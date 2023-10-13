Biden announces $7B to enhance clean hydrogen energy hubs, create new jobs

President Joe Biden traveled to Philadelphia Friday to announce $7 billion in federal funds to boost clean-hydrogen production in several U.S. regions as part of an effort to improve the nation's air quality amid the climate crisis. Photo by Samuel Corum/UPI

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- In Philadelphia on Friday, President Joe Biden announced $7 billion in federal funds to accelerate clean hydrogen production at seven renewable energy hubs around the country in an effort to boost clean energy and create jobs.

"I'm here to announce one of the largest advanced manufacturing investments in the history of this nation -- $7 billion in federal investments is going to attract $40 billion in private investments in clean hydrogen power," Biden said.

He said federal investments attract private sector investments, accelerating development of new industries such as clean energy.

"When I think climate, I think jobs. Good-paying jobs. Union jobs," Biden said. "Let me get one thing straight about unions. The reason I'm so pro-union, the middle class built America. Wall Street did not build the middle class, unions built the middle class."

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

He said that is especially true in clean energy and manufacturing.

Biden said these clean hydrogen hubs will create ten of thousands of good-paying jobs, most of them union jobs.

"It's all part of my plan to make things in America," Biden said.

The latest project, funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, aims to produce more than three million metric tons of clean hydrogen per year while eliminating 25 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions, the White House said.

The hubs selected to receive funds include:

The Clean Hydrogen Hub for the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey, is set to receive up to $750 million.

The Clean Hydrogen Hub for the Appalachian region, which includes West Virginia, Ohio, and Pennsylvania stands to get up to $925 million, while the Heartland Hydrogen Hub in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota is eligible to receive the same amount.

The Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub of Washington, Oregon, Montana and the Midwest Hydrogen Hub of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan qualifies for up to $1 billion.

The HyVelocity Hydrogen Hub of Texas and the Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems of California could receive up to $1.2 billion each.

All the hubs will be redeveloped with union labor, with employment programs being established at community colleges for training and apprenticeships that will lead to thousands of new full-time jobs, the White House said.

The bigger aim of the program seeks to strengthen U.S. energy independence, and could put the U.S. on track to achieve nearly one-third of Biden's 2030 clean-hydrogen production goals.

The impact from the decarbonization improvements would be equivalent to removing 5.5 million gasoline-powered cars from the road, while reducing emissions in heavy-duty transportation industries like chemicals, steel, and cement, the White House said.

About two-thirds of the total project investment will go toward green hydrogen production at the various facilities, which are closely aligned with local governments to ensure communities benefit from ongoing climate preservation improvements.

Efforts to curtail the climate crisis have gained steam around the world in recent months, with hundreds of nations accelerating carbon reduction under the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which set tangible goals to lower global warming levels over the next decade.

Before addressing the clean energy investments Biden acknowledged "two brave police officers," one of whom was killed in a shooting at the Philadelphia airport Thursday night.

He said they are owed a debt of gratitude and he was praying for the officers and their families.

Biden also made comments about the situation in Israel. He said Hamas is "pure evil" and he repeated that the U.S. stands with Israel.

He said the humanitarian crisis in Gaza must also be addressed and his administration is working to "surge support" for humanitarian support.

"The overwhelming majority of Palestinians have nothing to do with Hamas and Hamas' appalling attacks, Biden said. "And they're suffering as well."

He said he's working around the clock to secure the release of Americans held by Hamas.