Biden administration to change immigration terms for "alien," "assimilation"

Ursula Perano
·2 min read

The Biden administration will prohibit U.S. immigration enforcement agencies from using using terms like "alien," "illegal alien" and "assimilation," the Washington Post reports.

The state of play: Memos expected to be sent by the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) frame the new language recommendations as a way of humanizing U.S. immigration policy, after four years of the Trump administration's hardline approach.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Details:

  • "Aliens" will now be referred to as "Noncitizens or migrants."

  • "Illegal" will become "undocumented."

  • "Assimilation" will be switched to "integration."

Between the lines: Unions associated with CBP and ICE broadly endorsed Trump in the election, and the agencies have not shied away from using these terms over the years.

  • Immigration advocates have argued that terms like "alien" are dehumanizing and dated.

  • The Biden administration is already facing criticism for its handling of the surge of migrants at the border, with unaccompanied children arriving at staggering rates.

What they're saying, per the Post:

  • Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller: “As the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, we set a tone and example for our country and partners across the world. We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact. The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.”

  • Acting ICE director Tae Johnson: "In response to the vision set by the Administration, ICE will ensure agency communications use the preferred terminology and inclusive language."

The other side: "By statute, 'alien' literally means a person not a U.S. citizen or national. That is not offensive, and neither is 'assimilation,'" Robert Law, a former Trump administration official now working at the restrictionist Center for Immigration Studies, told Axios' Stef Kight in February.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • High court won't hear Tennessee prisoners' hepatitis C case

    The Supreme Court is leaving in place an appeals court decision that upheld Tennessee’s rationing of life-saving hepatitis C drugs to prisoners as constitutional. The 2-1 appeals court decision last August found that officials did not act with deliberate indifference to prisoners’ medical needs and it was reasonable to prioritize the sickest patients for treatment given the Tennessee Department of Correction’s limited resources. In a dissent, U.S. Circuit Judge Ronald Lee Gilman wrote that officials may not refuse to treat a patient with a serious medical need “merely to avoid paying the bill.”

  • Supreme Court rejects appeal over pickup seized at border

    The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a Kentucky man whose pickup truck was seized at the Mexican border and held by the federal government for more than two years. The justices did not comment in leaving in place a lower-court ruling against the man, Gerardo Serrano. Serrano was crossing the border at Eagle Pass, Texas, on his way to visit relatives in 2015 when federal border agents searched and then took possession of his Ford F-250 pickup.

  • California hospitality workers laid off during the pandemic must get priority access to jobs with former employers, a new law says

    Under Gov. Newsom's bill, California hotels and airports could be fined if they don't prioritize staff laid off due to COVID-19 when they hire again.

  • 'Unbearable' conditions push Biden administration to close Houston migrant center

    The Biden administration over the weekend shuttered a Houston warehouse that housed unaccompanied migrant children following allegations that the nonprofit organization running the site failed to provide adequate living conditions for hundreds of young girls, multiple sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. Until its closure, the facility had been run by a Houston-based nonprofit with no prior experience housing unaccompanied migrant children. A spokesperson for the nonprofit would neither confirm nor deny these allegations to ABC News.

  • Chicago Protesters Reportedly Want Mayor to Resign Following Fatal Police Shooting of Adam Toledo

    CBS News reports that Chicago protesters want the resignations of the mayor and police superintendent due to how they handled the fatal shooting of Adam Toledo.

  • Hopelessness continues driving Hondurans to migrate

    At a converted seaside hotel, more than 200 Honduran migrants stepped off six buses, weary from traveling overnight across Guatemala after being deported by Mexico. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection last month reported more than 41,000 encounters with Hondurans at the U.S. southern border. Here at one of the Honduran government’s reception centers for returnees, their documents were reviewed, they received medical checks and with the help of the Red Cross, they were screened for whether they could safely return to their communities.

  • For South Korea's youngest 'sea women', warming seas mean smaller catches

    Clad in a black wet suit and pink face mask, Jin So-hee's figure cleanly parts the green-blue water until she abruptly dives below the surface, her purple fins disappearing into the deep. When she resurfaces a minute and a half later, her gloved hands grip six or seven sea cucumbers, their spiked backs glistening in the sun. Climate change and environmental pollution have made finding enough sea life to harvest more difficult for Jin, Woo, and other South Korean haenyeo, or "sea women".

