Biden administration appeals federal judge's 'Remain in Mexico' policy reinstatement ruling

President Joe Biden's administration on Monday appealed a federal judge's order to reinstate the Migrant Protection Protocols border policy, known as "remain in Mexico," first put in place by the Trump administration.

The program ordered non-Mexican asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico as they waited for their court hearings in the U.S. — a break with immigration protocol in past decades when asylum-seekers were allowed to wait for hearings in the U.S.

In a win for the Republican attorneys general of Texas and Missouri, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, late Friday ordered the administration to reinstate the program.

Kacsmaryk said the administration “failed to consider several critical factors” when ending the program. He specifically cited Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas's formal ending of the MPP in June as a violation of federal law.

The policy will remain in effect until the MPP is "lawfully rescinded" and the Biden administration has the capacity to detain all asylum-seekers, said Mayorkas.

Biden repealed the Trump-era immigration policy during his first day in office, making good on a campaign promise.

The Trump administration first rolled out the MPP in Jan. 2019.

