Biden administration announces plan to boost offshore wind power

Catherine Garcia
·1 min read

As part of efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions, the Biden administration announced a plan on Monday to designate an area between New Jersey and New York as a priority offshore wind zone, accelerate permits for proposed wind projects along the Atlantic, and provide $3 billion in federal loan guarantees for offshore wind projects.

The plan also calls for the installation of 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030, which could power 10 million homes and cut 78 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually. White House officials said that workers will be needed to develop these offshore wind facilities, and the plan creates 44,000 new jobs directly and another 33,000 indirectly.

There are now only two small offshore wind facilities in the U.S., and Gina McCarthy, the White House's national climate adviser, said this "new, untapped industry" will "create pathways to the middle class for people from all backgrounds."

More stories from theweek.com
The case for trailer parks
Alaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alums
Hate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's leader makes Cabinet moves after sex scandals

    Australia's leader on Monday reassigned some key members of his Cabinet and launched a new taskforce as he tries to address a series of sexual misconduct scandals that have rocked his government. Prime Minister Scott Morrison removed embattled ministers Christian Porter and Linda Reynolds from their high-profile roles. Porter, who was the attorney-general, had earlier taken mental health leave after revealing he was the person accused of raping a 16-year-old girl when he was a teenager 33 years ago.

  • Biden administration targets 30 gigawatts of offshore wind turbines by 2030

    The administration's plan lays out a target of building 30,000 megawatts of offshore wind projects nationwide by 2030.

  • Dying in line: Brazil's crunch for COVID-19 intensive care beds

    José Roberto Inácio spent much of his life ferrying the sick and injured to the hospital in this quiet Brazilian town. Bauru, the nearest major town, only has 50 intensive care beds - and all were full. Inácio died waiting.

  • Chiefs to re-sign WR Tajae Sharpe

    A former practice squad WR returns to Kansas City.

  • WHO-China report inconclusive on coronavirus origins, while downplaying lab leak theory

    A report from a team of scientists assembled by the World Health Organization and China leaves unresolved the question of where the coronavirus originated, but calls the possibility that it leaked from a laboratory "extremely unlikely," according to a copy obtained by Axios.Why it matters: The process of investigating the origins of the virus has been fraught with geopolitical tensions, and the report set to be released on Tuesday will likely create more questions than it answers.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: The U.S. has expressed concerns about a lack of transparency from Chinese authorities since the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak in the city of Wuhan. The Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the WHO last year and accused the global health agency of being beholden to China.Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on CNN last week that the Biden administration has "real concerns about the methodology and the process that went into that report, including the fact that the government in Beijing apparently helped to write it."Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian shot back on Monday, saying: “The U.S. has been speaking out on the report. By doing this, isn’t the U.S. trying to exert political pressure on the members of the WHO expert group?"Key takeaways: The report lists four scenarios that investigators examined and assesses the likelihood of each.Possible to likely: Direct zoonotic spilloverLikely to very likely: Introduction through an intermediate hostPossible: Introduction through cold/ food chain productsExtremely unlikely: Introduction through a laboratory incidentOther findings: It's "considered unlikely" that the coronavirus was substantially circulating in Wuhan in October and November, before it was detected in December.It's unclear what role the Huanan seafood market played in the origin of the outbreak in Wuhan, or how the virus was introduced into the market. It's also far from clear that bats or pangolins are the reservoir of the virus that causes COVID, and "the high susceptibility of mink and cats" to the virus points the finger at other potential animal reservoirs. Studies from other countries that detected positive samples earlier than the first detected case in Wuhan suggest "the possibility of missed circulation in other countries."The report suggests the virus could have even been imported into China via cold-chain products — a claim frequently promoted by Chinese government officials.Between the lines: Questions about Beijing's influence on the investigation will be hard to shake.The WHO team scrapped plans to issue an interim report in February amid calls from some international scientists for a new investigation, after it emerged that Chinese authorities refused to provide the team with raw, underlying data on early COVID cases. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

    A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Beijing sanctioned the chair and vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, banning them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.” More than 16,000 unaccompanied children were in government custody as of Thursday, including about 5,000 in substandard Customs and Border Protection facilities. Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been calling on the administration to open the facilities to the cameras, asserting that the current policy is designed to keep the public from “fully realizing” what is happening at the border.

  • Thousands of Muslims flock to Prophet Hud's tomb in Yemen despite war and coronavirus

    Thousands of Muslim worshippers gather around the tomb of Prophet Hud, known in Arabic as Qabr Nabi Hud, for the four-day pilgrimage which precedes the holy fasting month of Ramadan despite an escalation in fighting and coronavirus cases in war-torn Yemen. Tens of thousands of people and millions of others have been displaced in Yemen's conflict that erupted in 2014 between the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels. Yemen is currently registering approximately 100 new coronavirus cases per day, with the real number likely much higher.

  • Blinken punts on punishing China for coronavirus outbreak

    But he says transparency is essential to make future outbreaks less devastating.

  • 1 of America's oldest polar bears dies after outliving average life expectancy by 10 years

    The second oldest male polar bear in the United States has died after outliving the median life expectancy for the species by more than 10 years. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced in a statement on Saturday that the 31-year-old polar bear -- known as “Little One” -- was humanely euthanized after suffering from renal failure that led to a rapid decline in his health and quality of life. “He was a geriatric bear with chronic medical conditions that were being managed by his animal care and veterinary teams,” The Cincinnati Zoo said in their statement.

