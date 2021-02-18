Biden administration announces it is open to talks with Iran on rejoining nuclear deal (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

The Biden administration has announced it is open to talks with Iran on rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal.

The United States will accept an invitation to joint talks with world powers and Iran to “to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program,” according to the State Department.

No meeting has yet been set, but the US will be invited to talks with the European countries who originally set up the deal.

The invitation is expected shortly after following discussions between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his British, French and German counterparts.

The president had said he planned to rejoin talks after the US was pulled out of the deal by his predecessor Donald Trump.

‘The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran´s nuclear program,’ said State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement.