deal and supported engagement with the U.S., are not running in June's elections and will finish their term in August. The next Iranian president is likely to be more skeptical of nuclear diplomacy with the U.S.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We don’t intend to base the pace of our discussions on the Iranian elections — the pace will be determined by how far we can get consistent with defending U.S. national security interests," Malley said."In other words, we won’t rush or slow things because of the Iranian elections."Driving the news: Malley said the U.S. has made clear to Iran it is ready to engage in a serious diplomatic process to achieve a mutual return to compliance with the nuclear deal. “Our view is that direct talks are more effective and less prone to misunderstanding, but for us the substance is more important than the format," Malley said.The big picture: The Biden administration will be ready to consider some sanctions relief for Iran only after talks between the parties resume and only as part of a reciprocal process, senior State Department officials tell me.“Possible U.S. steps with regard to sanctions can be on the table but we need to get into a conversation with Iran, whether direct or indirect," a senior State Department official said."The president will not take unilateral steps when it comes to removing sanctions. Any substantial move by the U.S. will have to be part of a process in which both sides take actions."The other side: So far, U.S. efforts to re-engage with Iran have met with a cool response from Iranian leaders.The Iranians are demanding that the U.S. make the first move, but President Biden isn't prepared to meet their demands for unilateral sanctions relief before Iran returns to full compliance with the nuclear deal.Flashback: The Trump administration made several requests to meet with their Iranian counterparts, but Iran made clear it would not meet until the U.S. provided some sanctions relief. “That remains their position” under Biden, a senior State Department official told me.Behind the scenes: The Biden administration wasn't surprised by Iran's tough position, the senior official says.The official added that the Iranians were surprised and disappointed that Biden hadn't moved more quickly to lift sanctions and re-enter the deal.Nevertheless, Biden's position remains the same: the U.S. is prepared to resume full compliance with the deal if Iran does, “and we are ready to engage in meaningful diplomacy to get there,” the official said.What’s next: Once talks with Iran resume, State Department officials believe one of the sticking points will be the sides' different interpretations of what it means to get back to full compliance.“Those will have to be negotiated. That’s why we expect there could be difficult talks, even as we both agree on the goal, and even as we agree on a roadmap to get there,” the State Department official told me.Meanwhile, the State Department's Iran team is slowly taking shape. Malley recruited nuclear weapons and sanctions expert Richard Nephew — a member of the U.S. negotiating team during the talks that led to the 2015 deal — as his deputy.Another member of the team is Jarret Blanc, who led the implementation of the deal under Barack Obama. More members are expected to be added.Malley told me the internal discussions on the way forward include a range of views. “For every person I speak to who agrees with me I try to speak to another person who does not,” he said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Fridges, TVs and washing machines sold in Northern Ireland must bear EU instead of Union flag

    Refrigerators, televisions and other white goods sold in Northern Ireland must display the EU flag on post-Brexit energy efficiency labels, despite them bearing the British flag in the rest of the United Kingdom. The Union flag is not allowed on the EU-wide label, which Northern Ireland has already introduced because it must follow some Brussels regulations under the Withdrawal Agreement, which prevents a hard border on the island of Ireland. Sammy Wilson, the DUP's Brexit spokesman, told The Daily Telegraph it was an example of how the Northern Ireland Protocol was detaching the country from the rest of the UK. “The very fact it will be an EU flag, although we've supposedly left the EU...is an illustration of how we're now treated differently,” he said. The Government announced new energy efficiency legislation on Thursday with a new A-G scale, that mirrors the system that entered into force in the EU last week. The UK labels, which must be displayed on goods in stores are identical to the EU labels in every respect, except that they replace the EU flag in the top left hand corner with a British one. In Northern Ireland, the EU flag remains because the country must follow Brussels’ energy labelling rules. This prevents the needs for customs checks on the Irish border with EU member Ireland. The Protocol sets out a number of EU laws on goods, food and animal health that Northern Ireland must implement because it is now part of the bloc’s customs territory. The UK infuriated Brussels by unilaterally announcing extension on grace periods in the Protocol on food checks, which the European Commission believes violates the agreement. Brussels is preparing legal action against Britain in retaliation.

