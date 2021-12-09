Biden administration asks U.S. Supreme Court to reject Harvard affirmative action case

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nate Raymond
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Nate Raymond 

BOSTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday urged the U.S. Supreme Court to decline to hear a case against Harvard University challenging the ability of it and other schools to consider race as a factor in student admissions to boost diversity. 

The justices in June asked the administration for its views on the case, which could give the court's 6-3 conservative majority a chance to end affirmative action policies used to increase the number of Black and Hispanic students on American campuses. 

Students for Fair Admissions, a group founded by anti-affirmative action activist Edward Blum, is appealing a decision upholding Harvard's race-conscious admissions practices and hopes to overturn a 2003 Supreme Court ruling that preserved such polices. 

SFFA accuses Harvard of discriminating against Asian-American applicants by engaging in impermissible "racial balancing" to make it easier for Blacks and Hispanics to win admission at the expense of Asian-American applicants. 

But Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar argued in a brief that it would be an "extraordinary step" for the court to reconsider its past rulings and called the case a "poor vehicle" to do so. 

Related video: SCOTUS sought Biden views on Harvard admission dispute

The lawsuit contends Harvard's actions violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which bars racial discrimination under any program receiving federal financial assistance. 

Prelogar argued reconsidering its past decisions would be disruptive for universities that had come to "rely on the permissibility of a holistic, flexible approach like Harvard's as a benchmark in structuring their own admissions policies." 

Blum in a statement said the brief "regrettably advocates for the continuation of racial classifications and preferences in college admissions," and urged the court to hear the case and a related one against the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. 

Harvard in a statement welcomed the administration's support of policies like its own to create diverse campuses. 

(Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Lincoln Feast.) 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. told Deutsche Bank that it may have violated criminal settlement -WSJ

    The internal complaint alleged that DWS Group, Deutsche Bank's asset manager, overstated how much it used environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria to manage its assets, the report said. Deutsche Bank had agreed in January to pay nearly $125 million to avoid U.S. prosecution on charges it engaged in foreign bribery schemes and manipulated precious metals markets.

  • House passes nearly $770 billion annual National Defense Authorization Act

    One provision included in the final version of the bill institutes changes to how the armed forces addresses sexual assault and harassment.

  • China claims to have a better 'democracy that works' after not being invited to Biden's Summit for Democracy

    China has recently claimed it has a better democratic system than the U.S. Chinese-style democracy: China’s State Council, the chief administrative authority in the country, made the pronouncement via a recently released position paper titled “China: Democracy That Works,” as published by state media Xinhua. According to the paper, China’s type of democracy works because it is a “model of socialist democracy that covers all aspects of the democratic process and all sectors of society.”

  • Manchin says he wouldn't defy parliamentarian on immigration

    Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin said Wednesday he'd vote to uphold the Senate parliamentarian's decision if she rules that immigration or other provisions should fall from Democrats’ huge social and environment bill, underscoring the party's uphill fight to keep some top priorities in the legislation. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber's nonpartisan rules referee, is expected to decide shortly whether language letting millions of migrants remain temporarily in the U.S. can stay in the 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure. MacDonough’s decisions can be ignored by whichever Democrat is presiding over the chamber during debate, but Republicans could force votes challenging that.

  • These countries have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Olympics

    Several countries, including Canada and Australia, have announced they will join the U.S. in a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to protest human rights abuses committed by China's government. Driving the news: Leaders have faced pressure from human rights groups and others to boycott the Games, pointing to the ongoing genocide of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in China's Xinjiang region and other abuses. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe

  • Hundreds Of Black Women In Georgia Will Get $850 Per Month In Guaranteed Income

    The guaranteed income pilot is set to be one of the largest such programs in the U.S.

  • 3 Crypto Stocking Stuffers To Consider At a 25% Discount Today

    This weekend's sell-off provides bargain hunting investors the opportunity to pick up some sweet deals.

  • Will Ohio Supreme Court strike down GOP-drawn House and Senate maps? Here are the arguments

    The Ohio Supreme Court heard legal arguments on whether Ohio House and Senate maps violate voter-approved changes to the state Constitution.

  • Pakistan's blasphemy laws, culture lead to another vigilante justice death after man beaten by mob of hundreds

    The murder of a Sri Lankan Christian man in Pakistan has sparked a national conversation around controversial blasphemy laws and the surrounding culture, which leads many religious extremists to take the law into their own hands. Mob lynching: Priyantha Kumara Diyawadana, the victim of a recent lynching last Friday, was a factory worker in Sialkot, Pakistan. Diyawadana was attacked by a mob of hundreds of people, including some of his coworkers, who accused him of tearing down posters at the factory, thus disrespecting the Muslim prophet Muhammad.

  • U.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean toward more public dollars for religious schools

    Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Wednesday appeared ready to further expand public funding of religiously based entities, indicating sympathy toward a challenge by two Christian families to a Maine tuition assistance program that excludes private schools that promote religious beliefs. The court heard nearly two hours of arguments in an appeal by the families of a lower court ruling rejecting their claim that Maine's program singles them out for religious discrimination in violation of the U.S. Constitution including its First Amendment protection of the free exercise of religion. The families sought taxpayer dollars to send their children to two Christian schools that integrate religion into their classrooms and have policies against gay and transgender students and staff.

  • San Francisco woman charged 120 times for alleged shoplifting arrested again, jailed

    A woman in San Francisco who was arrested for "prolific" shoplifting and released on zero bail was arrested again for allegedly stealing again

  • Three soldiers to be awarded Medals of Honor: report

    The three soldiers will be honored in the coming weeks.

  • Bitcoin Adoption Among Far-Right Extremists Leaves Its Mark on the Blockchain

    Blockchain sleuthing firm Elliptic has been tracking numerical hate signals left by alt-right groups.

  • The UAE is moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday

    Alongside a four-and-a-half-day week, the move is designed to boost global competitiveness and improve work-life balance.

  • A ‘Chilling Factor’ for Victims: Ghislaine Maxwell Lawyer Drops Anonymous Accusers’ Real Names in Court

    Adam Horowitz, who previously has represented Epstein accusers, says these apparent mistakes could discourage future whistleblowers from coming forward

  • The Countdown: Mark Meadows sues Jan. 6 panel; Biden warns Putin

    Sources confirm to Eyewitness News that Mayor-elect Eric Adams is expected to name David Banks as the next chancellor of the New York City Department of Education.

  • The Achilles' Heel of Biden's Climate Plan? Coal Miners.

    For years, environmentalists have sought compromises with labor unions in industries reliant on fossil fuels, aware that one of the biggest obstacles to cutting carbon emissions is opposition from the unions’ members. States like Washington, New York and Illinois have enacted renewable-energy laws that were backed by unions representing workers who build and maintain traditional power plants. And unions for electricians and steelworkers are rallying behind President Joe Biden’s climate and socia

  • India's proud tradition of celebrating multiculturalism is facing a crisis

    India's proud tradition of celebrating multiculturalism is facing a crisis

  • Pope decries 'stone hearts' of indifference to migrants' pain

    Pope Francis made a private pre-dawn visit to a Rome religious landmark on Wednesday for the second year after a public service was again cancelled because of the pandemic and decried the "stone hearts" of those not moved by the suffering of migrants. Francis, wearing a full-length white overcoat against the cold, arrived near Rome's Spanish steps before 6:15 a.m. (0515 GMT), and stayed for 10 minutes. For the second consecutive year, Francis was forced to cancel an open air public service at the base of column that would have attracted thousands of people, increasing the possibility of contagion.

  • Biden's Supreme Court commission doesn't make recommendation on expanding the court

    President Biden's Supreme Court commission does not make a recommendation on whether to expand the court or set term limits, according to a draft obtained by NBC News. NBC's Pete Williams breaks down their findings and what could come next.