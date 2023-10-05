Biden administration to build more border wall touted by Trump

WASHINGTON ∸ The Biden administration is adding to a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border despite Joe Biden’s promise as a candidate not to add to the barrier that was a signature of the Trump administration.

To do so, the Biden administration is bypassing 26 federal laws to build a new section of the border wall in Texas, near the Rio Grande River.

Citing "high illegal entry," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas outlined the construction of the in a notice publicized Thursday.

"There is presently an acute and immediate need to construct physical barriers and roads in the vicinity of the border of the United States in order to prevent unlawful entries into the United States," Mayorkas wrote in the notice.

The additional barriers, as well as new roads in Starr County, Texas in the Rio Grande Valley, will be paid for by funding approved by Congress in 2019 during the Trump presidency.

As a 2020 presidential candidate, Biden vowed not to build "another foot" of a border wall that's long been a hallmark of former President Donald Trump.

Biden said Thursday he had no choice because Congress did not agree to cancel the funding approved in a 2019 law before he became president.

"The money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate, to redirect that money," Biden told reporters Thursday. "They didn’t. They wouldn’t. In the meantime, there’s nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated for. I can’t stop that."

The move comes amid a surge of migrant crossings along the Texas border with Mexico, and as the U.S. Justice Department is battling Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over some of his initiatives aimed at deterring illegal immigration.

In June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the construction of a 20-mile barrier with steel bollard panels. The funding will comes from $190 million remaining from a pool of $1.38 billion that Congress approved in 2019 for fencing in the Rio Grande Valley.

Apprehensions at the U.S.-Mexico border increased in July and August after initially dropping sharply in May and June after the Biden administration launched a new policy requiring migrants heading to the U.S. border to first seek protection in Mexico.

Abbott, whose office had no immediate comment on Mayorkas' announcement, has been the nation's harshest critic of the Democratic administration's approach to matters of unlawful immigration and border security. The Legislature has allocated nearly $10 billion since Biden took office for Abbott's Operation Lone Star that has sent thousands of National Guard soldiers and troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety to South Texas. Texas has also laid miles of razor wire and has built barriers on private land with permission from owners as part of the operation.

On Thursday, the state met the Biden Justice Department before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans for a hearing over whether Texas will be allowed to keep its controversial 1,000-foot string of buoys in the Rio Grande near Eagle Pass while the federal lawsuit over the matter plays out. The court's three-judge panel did not issue a ruling after hearing from state and federal lawyers.

While Abbott and GOP leaders nationwide have hammered Biden on the immigration issue and the rollback of many of former President Donald Trump's hardline border policies, Democrats in Texas have found themselves caught in the middle. They were as critical as anyone else of Trump's policies, but leaders such as Congressmen Henry Cuellar of Laredo and Joaquin Castro of San Antonio have been critical of the administration for not seizing the initiative on immigration.

Democratic activist and South Texas attorney Ricardo de Anda, who battled the Trump administration's efforts to take private land for his signature border wall project, called the move by Biden White House "a slap in the face."

"It directly contradicts his promise before the election after the election, and after his inauguration, that he would not build one more foot of wall," de Anda said. "It's very disappointing. It's a slap in the face to what I consider, at least in Texas, his Democratic Party base of voters, and doesn't bode well for him."

Contributing: Maureen Groppe, Associated Press