  • Israel pushes White House ceremony to seal Sudan normalization deal

    Israel is encouraging the White House to host an official ceremony marking the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Sudan, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The Trump administration brokered four normalization agreements between Israel and Arab countries, but the deal with Sudan is the only one that still needs to be anchored down.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.While Israel has presented Sudan with a draft agreement for establishing diplomatic relations, the Sudanese want an endorsement from the Biden administration.Driving the news: In recent weeks, President Biden’s senior Middle East advisers Brett McGurk and Barbara Leaf have spoken several times with their Israeli counterparts about ways to push forward the wider normalization process, Israeli officials told me.One priority is determining which other Arab or Muslim countries could be next to normalize relations with Israel. The Israelis pointed to Mauritania as a country that was close to normalizing relations in the last days of the Trump administration. Mauritania hoped to get economic incentives in return, but the clock ran out on Trump before a deal could be reached.Yes, but: The Israelis told their White House counterparts that more work is still needed to stabilize the existing normalization deals, particularly the one with Sudan, Israeli officials tell me.The Israelis believe that deal is nearly finished, but that a White House ceremony would be very helpful for the Sudanese government and provide an easy win for Biden.Between the lines: The Biden administration wants to continue a process that began under Trump while securing achievements of its own through new deals.The Biden administration is also not enthusiastic about Trump's name for the agreements: the “Abraham Accords.” The White House and State Department prefer to discuss “the normalization process."What they're saying: A senior U.S. official told me it's premature to single out any particular countries, but confirmed there had been discussions with Israel about the opportunities that lie ahead on normalization. “Several of the newly established relationships between Israel and the four countries of the Abraham Accords are accelerating in their own right, and the U.S. will continue to encourage that dynamic," the U.S. official said.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Malia Obama Will Be Portrayed by 'Little Fires Everywhere' Star Lexi Underwood

    Underwood joins the cast of 'The First Lady,' in which Viola Davis stars as Michelle Obama.

  • Pope, after Iraq trip, seeks answers over weapons sales

    Pope Francis condemned weapons manufacturers and traffickers for selling arms to "terrorists" in comments on Wednesday reflecting on his recent trip to Iraq. Iraq suffers from chronic mismanagement, corruption and a steady level of violence often linked to rivalry between Iran and the United States in the region 18 years after the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Francis has said in the past that weapons manufacturers and traffickers would have to answer to God one day.

  • Florida’s Legislature is trying to trample women’s rights gained over the past century | Opinion

    And a woman’s rights shall be trampled.”

  • Biden administration reportedly planning to purchase another 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine

    President Biden is reportedly set to announce plans for the United States to purchase another 100 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. Biden will announce Wednesday that he intends to secure an additional 100 million doses of the single-shot vaccine by the end of the year, The New York Times reports. He'll reportedly announce plans to do so during a meeting with executives from Johnson & Johnson and Merck, and officials reportedly said the doses would be delivered "sometime in the second half of this year." This comes after Johnson & Johnson and Merck recently announced they'll be partnering to make the COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration and comes with the key benefit of requiring only one dose. Following Johnson & Johnson's FDA approval, Biden said he now expected there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States for all American adults by the end of May, although he noted that it's "not enough to have the vaccine supply, we need vaccinators — people to put the shots in people's arms." Biden plans to direct the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate with Johnson & Johnson for the additional 100 million doses, hoping to have "enough on hand to vaccinate children and, if necessary, administer booster doses or reformulate the vaccine to combat emerging variants of the virus," the Times reported. The White House, CNN reports, previously told governors on Tuesday "to expect fewer than 400,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week, far below what they initially expected would be available." More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyBeth Moore, popular Bible writer and evangelist, is 'no longer a Southern Baptist'Honduran president urged drug trafficker to 'shove' cocaine 'right up the noses of the gringos,' U.S. alleges

  • Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021

    Striking a delicate balance, the United States and South Korea have agreed Seoul will pay 13.9% more this year for hosting American troops as part of a multiyear deal crafted to keep Seoul's share of the overall cost within historical norms, officials said Wednesday. The deal, which had been announced earlier this week but without financial details, ends a long stalemate that had strained relations between allies after the Trump administration demanded a five-fold increase in Seoul's contributions. President Joe Biden's willingness to quickly accept smaller increases is cast by the State Department as evidence that the Biden administration wants to repair relations with key allies in East Asia as it focuses on regional unity in confronting China and North Korea.

  • U.S. state, defense secretaries to travel to Japan and South Korea next week

    Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Japan and South Korea next week, the State Department and Pentagon said on Wednesday, in the first overseas and in-person trip by top cabinet members of the Biden administration. Blinken and Austin will hold “2 plus 2” dialogues with their Japanese and South Korean counterparts on March 15-18, the State Department said in a statement. The choice of Asia as the destination for Blinken and Austin's first visit reflects Biden administration's priority to reinforce alliances in Indo-Pacific in the face of growing concerns about an increasingly assertive China.

  • Erdogan, Putin remotely start nuclear reactor construction

    The presidents of Turkey and Russia remotely inaugurated the construction of a third nuclear reactor at the Akkuyu power plant in southern Turkey Wednesday, vowing to continue their close cooperation. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the plant would launch Turkey into the ”league of nuclear energy countries” and called it a “symbol of Turkish-Russian cooperation.”

  • Hamas official: Hamas' Gaza leader Sinwar re-elected

    Hamas firebrand Yehiyeh Sinwar was re-elected on Wednesday as the Palestinian militant group’s leader in the Gaza Strip, leaving a figure closely aligned with the hard-line military wing in charge of the group's strategy in its main stronghold. Sinwar will serve another four-year term.

  • EU and Ireland join forces to harness pressure from US over Brexit

    Brussels and Dublin will raise doubts about Britain’s commitment to the Brexit deal in Washington on Wednesday in a bid to heap pressure on the UK to back down in the row over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Maros Sefcovic, the European Commission vice-president, and Simon Coveney, the Irish foreign affairs minister, will brief the Friends of Ireland caucus of US Congressmen on Capitol Hill. Brussels was infuriated by the UK’s unilateral decision to extend grace periods on food checks on goods exported from GB to Northern Ireland, which it says violates the terms of the Brexit treaty. Mr Sefcovic and Mr Coveney will address an influential bipartisan group of Congress members, which played a key role in securing US support for the peace process, The Irish Times reported. The meeting will be seen as a bid to maximise leverage over the UK, which hankers after a trade deal with the US to cement its post Brexit Global Britain agenda. Joe Biden, the US president, said in September last year that any UK-US trade deal hinged on continued respect for the Good Friday Agreement.

  • Tanzanian President John Magufuli 'in Kenyan hospital with Covid'

    John Magufuli has previously declared victory over the virus and refuses to order any vaccine.

  • Elderly man shoved violently in Flatbush

    Police say the unprovoked attack happened on Tuesday, March 2 at 4 p.m. The 81-year-old man was standing in the doorway of a liquor store on Flatbush Avenue in Flatbush.

  • Breaking Down What COVID-19 Vaccine Effectiveness Means

    Is one vaccine more effective than the others? Here's what you need to know

  • Jets' salary cap situation after NFL set cap for 2021 season

    The NFL salary cap has been set at $182.5 million for the season, and the Jets have a lot of room to work with.