  • McCarthy Calls on Pelosi to Take Action against Waters for ‘Inciting Violence’

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) is urging Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take action against Representative Maxine Water (D., Calif.), whom he has accused of “inciting violence” in Minneapolis with inflammatory rhetoric. “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy said in a tweet. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week.” Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past. If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) April 19, 2021 On Saturday, Waters traveled to Brooklyn Center, Minn., to join protests in response to the police shooting of Daunte Wright last week. A local officer fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during a traffic stop. The officer, who officials said intended to discharge a Taser and not a handgun, has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter. Speaking just a few miles from where George Floyd died last year after former police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes during his arrest, Waters said she was “going to fight with all of the people who stand for justice,” and called on others to join her. “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue,” she said. Reporters asked Waters about the potential verdict in Chauvin’s case, which is expected to be handed down this week. Waters responded by saying that activists have “got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active” if he is not found guilty. “We’ve got to get more confrontational,” Waters said, according to Fox News. “We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R., Ga.) said Sunday that she would introduce a resolution to expel Waters from Congress over her remarks. “As a sitting United States Congresswoman, Rep. Maxine Waters threatened a jury demanding a guilty verdict and threatened violence if Chauvin is found not guilty,” Greene said. “This is also an abuse of power.”

  • Oregon town on Idaho border experiencing fairly predictable marijuana sales boom

    When Oregon legalized recreational marijuana in 2015, much of conservative Eastern Oregon did not join the green rush. Ontario, a town of about 11,000 people on the Idaho border, voted against allowing pot sales in 2016 — and then the smaller town of Huntington, 30 miles northwest of Ontario and 30 minutes farther from Boise, allowed dispensaries to open and was flooded with cash from Idaho weed tourists, Politico reports. "Huntington was soon receiving $100,000 in tax revenue from a single marijuana shop — half the 400-person city's annual budget." Ontario approved pot sales in 2018. Now, Ontario — best known as the home of Ore-Ida and the birthplace of the tater tot — is a weekend destination for residents of Boise and Idaho's Treasure Valley, who congregate mostly in a shopping center with a Home Depot, Walmart, fast food restaurants, and four cannabis dispensaries, Politico's Natalie Fertig reports. City Manager Adam Brown tells Politico that Idahoans make about 1,600 "unique trips" to Ontario every day, for tax-free shopping at the big-box stores but mostly for the weed, which is totally prohibited in Idaho. Ontario had $92 million in cannabis sales in 2020, according to Portland Business Journal, or $2,857 for every resident of Ontario's Malheur County. Multnomah County, which encompasses most of Portland, sold only $378 in weed for every resident in 2020, Politico reports. The $1.5 million in tax revenue Ontario raked in from marijuana last year was about 4 percent of the city's annual budget, and the town is expecting close to $3 million in weed taxes this year. "Ontario is just one of dozens of border communities around the country that have been transformed into marijuana boom towns thanks to the country's patchwork quilt of cannabis laws," Politico says. "Eighteen states now embrace full legalization, and all of them but California and Alaska share a border with at least one state where cannabis is illegal." In the last five months alone, New York, Virginia, New Mexico, New Jersey, Arizona, Montana, and South Dakota have legalized marijuana, motivated in part by the weed windfalls in neighboring states, Fertig notes. "Those new laws have created more than 20 regions potentially rich with border-crossing cannabis business." Read more at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office

  • Woke culture 'infecting schools,' turning education into indoctrination: 'Woke Inc.' author

    Author of 'Woke Inc.' Vivek Ramaswamy argues critical race theory could have legal repercussions, and discusses the difference between education and indoctrination

  • Biden 'sold out' US border security to win election: Homan

    Retired Acting ICE Director and Fox News contributor Tom Homan argues the border crisis has happened 'by design.'

  • Trump calls Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal "wonderful" and "positive"

    Former President Trump said President Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan is "a wonderful and positive thing to do," but criticized the timeline and said the U.S. "should get out earlier."Why it matters: The statement puts Trump once again at odds with top Republicans who have widely condemned the move, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) calling it a "grave mistake" and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) saying the withdrawal is a "disaster in the making."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Biden announced that U.S. troops would begin withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1, with a complete withdrawal complete by September 11, 2021.Republicans were likewise furious when Trump had planned to swiftly withdraw troops from Afghanistan. What he's saying: "September 11th represents a very sad event and period for our Country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we lost.""Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible," Trump concluded.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China might be purging Bill Gates' and Steve Jobs' biographies from 240 million students' reading lists to eliminate 'veneration of the West'

    In the run-up to the Communist Party's centennial, the government ordered schools to pull books "venerating Western ideas" from reading lists.

