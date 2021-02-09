Biden administration to ask Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys to resign — but not Durham

The Biden administration is expected to begin requesting the resignations of remaining Trump-appointed U.S. attorneys as soon as today as part of the continuing transition, a senior Justice Department official said Tuesday.

The action, however, will not apply to David Weiss, the chief federal prosecutor in Delaware who is overseeing a continuing tax investigation involving President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, said the official who is not authorized to comment publicly on pending personnel decisions.

John Durham, the Connecticut federal prosecutor appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the origins of the Russia inquiry, also will remain to complete that work.

John Durham is looking into the origins of the FBI's investigation into Russian election interference.

The official said the transition is expected to occur over next few weeks, unlike the directive issued by the Trump administration which requested the resignations immediately following the March 2017 dismissal announcement. The action prompted a brief stand-off between Trump Justice officials and then-Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, an Obama administration appointee, who refused to resign, forcing his dismissal. Trump had previously asked Bharara to remain as the chief prosecutor in New York's Southern District.

The Biden administration is moving forward with the changes even as Merrick Garland, the president's nominee for attorney general, has yet to be scheduled for a Senate confirmation hearing, along with other top Justice nominees including Lisa Monaco, Biden's pick for deputy attorney general.

Pending confirmation, the department is being led by acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson and acting Deputy Attorney General John Carlin, both installed by the Biden administration last month.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Biden administration to ask Trump's U.S. attorneys to resign from DOJ