  • BioNTech Sees Higher Dose Capacity; Brazil Deaths: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE may be able to produce 3 billion doses of the Covid-19 vaccine with its partner Pfizer Inc. next year. The companies’ vaccine has shown a high ability in lab experiments to neutralize strains first detected in Brazil, the U.K. and South Africa. New York state lowered its vaccine eligibility age to 60 from 65.Brazil reports record number of Covid-19 deaths. The European Union will propose a certificate that could ease travel for those who have taken EU-approved shots as well as others.In the U.S., airlines are urging the Biden administration to develop virus passports as infections spread at the slowest pace since the pandemic began almost a year ago. Global cases, meanwhile, are picking up speed again after dropping to the lowest level since October a few weeks ago.Key Developments:Global Tracker: Cases pass 117.4 million; deaths top 2.6 millionVaccine Tracker: More than 319 million shots given worldwideU.S. Spotlight: Death forecast drops as pandemic indicators improveVaccine success brings a despised president back from the brinkAfrica can save the world from a never-ending pandemicHow the pandemic darkens the picture on women’s pay: QuickTakeSubscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click CVID on the terminal for global data on cases and deaths.Brazil Covid Deaths Hit a Record (5:13 p.m. NY)Brazil reported a record number of deaths from coronavirus as the country rushes to seal new vaccine deals.The Health Ministry said 1,972 died from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, pushing the total to 268,370. Confirmed cases increased by 70,764, to 11,122,429. Brazil trails only the U.S. in number of deaths globally, and ranks third in infections.Hospitals across the country are reaching capacity, as a combination of year-end and carnival gatherings and a new, more contagious variant contribute to a spike of infections even as the virus recedes in most of the world. At the same time, a short supply of vaccines is slowing a mass immunization campaign in the country of 212 million.BioNTech Sees Boost in Vaccine Production (4:23 p.m. NY)BioNTech could have capacity to make 3 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer next year, the German company’s chief executive officer said, making their pioneering shot far more widely available around the world.“In principle, we could further increase manufacturing capacity,” BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin said Tuesday in an interview with Bloomberg TV.Pfizer and BioNTech have committed to make 2 billion doses of their two-shot vaccine this year. Pfizer promised to ship two-thirds of the U.S.’s 300 million-dose order by the end of May. In the European Union, the partners have promised to ship at least 500 million doses this year, with an option for an additional 100 million doses.Texas Capital to Defy Governor on Masks (3:37 p.m. NY)When the Texas mask mandate lifts tomorrow, the state capital of Austin plans to continue requiring face coverings, directly contradicting Governor Greg Abbott’s move to reopen the second-largest U.S. state. Officials in bigger cities such as Houston have expressed displeasure with Abbott’s order but so far have stopped short of open defiance.Minnesota Food Plant Workers Now Eligible (2:30 p.m. NY)Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Tuesday announced a larger group of Minnesotans will be eligible for vaccines, including food-processing plant workers who power an important state industry.“This is good news, Minnesota,” Walz, a Democrat, said at a briefing. Any Minnesotan should be able to get a vaccine injection by April 30, he said.Cargill Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Smithfield Foods Inc., and Tyson Foods Corp. each operate food-processing plants in the state. Plant workers are susceptible to spreading the coronavirus because large groups of employees work close to each other for shifts lasting hours.U.S. Vaccine Shipments to Rise Next Week (2:10 p.m. NY)Pfizer and Moderna vaccine shipments to U.S. states, tribes and territories will rise next week to 15.8 million doses, from 15.2 million a week earlier, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.Shipments to pharmacies will rise to 2.7 million from 2.4 million a week earlier.N.Y. Lowers Vaccine Eligibility to 60 (11:10 a.m. NY)New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he would lower the age for vaccine eligibility to age 60 starting Wednesday as the state ramps up its vaccine campaign.The governor said the state will also open up vaccine eligibility to public employees and nonprofit emergency workers as of March 17. Public-facing building workers will also be eligible, he said in a Tuesday virus briefing.“They are essential for us to continue operating,” he said.New York has administered nearly 6 million doses of the vaccine so far, Cuomo said. Previously eligibility was open to people 65 and older. Cuomo, 63, said he would personally make an appointment to take the vaccine now that his age group will be eligible.EU Certificate Could Ease Travel (9:05 a.m. NY)The European Union will propose a certificate that could ease travel for those who have taken EU-approved vaccines as well as others, like the Chinese and Russian shots, that have only received emergency national authorizations.The “EU Covid Card/digital green certificate” will comprise three documents that will specify if the holder has gotten a vaccine and which one; the results of a coronavirus test if taken; and details on whether they have recovered from a Covid-19 infection, according to a person familiar with the European Commission’s draft regulation.No Overseas Fans at Tokyo Olympics: Kyodo (8:37 a.m. NY)The Japanese government decided to exclude overseas spectators from attending the Tokyo Olympics, Kyodo reported, citing officials with knowledge of the matter. The government concluded that fans from abroad aren’t possible given concerns about the virus and different variants detected in other countries.Latvia Offers to Take Patients From Estonia (7:38 a.m. NY)Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins on Tuesday offered to take in some of neighboring Estonia’s Covid patients after its prime minister announced a lockdown and tighter restrictions to control the spread of the British strain and rising cases.German Industry Resolves Testing Spat (7:30 a.m. NY)Germany’s leading industry associations have resolved a spat with Chancellor Angela Merkel over Covid-19 tests and issued an appeal to companies to help expand rapid- and self-testing of employees.“Until a vaccination offer can be made to all citizens, we want to support the testing strategy of the federal and state governments with all our energy,” four of the biggest industry lobbies, which represent more than 90% of Germany’s workers, said in a joint statement coordinated with Merkel’s administration.Merkel last week canceled a video call with business leaders because she wanted more substantial proposals on testing workers than those initially on the table.Algorithms Match Vaccine Seekers With Doses (7 a.m. NY)ZocDoc Inc. founder Cyrus Massoumi has been frustrated by the imbalance in U.S. vaccine supply and demand -- with providers tossing out doses they can’t use, even as many people desperately seek shots.The former CEO of the doctor appointment-booking company has launched an online platform to match providers with those willing to be on standby for Covid-19 vaccines. More than 200 sites in 30 states are being connected through the platform, called Dr. B, with half a million Americans requesting to be notified when doses become available nearby.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fantasy Hockey risers and fallers for Week 9

    Jan Levine of RotoWire.com delivers his fantasy hockey risers and fallers for Week 9.

  • UPDATE 1-Brazil presses for Pfizer, AstraZeneca shots to bolster slow vaccine rollout

    Brazil's government on Monday pressed Pfizer Inc for earlier delivery of COVID-19 vaccines and sought to buy more AstraZeneca shots from other countries, as a deadly second wave of cases adds urgency to a lethargic vaccine rollout. President Jair Bolsonaro, who has played down the gravity of the novel coronavirus and questioned the "rush" for vaccines, took part personally in a video call with executives at Pfizer , reaching a spoken agreement to buy their vaccine. The government is also seeking out more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from other countries, a state governor told journalists, after Brazil's health minister said that India had halted a shipment of 8 million doses.

  • Bharat's COVID shot shows high immune response, further study needed for elderly

    A COVID-19 vaccine developed by India's Bharat Biotech is safe and has shown high levels of antibody response in a mid-stage trial, but follow-on studies are needed to evaluate the shot for children and older people, a peer-reviewed study showed. The vaccine, India's first successful home-made shot against COVID-19, has attracted interest from more than 40 countries. The double-dose vaccine showed significantly higher neutralizing antibody responses in Phase II than in Phase I due to the difference in dosing regimens that changed to a 4-week apart injection schedule from a 2-week course, researchers said in the study published in medical journal Lancet on Monday.