  • Arizona mining fight pits economy, EVs against conservation, culture

    Early last year, Darrin Lewis paid $800,000 for a hardware store in a tiny Arizona town where mining giant Rio Tinto Plc hopes to build one of the world's largest underground copper mines. Rio buys materials from Lewis's Superior Hardware & Lumber for its Resolution mine site, accounting for a third of the store's sales and helping to keep it afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. But U.S. President Joe Biden put the mining project on hold last month in response to the concerns of Native Americans who say it will destroy sacred land and of environmentalists who worry it will gobble up water in a drought-stricken state.

  • Letters to the Editor: No, the Bible doesn't endorse meeting indoors during a pandemic

    Why the Supreme Court erred on both biblical and constitutional grounds when it struck down California's rule on indoor religious meetings.

  • Black Lives Matter fence in Minnesota at center of row in city on edge

    City sent couple letter stating their fence violates ordinance as a Blue Lives Matter slogan appears on fence two blocks away West St Paul fence ordinance prohibits fences from being more than one color or containing images or letters. Photograph: Courtesy of Ryan Weyandt A simple suburban fence in Minnesota that has become a local attraction and a symbol of the battle for equality – but has also drawn critics – is now at the center of a row with the authorities. Ryan Weyandt and his husband, Michael Hainlin, keep bumping up against deadlines to obey a city order to paint over the vivid statement adorning their fence declaring that Black Lives Matter. The message has endured outside their house in West t Paul, with block capital letters about 6ft high, since not long after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed by a white police officer just a few miles away in Minneapolis last May. The timing of the row is especially sensitive as the trial of former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with murdering Floyd, approaches its conclusion. The entire Minneapolis-St Paul region was already on edge as a result, and tension was only heightened earlier this week by the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, by a white police officer in Brooklyn Center on the outskirts of Minneapolis. For months, the couple’s fence has been a magnet for people to drop off flowers, leave balloons or just swing by to take pictures or to thank them, in what has largely been a positive public response, Weyandt, a realtor, said. “We didn’t want to stir a pot, it wasn’t about angering neighbors or aggravating anyone or trying to get under anyone’s skin,” Weyandt told the Guardian. “We put this up so we could provoke at least one conversation and help someone get to a different thought level,” he added. The mural also pays homage to the Black LGBTQ+ population, with the word “lives’’ painted with rainbow colors, especially to represent Black LGBTQ+ people who have been attacked and killed in the US, Weyandt said. And last fall, Weyandt told the West St Paul Reader: “We feel that it’s our responsibility to lend voice and further legitimacy to our Black and brown brothers and sisters who are literally being murdered in broad daylight, in the middle of the street, in the center of the busiest cities, across America.” A sign reading ‘stop state terror’ hangs on a perimeter security fence as protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright by a police officer continued on Saturday. Photograph: John Minchillo/AP However the authorities of West St Paul had other ideas. After the fence message had been up for almost five months, the city sent Weyandt a letter stating that it violated ordinances, or local laws. “The ordinance Ryan’s fence violates isn’t one about signs; the ordinance is about fences,” said West St Paul city council member Wendy Berry last week. The fence ordinance prohibits fences from being more than one color or containing images or letters. However, communications Weyandt originally received from the authorities in late November stated that he was in violation of different city laws. These included one known as the non-commercial signs ordinance, which effectively bars public displays of messages that can be interpreted as political, unless it’s within a specified election cycle, and the signs ordinance which bars signs from being attached to fences. In a mind-boggling train of events, Weyandt explained that he only recently learned that he was also in violation of the fence ordinance. The city previously told Weyandt that he had to remove the mural by 11 December, but then gave him an extension due to winter weather conditions in Minnesota. “Because it was November and it was cold, we didn’t expect them to try to repaint that fence in the cold,” Mayor Dave Napier of West St Paul told the Guardian, adding: “We allowed them until April 15 to remove their sign.” Since 2017, Weyandt said he and Hainlin have put multiple signs on their fence for long periods without penalty, although they had not painted a mural on the fence before. “At no point in time prior to the Black Lives Matter verbiage had I received anything from the city,” Weyandt said, adding: “It wasn’t until this particular message came up that they decided to take action.” Discussions swirl within the city council regarding updating or removing the ordinances. “The apparent consensus has been to stick with the current sign ordinance,” West St Paul city manager Ryan Schroeder said, adding: “I’m told we have received multiple complaints about the sign.” But Lisa Eng-Sarne, another city council member, spoke in favor of relaxing the relevant ordinances at the last meeting and said she doesn’t want to ban art from signs. There have been some direct negative reactions. The couple have been flipped off and threatened and have endured homophobic comments, Weyandt said. “We actually left the house for five days … and went to my in-laws. We were afraid that the house was going to get set on fire in the middle of the night and we’d die in the house,” he said. Council member Dick Vitelli emailed Weyandt to suggest the couple have the mural on the inside instead of the outside of the fence, saying: “You will be in compliance with our ordinance and more importantly you won’t be driving a wedge into our West St Paul community. But it seems like you are having more fun breaking the law and causing chaos.” The city most recently said the mural had to go by 15 April and the couple has been considering painting the fence black when the weather improves. Meantime, they face a penalty and Weyandt said he was “OK paying some form of fine for the right of expression”. Then in a twist earlier this month, West St Paul’s Republican former mayor, David Meisinger, painted on his fence two blocks away “Blue Lives Matter”, the pro-police slogan that emerged as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement. Both ultimately face removal but not before a battle of the murals plays out amid simmering tension.