  • Biden Administration Boosts Wind And Solar Ambitions Ahead Of Infrastructure Push

    The U.S. currently has 42 megawatts of offshore wind online. The Biden administration just set a goal of deploying 30,000 megawatts by 2030.

  • Gunmen kill elected official, policeman in Kashmir attack

    Gunmen killed an official of India’s ruling party and a policeman in disputed Kashmir on Monday, police said. None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately claimed responsibility. Police officer Sudanshu Verma said militants fired at a municipal office in northwestern Sopore town during a meeting of local councilors.

  • Schumer aides pitch new theory for passing bills with simple Senate majority

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) believes he has found a route to moving additional bills by simple majority, beyond the one additional use of reconciliation that most on Capitol Hill had thought was his limit. Why it matters: If the Senate parliamentarian upholds Schumer's interpretation, Democrats can pass more pieces of the party's agenda without having to bust the filibuster rule, which requires at least 60 votes — and therefore 10 Republicans in the 50-50 Senate. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Top policy aides to Schumer recently argued to the Senate parliamentarian that revising this year's budget resolution could "trigger an additional set of reconciliation instructions," which would allow for further 50-50 votes that are decided by Vice President Harris.It's not clear how many additional reconciliation opportunities this theory would open up. But the conventional wisdom is that Democrats have just one more shot at reconciliation this year, and this route would give them at least one more."No final decision has been made on the legislative strategy," a Schumer aide said. "Schumer wants to maximize his options to allow Senate Democrats multiple pathways to advance President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda if Senate Republicans try to obstruct or water down a bipartisan agreement."The bottom line: Where Democrats were thought to have two reconciliation vehicles this year, they'd have at least three if the parliamentarian agrees with Schumer. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Outrage grows over police custody death in Mexico

    Outrage grew in Mexico and El Salvador as Mexican authorities said Monday that an autopsy of a Salvadoran woman who died in police custody confirmed that police broke her neck. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador flatly said that Victoria Esperanza Salazar was murdered by police in the Caribbean resort of Tulum. Victoria Esperanza Salazar let out a scream Saturday afternoon as a female police officer knelt on her back to cuff her hands behind her.

  • Amazon reportedly went after politicians on Twitter after Bezos told executives to fight back

    Amazon has suddenly been quite combative on Twitter recently, and it sounds like CEO Jeff Bezos was personally involved in the shift. The company has been aggressively pushing back against criticism on Twitter lately, in some cases by directly going after politicians including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). With these tweets, Recode reports that Amazon leaders were following a "broad mandate from the very top of the company" to "fight back," as Bezos "expressed dissatisfaction" that officials "weren't more aggressive in how they pushed back against criticisms of the company that he and other leaders deem inaccurate or misleading." After he did so, Amazon's "snarky and aggressive" tweets kicked into gear, Recode says. Among the most notable was a response to Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisc.), who criticized Amazon over workers allegedly urinating in water bottles, to which the Amazon News account tweeted back, "You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us." 1/2 You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one. — Amazon News (@amazonnews) March 25, 2021 According to Recode's report, Amazon's suddenly very aggressive tweets raised eyebrows among some within the company. A security engineer reportedly even filed an internal support ticket flagging what they viewed as "suspicious activity" on the Amazon News Twitter account, noting the "unnecessarily antagonistic" tweets "do not match the usual content posted by this account." Of course, the Recode report also notes that this new Twitter tone and Bezos' directive coming amid a major union election at Amazon's warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, was probably not a coincidence. More stories from theweek.comThe case for trailer parksAlaska state official announces run for Murkowski's seat, hires Trump campaign alumsHate cancel culture? Stop supporting the GOP.

  • China generated over half world's coal-fired power in 2020: study

    China generated 53% of the world's total coal-fired power in 2020, nine percentage points more that five years earlier, despite climate pledges and the building of hundreds of renewable energy plants, a global data study showed on Monday. Although China added a record 71.7 gigawatts (GW) of wind power and 48.2 GW of solar last year, it was the only G20 nation to see a significant jump in coal-fired generation, said Ember, the London-based energy and climate research group. China's coal-fired generation rose by 1.7% or 77 terawatt-hours, enough to bring its share of global coal power to 53%, up from 44% in 2015, the report showed.

  • Collegeville Mother Charged After Son Shot, Killed His Sister

    Police responded to a shooting inside the family’s residence on Larchwood Court in Collegeville on March 19 just before 8 a.m.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: $451K on Alabama among 5 huge Sweet 16 losing bets

    BetMGM received five six-figure bets on the weekend’s Sweet 16 action in the NCAA men's tournament. All five were winners for the sportsbook.

  • Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

    The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a Feb. 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests. The military overthrew the elected government, jailed Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders and has killed and imprisoned protesters in the country also known as Burma.

  • Czech billionaire among 5 killed in Alaska helicopter crash

    A helicopter carrying guides and guests on a heli-skiing excursion north of Anchorage slammed into a mountain and then rolled downhill hundreds of feet, killing the pilot and four of the five passengers, officials said Monday. Among the dead in the Saturday evening crash was billionaire Petr Kellner, the richest man in the Czech Republic. The survivor, identified as David Horvath, 48, of the Czech Republic, was listed in serious condition Monday, said Mike Canfield, a spokesman at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.