  • Are America's schools safe for Asian Americans?

    Eight out of 10 Asian American youths reported being bullied and harassed during the pandemic. RyanJLane/E+ via Getty ImagesThe rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic has prompted many Asian American parents to enroll their children in remote learning out of concern for their child’s safety at school. Asian American youths are enrolled in remote learning at much higher rates than other racial groups. Federal data show that 78% of Asian American eighth graders attended school virtually in February 2021, whereas just 59% of Black, 59% of Latino and 29% of white students attended school virtually. Here, three scholars address school safety for Asian American students. Are American schools dangerous for Asian American students? Aggie J. Yellow Horse, assistant professor of Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University. Data show that many Asian American youths have experienced anti-Asian violence in the past year. Asian Americans have experienced a great deal of racial harassment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey found that 1 in 8 Asian Americans reported experiencing anti-Asian hate incidents in 2020. The victims of that harassment aren’t just adults – they include students. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3,800 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported to the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Among the incidents early in the pandemic, 16% percent of the targets were Asian American youths ages 12-20. Anti-Asian hate crimes have been on a steep rise during the pandemic. Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The majority of the young victims, about 80%, reported being bullied or verbally harassed. In over half the incidents, the perpetrator used anti-Asian hate rhetoric. About 1 in 5 hate incidents happened at school. National trends before the pandemic suggested that Asian American students were already more likely to experience racial discrimination, such as race-related name-calling, from their peers at school than other categories of students. About 11% of Asian American students reported being called hate-related words, compared with 6.3% of white students in 2015. A separate study found that bullying and physical violence were less of an issue for Asian American students. Only about 7.3% reported being bullied at school in 2017, compared with 23% of white students. How common race-based harassment against Asian students is can vary based on different factors, such as where students live, their gender, grades or immigration status. For example, a study from California found that Asian American sixth graders in California reported being bullied and victimized at higher rates than other racial groups. What are the biggest worries for Asian American youth and parents? Charissa S. L. Cheah, professor of psychology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Many Asian American parents are worried that their children will be the victims of discrimination once school reopens. Asian American parents are worried about schools reopening. NPR3.38 MB (download) In one survey, nearly 1 in 2 Chinese American parents and 1 in 2 Chinese American youth reported being directly targeted with COVID-19 racial discrimination in person or online. About 4 in 5 of these parents and their children also reported witnessing racism directed at someone else of their own race either online or in person. Despite their concerns, some parents may avoid talking to their children about anti-Asian racism to avoid scaring them while they are at school. Even if parents want to have the “race talk” with their children, many struggle with how to talk to their children about the potential racism they might encounter. Some parents may not have been taught these lessons while growing up and are grappling with how to make sense of these experiences. Anti-Asian racism is also associated with greater depressive symptoms and anxiety in Chinese American parents and their children. A majority of Americans blame China for its mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak. Researchers have found that even thinking that one’s racial or ethnic group is viewed by the general public as a threat to the health of Americans is linked to poorer mental health in both Chinese American parents and youths. Asian Americans are less likely than non-Hispanic white Americans to seek mental health help. This is due in part to perceived stigma, language barriers and lack of mental health providers of the same ethnicity. These disparities are even greater for Asian American families with fewer financial resources. Elderly Asian Americans are at a higher risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images Some Asian American parents have also expressed concerns about the ability of schools to maintain appropriate COVID-19-related health and safety measures. They are worried about the health risks that children exposed to others at school might bring home. Asians Americans are more likely to live in a multigenerational household, in which older adults might be at a higher health risk. Even if parents choose to keep their children home because of one or several of these concerns, they are getting the message that in-person education is superior to virtual education. Being out of physical school could cause Asian Americans to miss out on these opportunities and resources even more. Also, due to the “model minority myth,” which characterizes Asian Americans as successful, the needs of this very diverse group, including a large number of immigrant and refugee Asian families in the U.S., are often overlooked. With 30% of Asian Americans reporting limited English proficiency, these families are more difficult to reach. The fears of being harassed also make some parents reluctant to access educational materials or free meals or even reach out to teachers or counselors for help. What can schools do to reduce threats to Asian American students? Kevin Gee, an associate professor in the school of education at the University of California Davis Helping students build strong and supportive relationships with each other can reduce their physical victimization and buffer the negative effects of discrimination Asian Americans face. Schools can also create supportive environments by implementing a range of evidence-based approaches, such as building teachers’ cultural knowledge and strengthening teacher-student relationships. Activities like engaging students in class discussions about bullying have been shown to reduce bullying. Class discussions around the harms of bullying in schools can prevent harassment toward Asian American students. RichVintage/E+via Getty Images Alongside initiatives to build supportive environments, schools should also consider partnering with parents. Directly engaging Asian American parents in anti-bullying initiatives can help reduce victimization. For example, schools can collaborate with parents to craft disciplinary policies on bullying. Schools can also hold workshops to teach parents how to handle and prevent bullying. In order to reduce threats and eradicate harm, I believe schools will need to consider whether they are doing enough to protect Asian American youth. One landmark case underscores this. In the aftermath of violent attacks on Asian American students at South Philadelphia High School in 2009, a Department of Justice investigation revealed that the school district was “deliberately indifferent” to harassment against Asian students that fueled the attacks. A key takeaway: Harms against Asian American students can be systemic and require broader structural solutions. When South Philadelphia High School began to do more to promote multicultural awareness and improved systems to report and investigate harassment, the school saw fewer violent incidents. To make Asian American youth feel safe and protected, schools need to track, report and respond to incidents of hate against Asian Americans, especially among Asian American ethnic subgroups. Subgroup data, often lacking on Asian Americans, can be a powerful tool in revealing potential disparities and highlighting groups that schools need to target for support. I believe schools also need to invest in longer-term systemic changes such as including a more complete history of Asian Americans in U.S. social studies curricula. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Charissa S. L. Cheah, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Aggie Yellow Horse, Arizona State University, and Kevin A. Gee, University of California, Davis. Read more:Test prep is a rite of passage for many Asian-AmericansThe missing elements in the debate about affirmative action and Asian-American students Charissa S. L. Cheah receives funding from the National Science Foundation, and previously from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).Aggie Yellow Horse works for the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Aggie Yellow Horse previously received funding from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.Kevin A. Gee receives funding from the Institute of Education Sciences (IES), and previously from the Spencer Foundation and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).

  • 'If Derek Chauvin is not held accountable,' we could see frustration: Chief Armstrong

    Dan Abrams, Channa Lloyd and Ferguson Police Chief Jason Armstrong weigh on the Derek Chauvin trial and recent police shootings in America on "This Week."

  • Madonna calls gun control 'a new vaccination' in passionate Instagram post: 'It will save lives'

    The pop star is speaking out in favor of gun control, and says "police killing innocent children" should "go immediately to jail."

  • Op-Ed: Ivy League schools are the Kardashians of higher ed. Don't fixate on their admission rates

    Stop obsessing over the admission rates of elite colleges, which have never been central to solving the problem of access to higher education.